The Latest Pharrell Williams X Adidas Originals HU NMD Shoe Is a Summer Must-Have — Get It Today Before It’s Gone

Pony your wallet up to the bar, guys, because on June 25, 2022, adidas is dropping the latest Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals collab. Adding onto the ongoing HuNMD line is the newest sneaker, the Hu NMD Animal Print “Orange,” priced at $220.00

What We Love About the Hu NMD Animal Print “Orange”

This is just not another orange sneaker. Would you expect anything less than the best men’s sneaker from Pharrell Williams? Of course not. This is a cheetah-print sneaker. The print is embroidered onto the fabric. That fabric creates a “sock-like” effect on the upper. This fabric is adidas’ Primeknit fabric textile upper. It’s soft, fashionable, and as durable as anything created by the brand. These sneakers also have the BOOST midsole and a rubber outsole for extra comfort.

The Hu NMD comes with two rope laces: mint green and orange, giving the individual the option to showcase their own sense of style. The laces are threaded via the heel cage. Not only does the heel cage create a playful contrast of hard versus soft fabrics, but it also allows the wearer to lace the shoes in a variety of ways.

Take a look at the rubber outsole. If you look closely, you’ll notice that little cheetah prints have been stamped on it. This creates an echo pattern effect, that subtly makes the entire sneaker quietly vibrate with style.

Pharrell Williams has been working with adidas since 2014. That year saw his first limited edition sneaker with the brand. A yellow version of the NMD Hu sneaker was released in 2015, and through the years, Williams’ imagination has created cheerfully colored and unique sneakers that are quickly snapped up by sneakerheads. Each sneaker has a message on the forefoot. The messages are centered on the idea of enhancing human life.

The sneaker will be released at 10:00 AM EDT on the adidas online store, select retailers and the adidas CONFIRMED APP. You can download the app on Google Play and in the Apple Store.

Pharrell x Adidas Original Hu NMD Animal Print

