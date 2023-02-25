Salomon Shoes Are the Real MVP Winner After Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half Time Show

The Super Bowl always ends with a winner and a loser — yes. But the MVP of the show this year, without question, was Salomon. While millions raved over Rihanna’s non-verbal pregnancy announcement during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, the other question people asked after the show was “what are those!”

During her halftime show performance, the “Diamonds” singer rocked a pair of striking red sneakers from Maison Margiela’s collaboration with the sports gear brand for the MM6 collection.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

For those who follow RiRi, two things are very clear: She never misses an opportunity to deliver must-see fashion and her influence is quite substantial. That’s why, aside from pulling in an additional five million viewers who could care less about football, the start of the mogul’s second maternity style streak was a major endorsement for Salomon.

In fact, Drew Haines, Director of Sneakers and Collectibles at StockX, told Spy that after the show, Salomon’s sales bolstered even harder than their already scorching hot previous year.

“Based on StockX data, Rihanna’s performance helped fuel a 17% bump in sales of all Salomon sneakers, not just the specific pair she was wearing,” Haines said. “Salomon was the fastest-growing sneaker brand on StockX in 2022, and it shows no signs of slowing in 2023.”

Just two days after Rihanna took the stage, the sportswear brand saw its biggest trade day on the live marketplace as web searches for “Salomon” increased week-over-week. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low sneakers, which is the first silhouette of their collaboration, received over 95 bids and 16 new trades on StockX. With super-trend features such as grippy rubber soles, an elevated block heel, and ripstop vamps secured by a drawstring closure, it’s surprising to find any availability at all, though some remain available to purchase.

The initial uptick in popularity can be attributed both to the rise in athleisure and gorpcore trends. With that, their XT-6 model is considered the chosen one for world-class athletes in preparation for long-distance races.

Salomon has become one of the most coveted brands in mainstream sneaker culture. And though Rihanna probably won’t be running marathons for the foreseeable future, thanks to her performance, the brand is now fully on the radar for sneakerheads, runners, and style mavens alike.