PSA: Lacoste’s Original L.12.12 Polo is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

There are few perfect things in this world. Tom Hanks’s performance in Big, perhaps. A sunset viewed from Big Sur, maybe. When it comes to fashion, though, nearly nothing is so perfectly formed that it achieves a level of timelessness. Maybe a dozen such products from the 20th century achieved this. One of them is currently about 50% off for Prime Day — which means you should go buy as many as you can right now.

Lacoste’s iconic polo, the original L.12.12, is deeply discounted to the point where we’re not sure how this company stays in business. Perhaps it’s simply for the good of mankind. The simple shirt recently celebrated a major milestone of 90 years since its creation, and has been a ubiquitous staple of any wardrobe since. It’s the style invention that birthed a revolution that added collars — and thereby formality — to a world of crewneck shirts that would keep anyone from the country club restaurant after their round. It’s what you can wear anywhere, or with anything. Layer it under a blazer for a date. Take it out on the links for some fresh air. It’s the perfect polo because its the original polo, and while other iterations exist — ones we even throw our support behind — there’s nothing like the original.

Courtesy of Amazon

The L.12.12 has a streamlined body that’s designed to hug the body and stay true to form, whether you’re on the court or styling it with jeans and a loafer for the office. The shirt also comes in a ton of different colors, from original forms like white, black, and navy to a variety of pastels. For a deal like this one, though, we suggest investing in more than one of these options. In the spirit of the L.12.12, why not just buy a full dozen?