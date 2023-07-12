Skip to main content
Prime Day Men’s T-Shirt Deals: Up to 50% Off Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, and More

Prime Day 2 is upon us, which means that Amazon is flooding our screens with offers that are too good to pass up. Although everything from Crest Whitestrips to kitchen appliances is on sale right now, another place to score savings (and style) is Amazon’s selection of T-shirts.

To fill out that summer wardrobe before the winds of fall start rolling in, SPY assembled the top deals available on the best men’s T-shirts. 

man wearing Tommy Hilfiger Mens Essential Short-Sleeve Cotton Crewneck t-shirt
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Essential Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt

$16.81 $29.50

This is pretty straightforward. It’s a plain white tee with a logo. However, this shirt has a nice length to it that sits comfortably just below the belt, and the small Tommy flag logo also adds a nice pop of color to the look. 

GAP Mens Everyday Soft Crewneck T-shirt Tee against white background
GAP Men's Everyday Soft Crewneck T-shirt Tee

$6.25 $11.99

This white and tan option from GAP is a must. It’s only $12 at its full price. It’s currently 50% off for $6.25. How are we all not buying this shirt this exact minute? It’s a travesty that its still available for how simple and good it is for that price. 

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Mens Logo Short-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt against white background
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Men's Logo Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt

$19.56 $24.16

Are you trying to impress your fashion friends so badly that you’re willing to overlook what an absolute monster Karl Lagerfeld was? Well, this is the tee for you. It’s also $20 and looks exactly the same as a white tee from one of his collections that would cost $400.

man wearing Lucky Brand Mens Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt

$22.93 $34.50

This shirt goes beyond the powers of the standard-issue tee. It transforms you into the “cool” tech CEO you’ve been pining to become. Blazer and Chelsea boots not included, but thoroughly encouraged. 

Nautica Mens Navtech Colorblock Tee in red
Nautica Men's Navtech Colorblock Tee

$21.24 $24.99

This Nautica tee looks ready to set sail with. Its color-blocked style will help cover up any stains while still giving a sporty vibe for the rest of your look. This one’s been cut down 15% for just over $20.

AMERICLOUD Mens Long Sleeve Shirt against white background
AMERICLOUD Mens Long Sleeve Shirts

$17.99 $29.99

Having a long-sleeve option in the rotation is a good idea for any time of year. Maybe you don’t want to get burns during a sailing trip and want the sleeve coverage. Come winter, you can always layer this under a crewneck sweater. Having an extra layer that extends to your wrists is always going to be useful. 

Hanes Essentials Mens T-Shirt Pack against white background
Hanes Essentials Men's T-Shirt Pack

$14.00 $26.00

There’s nothing more simple and perfect than the black T-shirt. Thats why this one comes in a pack of four. At nearly half-off for just $14, each of these shirts basically costs only $3.50. Can you really afford not to buy in bulk here? 

KLIEGOU Mens T-Shirts Premium Cotton Crew Neck Tees against white background
KLIEGOU Men's T-Shirts – Premium Cotton Crew Neck Tees

$19.99 $24.99

Dorito collar > Henley cut. Every time. 

men wearing sky blue Champion Mens T-Shirt
Champion Men's T-Shirt

$11.25 $18.75

At 40% off for only $11, you could almost justify one shirt for every time you’ll work out this month and do the wash once. It’s that cheap. And it’s a Champion shirt, so it’s well made to say the least. 

The Best Prime Day Men's T-Shirt Deals

True Classic Crew T-Shirt

$17.49 $24.99

This True Classic tee — which is currently 30% off for Prime Day — is a go-to for Tyler Schoeber, SPY’s commerce and special projects editor. “I’ve tested almost too many t-shirts during my time here at SPY and True Classic has become a total favorite,” he says. “I had my dad test a couple of 3XL sizes a few months back and he’s gone as far as to say that these are his favorite tees of all time. He constantly begs me to get him some more.”





GAP Mens Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tee T-Shirt against white background
GAP Men's Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee T-Shirt

$8.49 $16.99

It’s only $8. V-neck shirts can do a lot, including function as an undershirt layer for when it gets colder. Don’t become “V-Neck Guy” in your friend group by any means, but you could use a few, even if as an under layer or something.

