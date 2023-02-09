Playboy’s V-Day Collections for Women & Men Are Full of Spicy Must-Haves

Playboy just announced the release of its spicy Valentine’s Day lingerie collections dubbed the Playboy Valentine’s Day Cherry Bomb Collection and Miss February Collection. An immediate crowd favorite is the super sexy “Miss February” 5-piece set that’s a shoutout to the brand’s magazine cover from February 1991. If you remember, it featured the one and only Pamela Anderson. Years after the iconic magazine’s golden era, the lingerie line continues to release hot contenders that make some of the best lingerie gifts in 2023.

The “Miss February 5-piece set includes a corset, push-up plunge bra, thong, garter belt, and babydoll shorts. Each garment features Rabbit Head custom embroidery on white optic mesh with a feminine ruffle edge detailing. With prices ranging from $33.00 – $135.00, there’s something for everyone, from affordable essentials to splurge-worthy ensembles.

The theme is innerwear as outerwear, meaning bae can wear any of these pieces for a flirty night out or an intimate night in. Their other collections have also been updated with new features and releases, including a new Mini Bunny set with scattered Rabbit Head embroideries. Be sure to check out the Official Playboy Bunny Costume, which is $25.00 off right now.

With seasonal shades like candy pinks and cherry red (they also have pieces in black and vintage-inspired prints), anything from this collection is a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, whether it’s a cheeky pair of mesh undies, a corset or a bodysuit. Playboy’s Valentine’s day lingerie collection was previewed earlier in February at The Fleur Rom in Los Angeles.

And don’t worry; the boys aren’t left out either – with debonair releases like the Satin Mansion Lounge Set, Rabbit Head Loafers, and velour sweatsuits in different colors, there are plenty of sexy gifts for buys as well. Browse Playboy’s Valentine’s Day shops for women and men now.

To get your items by Valentine’s Day, order by Thursday, February 9, 11 am PST using Priority 2-4 Day shipping to get gifts for him or her ASAP. They’re also giving out a free Playmate calendar with orders over $125.00.