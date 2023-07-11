Prime Day Deal: Amazon Is All But Giving You This Gap Crewneck at 60% Off

It’s Prime Day, which means it can be hard to sift through hundreds of thousands of deals to find the pieces that are worth spending money on — even at a discount. With everything from socket wrenches to camping supplies on offer, it’s a bit overwhelming. There are plenty of random Amazon brands on the market at cut rates today, and while that might be fine for socks or an undershirt, when it comes to a public-facing wardrobe, it’s probably best to stick to the more trusted brands. Thankfully, there are plenty of sales on those too.

A crewneck sweatshirt is built for all seasons, and most wardrobes need one. Wear it with shorts to the gym for a workout, layer it over an oxford shirt for a preppier look, or even put it under a blazer for a business-casual angle that’s ready for the chilly fall days to come. GAP is offering this classic, navy blue, branded one for just $16. That’s nearly giving it away. There are drinks at Starbucks that cost more than that. I have a GAP crewneck that my dad bought in the 90s and I still wear it today. So you need to ask yourself, would you rather have that Mocha Frappe that you’ll finish in 11 minutes, or a hoodie that your offspring could be wearing proudly 30 years from now?

Courtesy of Amazon $16 $39.99

Also, the best thing about GAP is that they don’t go overboard on their designs. GAP is presented in big block letters here, but that’s it. Think of all the times you’ve liked the look of a sweatshirt and then it says something dumb in the biggest possible letters on the back. Or it’s simple and fits well, but has a dragon screen printed onto the side. GAP stuff is just simple, because it doesn’t need to be anything else. It comes in plenty of sizes. This is a normal, plain, navy blue crew neck sweatshirt. That’s it. That’s all it needs to be. It’s $16 today. That should really be enough to convince you to buy this.