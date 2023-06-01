Patrick Bayly Won’t Paint a Pool Just Because You Want Him To

The modern art market is a money munching behemoth. But before Marcel Duchamp or Frida Khalo had books written about them, they were just people who were getting started and making art. In the spirit of celebrating emerging artists and would-be patrons looking to get in early, SPY regularly bar hops with future luminaries for The Canvas Underground, a look at the next next-big-thing.

This time, we met with Patrick Bayly—the University of West Virginia and Columbia University–trained painter—at the Monkey Bar in New York to talk about everything from Supreme suits to applying mathematics to art making. Bayly’s work takes the classical theories and techniques of photorealistic painting and sharpens a new edge onto his subjects, whether it’s a rat in the street or the melancholic stare of Megan, in Bed. Other works bend the genres of photorealism in new ways depicting video game perspectives while incorporating elements of beauty creating something both dark and full of life—further demonstrating the painter’s practiced hand and range of emotion.

During our conversation, Bayly was casually doodling in a notebook, which we’ve also shared below.

SPY: Whenever I see you out at an opening, you’re always really well dressed. It’s never the paint-splattered pants. Always in a suit, what brought that on?

Patrick Bayly: I wear this suit I got from Supreme, it’s made with Loro Piana fabric. I think it was like $700.

SPY: Where the hell did you get a Loro Piana suit for $700!?

PB: Supreme, baby! They’re actually really good for things like that. Because I’m from West Virginia, I find the artist wearing paint-covered Carhartt’s so cheesy. There, the people who wear Carhartts work in lumber yards and have…distinct political views. That’s what those clothes signify to me. I wear a suit because it’s more truthful about what I’m shooting for. It looks aspirational. It looks like I’m a realist. I’m someone who’s here to work.

SPY: Some of my favorite pieces of yours have a mixed-media feeling to them, like you’re bringing in so many different elements in addition to the fundamentals associated with each painting. How did you develop that style?

Courtesy of Patrick Bayly

PB: My professor at undergrad was another one of these like Old Holland-type masters sort of guys. And that’s what I was looking for. Then, I met this guy who was trained as a socialist realist painter in Beijing, China. He knows the tricks, a series of rules you follow that allow you to depict something according to a historic precedent. It’s basically codified. He taught me that and it blew my mind. That’s what I was into for a long time. But just because you use nice paint and know how to draw doesn’t make you an artist. It’s the difference between session musicians and composers. It’s about being a technician of form.

SPY: Having trained and learned the classical forms and techniques, did you change your approach to creating works that bend those rules? What does your process of creating something look like now?

I’d had this idea of an artwork as like a mathematical function. You have this equation that defines an X factor. But there’s a coefficient in front of that statement, which says there’s a ratio. That’s the degree of visibility as an artwork. If you make something and people don’t recognize it as an artwork, it decreases its “artness.” I’m saying that you take the degree of visibility multiplied by the “X factor,” and that equals “artness.” It’s the mathematizing of art in terms of technique. Where I grew up, they can have as much X factor as they want, but their inability to conceive of themselves as artists, given the remoteness from art centers like New York, made that coefficient zero.

Courtesy of Patrick Bayly

SPY: When you’re embarking on a new idea, or creating new work, how much does this mathematical approach factor into your thinking? Are you considering it when generating ideas, or retrofitting the work to this theory of an “Artness Coefficient” after the fact?

PB: I think I’m in the process right now of recalibrating exactly that. I think for the last couple of months I’ve been putting too much emphasis on trying to do something that I think is gonna get the metrics of success. And that’s been really depressing. And I think I have to do it just because I want to do it. Then I’ll apply enough of this theorem afterwards. I need to stop worrying about it when I’m in the studio.

SPY: What are you working on now? Does this still influence your work?

PB: Right now, I’m working on this painting. It’s a diptych. It’s abstract somewhat, the logic isn’t realism, but its next to a photorealistic scene. The only thing I care about in the photorealistic scene is the central figures and some balloon strings that are hanging down in front of these photographs of poolside landscapes. And as I was working on it, I was thinking to myself, “I don’t want to fucking paint this pool.” But another part of me was saying, “it won’t look good if you don’t. People aren’t going to like it.” So I forced myself to do it even when I’m doing things that have a high coefficient of visibility. I know I’m skilled, and I’m doing this thing because I know its good to make a certain kind of art.

At first, I did some cheeky thing where I wrote on a painting “This is a photograph of a pool” instead of actually doing it. But then I thought that was weak. Then I painted it really quickly, as if I don’t care about it. Now, it fills the scene, gives the idea of what I’m going for, and shows the viewer that I don’t care about that and tells them to focus on these figures.

Courtesy of Patrick Bayly

SPY: As if to say, “I’m doing it, but fuck you for wanting it.”

PB: In a way, yeah. “I could do this, but I’m not going to do it for you. I’m doing this for me,” you know what I mean? That felt good. I started thinking about that formula, making it more complex. I’m still working on it, but I thought to myself, “What if I introduced a new term that was like a decay factor that will adapt over time?”

SPY: What would be a decay factor in art?

PB: So Monet, the water lilies, they’re totally art, right? There’s a big X factor because of when they were released and the techniques, and a big coefficient of visibility because he was Monet and successful and every museum on the planet wanted to buy them. Everything’s going great. But then, 20 years later, Monet doesn’t matter as much to young artists. So there’s a decay factor. That’s in this thing too. Because 20 years after that, people like Pollock come around and are influenced by it. So maybe it’s less of a decay factor, but a sine function. Maybe the coefficient is 0 sometimes and 1 other times. Artworks change as time ages them.

SPY: Looking back at the time during the pandemic, do you think it was helpful in terms of giving you time to work or a hindrance cutting off the creativity of the world around you?

PB: Painting is kind of a lonely thing. To have mandated lonely time is like the most productive thing that could have happened for me, know what I mean? You can just paint and paint and paint, and then say, “Look how much I was able to produce!”