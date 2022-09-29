Rowing Blazers Teamed Up With Sonic The Hedgehog For the Most Iconic Fall Fashion Drop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Rowing Blazers has done it again with yet another collab we’re totally geeking over. This time around, the iconic prep-centric streetwear brand has joined forces with none other than SEGA’s most famous blue buddy, Sonic The Hedgehog.

This new crossover launched today, September 29 and features totally unisex apparel to fit any body type. The collection includes a slew of Rowing Blazer-style classics, including cotton sweaters, polo fleeces, rugby jerseys, cotton tees and accessories such as hats and ties.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

After dropping a SPY-loved summer collection earlier this year, Rowing Blazers is entering the fall season in full swing by including Sonic’s recognizable face left and right. Although this might seem like a random way to enter the new season, this is nothing surprising to RB fans like ourselves. Previously, we’ve seen Rowing Blazers collaborate with the likeness of the infamous Babar the Elephant and even local NYC pizza joint John’s of Bleecker.

Ultimately, this brand-new collaboration with the video game and anime icon simply feels like a way for Rowing Blazers to add to their evergrowing collection of an eclectic list of partners. And, although we’re way too hype about this joining between RB and Sonic The Hedgehog, we can’t help but eagerly anticipate who the NYC fashion brand will tag along with next.

Courtesy of Rowing Blazers

Gamers, street geeks, anime lovers — you name ’em. This collab with Sonic marries two staples in modern fashion and pop culture to bring a number of high-quality statement pieces you’re going to want to rock all fall and winter long. Styles start at just $38 and rise up to $325 depending on the product. From your gamer chair to the bar down the block, it’s time to rock sonic head to toe today thanks to Rowing Blazers.