Prime Day Deal: This Hanes T-Shirt Is Perfect — And It’s Only $3.50

There are few things in menswear as ubiquitous and timeless as the black T-shirt. It’s everywhere. It works in the office and at the nightclub, on the beach and on a hike. For something like a simple black tee, you don’t need to spend $400 on the designer brand from some French fashion house. The staple options are more than enough.

For Prime Day this year, Amazon is unleashing a sale so good that we will be personally insulted if you don’t take them up on it. This four-pack of Hanes black tees is only $14 — a nearly 50% reduction. That means that each of the shirts in the pack is just $3.50. That’s the price of a subway ride. That’s the price of a slice of pizza. How do you not buy these in bulk and just live a life as the cool black tee shirt guy in your friend group?

Courtesy of Amazon $19.57 $26.00

We’re pretty sure you know what a black T-shirt is and does, and the thing that makes these ones so special is that they are not special. There is beauty in their simplicity. They’re also made from a mid-weight cotton, meaning that the fabric isn’t too heavy hanging on your body in the summer but also feels thick enough to wear as an outer layer (ie. not like those thin undershirts).

Guys, it’s literally a $3.50 black T-shirt that’s perfect. Why are you still reading this article. You should have clicked the button to buy it already. Do it now. Goodbye.