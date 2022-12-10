REI’s 30% Holiday Warm Up Sale is For Every Outdoorsman, But You’re Running Out of Time

There’s no worse feeling than stepping foot outside and realizing you didn’t properly prepare for the day ahead, weather-wise. Even if you don’t pay attention to the daily forecast, it’s no secret winter season has arrived, or should we say layering season? And only more intense cold is on the way. Luckily, REI is offering up to 30% on outdoor gear that will bring the heat in the freezing temperatures.

Between cycling, mountain climbing, snow sports and every other outdoor activity you could think of, REI’s Holiday Warm Up markdown sale spans across cozy pieces that accompany all the above. With the holidays inching closer and closer, what better Christmas gifts to buy for yourself or someone else than new clothes.

Whether you’re planning a ski trip with friends to Aspen or a fitness enthusiast who doesn’t mind running miles in frigid conditions, REI is helping you save money on the best outdoor styles. The sale lasts until the 19th, so hurry now before other shoppers get to filling up their shopping cart.

Let’s face it, getting dressed for bone-chilling weather is no small feat, but it’s easier when you’re investing in the right garments from the right brands. To assist with choosing the best picks that are fashionable and functional for outside, our SPY team has rounded up a few pieces perfect for beating the the cold and sprucing up your winter wardrobe. After all, this time of the year is a peak fashion moment for busting out some serious looks.

This sale includes discounts on some of SPY’s favorite brands — New Balance, Patagonia, Biolite, LifeStraw and tons more. The REI Warm-Up Sale lasts until December 19, but if you want your items to arrive before Christmas Eve, then we recommend placing your order this weekend.

best OVERALL $170.73 $229.00 25% off A shirt—jacket combo is the best duo especially when it’s warm enough to accommodate adjusting temperatures. This nest brown piece from Patagonia has an incredible design with a mechanical stretch, durable water repellent finish and side-entry handwarmer pockets. Oh, and of course it’s on sale now.

FOR OUTDOOR RUNNING $46.73 $68.00 31% off Training for a marathon or just enjoying running outside than on a treadmill, this soft long-sleeve quarter-zip top from Threads 4 Thought has all the tech qualities necessary for your performance. And it’s 30% off, so why not add this to your activewear.

best cold fighter $194.73 $280.00 30% off No brand beats the cold better than North Face. And that’s exactly what this monterey blue packable jacket-hoodie will do. It’s sustainable, got a slim fit, and discounted 30% off. Grab it now and you’ll experience coziness all season long.

most snug $83.93 $120.00 30% off What better way to stay warm than to throw on some joggers? Whether you’re lounging, camping or out and about running errands, these Cotopaxi jogger pants with thoughtful details will keep you snug either way. And they’re down 30% for a limited time, so get you a pair.