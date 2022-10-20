Rothy’s New Wool Shoes for Men Make Machine Washable Dress Shoes a Reality

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Rothy’s just released a brand new wool dress shoe for men, The Monty, and it’s already our favorite new fall wardrobe staple. The Monty is a little more casual than a standard dress shoe but fancier than your average sneaker, giving you the comfort you want and the style you need to wear this pair to the office, on a date or another upscale occasion.

Plus, because they’re from Rothy’s, these shoes are totally machine washable. While they’re not quite dress shoes, we do think they’re office-appropriate, and at a glance, they certainly look like dress shoes.

If you’re like us, the idea of being able to throw your work shoes into the washing machine after stepping in a muddy puddle is might tempting.

Out now, check out The Monty from Rothy’s below.

The Monty – Mountain Grey



The Monty is Rothy’s latest addition to its already robust selection of stylish washable shoes for men — including The Driving Loafer, Chelsea Boot and their RS01 Sneaker.

The brand new silhouette comes constructed with an elevated outsole and a Derby-inspired design that frames the food without sacrificing comfort. It’s made of Merino wool, the natural and renewable wool variety that’s been all the rage the past few years because of its naturally breathable and odor-resistant qualities.

The Monty comes in three neutral colors, Mountain Grey, Timber Brown and Vintage Brown, that’ll pair just as well with denim as they will with slacks. And the airy material combined with the ability to wash them means you can safely go sock-free with these shoes without worry of stink.

The Monty in Timer Brown.

The Monty in Vintage Brown.

The Monty is available now on Rothy’s website, and would make an excellent Christmas gift for men this holiday season.