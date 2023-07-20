The Best Ruggable Rugs Now Tie the Room Together for 20% Off

A bare floor is a crime – it’s boring, it’s an eyesore, and it keeps you from listening to music like Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski. A floor with a rug suggests that you have taste, it says you consider every surface. You have an eye for patterns. You’re not prone to spills (or you’re good at cleaning them).

And you don’t have to go full bearskin rug to liven up your interior, or empty your savings account to scrounge up something nice: Ruggable, the creator of machine- washable rugs, is having their biggest sale of the year until Tuesday, July 25, with 20% all their products. Just enter the code BDAY23 at checkout.

The rugs, which come in a variety of sizes and styles, are perfect for households with young kids or pets; they also make a great outdoor option, because you can just hose them down when you’re ready to clean them.

Need some inspiration? Don’t know where to start amid thousands of options? Here’s what the SPY editors have their eyes on.

Tim Latterner, Style & Home Editor

I have a bunch of oriental and Moroccan rugs layered around my apartment already. I like this one from the Iris Apfel collection because it has more specific forms with the moth motif. I’ll put it between the coffee table and sofa to pop in the wash whenever I need.

Taylor Galla, Wellness Editor

I desperately wanted a stylish rug in my kitchen because the floor is concrete and becomes freezing-cold in the winter, but I was worried about staining or tripping on an expensive rug while ladling soup or chopping vegetables. Ruggable’s Kamran Coral Rug, in the runner size, was the perfect addition. It’s washable, but doesn’t look like it is, and with the addition of a sticky pad underneath it stays in place even during my most hectic cooking sessions.

Tyler Schoeber, Visuals Editor

I’ve dreamt about owning a cow print rug ever since I began playing The Sims 2 in the fourth grade. In the game, it was a carpet that existed in pre-made homes before you move in. Nearly two decades later, I’m changing the narrative and putting them in myself. Thinking about it on my floor makes me think, “Now if only the cheat code hack for $50,000 Simoleons transferred to US currency.” Ruggable is just cool and affordable. All of the brand’s rugs are 100% washable, which is dope because I spill everything.



Avery Stone, Deputy Editor