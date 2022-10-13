The New Playboy x Lids Collection Has Officially Arrived In Stores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the years, the Playboy brand has managed to transform its image from being the world’s most famous nudie mag (the publisher ditched nude photos back in 2015) to becoming one of the coolest apparel brands amongst the Gen-Z and millennial crowd.

We actually wrote about this exact transformation recently, and how Playboy pulled off this epic rebranding success story thanks to buzzy collaborations with companies such as Alpha Industries, Duke + Dexter, Soulland, and Drake’s OVO, the brand is dropping a new collection with global sports apparel giant Lids — and every piece is simply amazing.

The Lids x Playboy collection, which was released on October 11, offers a selection of headwear, including dad hats, trucker hats, bucket hats, and snapbacks, as well as apparel such as jerseys and short sets highlighted with Playboy’s widely recognizable bunny motif.

We here at SPY absolutely love the transition Playboy has made over the years. No one could have ever predicted that the brand, which officially launched in 1953 as a sexually-liberated publication geared mostly to men, would come to see legions of 20-something-year-olds rocking rabbit-adorned apparel and accessories — but here we are, loving every minute of it.

This leveraging of the brand’s iconic motifs and placing them on shirts, hats, hoodies, and other merch have proven to be hugely successful and continues to rise with every release and collaboration. An announcement for the new Playboy x Lids collaboration shares that the collection “perfectly blends Lids’ athletic-inspired sensibility with Playboy’s cheeky personality.”

Playboy’s new drop with Lids displays the cool laidback vibes that you’d expect from the Playboy apparel brand. Each piece looks soft and comfy while remaining cool and stylish at the same time. On top of that, they’re all pretty reasonably priced with headwear between $27.99-$39.99, jerseys at $100, and shorts at $90.

The iconic Playboy collection is now available in-store at Lids locations nationwide. Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the collection below.

The Playboy x Lids collection is available exclusively in Lids stores. You can head to Playboy to see the gentleman’s magazine turned clothing brand’s latest apparel drops:

