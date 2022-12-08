Playboy Has You Covered with New Denim Collection

Playboy is keeping their legacy alive with expansion in the fashion industry. The lifestyle brand, which has gone digital, debuted its first owned-and-operated denim collection for men and women.

The 18-piece denim line consists of various styles: skinny, low-rise, skater, high-waist, flare, straight-leg, and even dad jeans. Arriving in a range of cuts and washes as well as camo and paisley patterns, each of the trousers is adorned by the signature bunny head logo on the back pockets.

“We have seen strong demand for Playboy branded denim through our licensing collaborations, and we’re excited to launch Playboy’s first owned-and-operated denim line in time for the holiday season,” said Ashley Kechter, PLBY Group President of Global Consumer Products, in a press release. “We look forward to the continued expansion of our owned-and-operated business and will leverage these new product lines across the Playboy ecosystem, including through our robust creator network.”

Thanks to Gen Z, Playboy has successfully leveraged the iconic brand to sell apparel and accessories after ditching their provocative spreads of fully nude women.

Over the years, they have reinvented themselves with a total redesign and altered their consumer focus to attract younger audiences by forming buzzy streetwear collaborations with Alpha Industries, Duke + Dexter and Drake’s OVO label. That said, the newest offering of denim comes on the back of Playboy’s first proprietary line of lingerie, released earlier this fall.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Playboy’s adult content or looking to update your assortment of denim trousers, now is the time to get your hands on a pair. They’ve got you covered, but you better hurry — the collection has already begun to sell out.

The new Playboy Denim collection retails between $80 USD to $110 USD and is available on Playboy’s website.