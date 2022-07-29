Our Favorite Men’s Underwear Brand Is Having a 50% Off Summer Sale You Need to Know About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Consider us SAXX-obsessed.

A few months back, we named the most comfortable underwear on the planet as SAXX Underwear. Why? Because they simply are the very best underwear men can purchase in 2022. Built with an innovative BallPark Pouch that holds your junk in place comfortably, a form-fitting sense of comfort that fits the body tight but not too tight and construction that never chafes, SAXX is the name to beat right now in the realm of men’s underwear.

The only issue? Typically, anything from SAXX is a little expensive. That’s why any time the brand offers any sort of sale, it’s become our job to tell you about it. Why? Because everybody needs a pair of SAXX in their underwear drawer. It’s just the way the cookie crumbles.

Currently, SAXX is offering a sale we’ve never seen from the brand before. Buyers can snag up to 50% off select styles from SAXX during their end-of-season sale. This isn’t just on underwear, either. You can currently claim up to 50% off some of the best men’s T-shirts, comfortable loungewear options, socks and more. All in all, it’s one of the best sales we’ve ever seen from a modern underwear brand.

Don’t wait any longer if you’ve been waiting to bite the bullet with a pair of SAXX underwear. Now is finally the time. Save up to 50% on a slew of items from SAXX, and check out all of our favorites below.

1. SAXX Vibe Boxer Briefs

To start us off strong, you can save 50% on SAXX’s Vibe boxer briefs, one of the brand’s most comfortable boxer brief options. Each pair fits the body like a glove, looks great on and is softer than soft. Plus, it boosts your package a bit.

2. SAXX Ultra Boxer Briefs

Another one! These slightly looser boxer briefs give your body a little more wiggle room to do as you please day in and day out. They’re ultra-soft (see what we did there?), completely breathable and have a form-fitting hold on your body so they won’t ride up.

3. SAXX Undercover Cotton Briefs

More of the briefs type? Well, SAXX has an option for you. The Undercover Cotton Briefs are your classic tighty-whities transformed with that well-known, comfortable SAXX fit. Trust us, after throwing these on, you’ll never throw on another pair of tighty-whities again.

4. SAXX Droptemp Cooling Mesh T-Shirt

You know what they say, “it’s T-shirt time!” For any of you getting in those daily workouts, the SAXX Droptemp Cooling Mesh tee is perfect for your lifestyle. The mesh increases airflow tremendously and even has the ability to amp up your body’s natural cooling capabilities. All that from a tee that’s just $25 right now? Sign us up.

5. SAXX Snooze Pants

If we could live in any pair of pants for the rest of our lives, we would choose the SAXX Snooze Pants. These are the most comfortable pair of pants you will ever put on your body, full stop. They got us through the pandemic and get us through all cozy days in our modern time. Everyone needs a pair of Snooze Pants, and now you can finally get a pair for yourself for a big chunk off the original asking price.

6. SAXX Everyday Crew Socks

Last but not least, do you need a new pair of socks? If you even had to think for a second, let’s agree: yeah, you do. Get yourself a pair of crew socks from SAXX while they’re on sale for the coziest feet ever.