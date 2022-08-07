52 Actually Scary Halloween Costumes for Terrorizing the Neighborhood Children

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There are several reasons to love Halloween. For many, it’s a time to enjoy guilt-free, unrestricted quantities of candy and horror movies. For others, the joy of the holiday is hosting a yearly Halloween get-together with friends. And for some, Halloween offers a chance to petrify people with their selection of this year’s most popular scary Halloween costumes for men.

For many reasons, finding the scariest Halloween costume can be challenging yet enjoyable. There are, of course, several decisions that need to be made to arrive at the perfect terrifying Halloween outfit for you.

Traditional vs. Contemporary Character: The first decision you must make is choosing a traditional favorite, like a mummy, werewolves, vampires and more. Alternatively, one might take on a contemporary character like Pennywise from It or Michael Myers to make the most of their current popularity. There are, of course, positives and negatives to both, centering around how recognizable you want to be.

Solo vs. Group Costume: Secondly, you may choose to go as part of a group to your Halloween party or when you’re out and about. A group costume opens up avenues for more creative collaborations, but it can be tough to get everyone to agree. We’ve focused our selections on solo costumes, but there are plenty of great group costumes that will make everyone scream with fright.

Budget: It can be challenging to stick to your financial guns with fantastic makeup and professional-standard costumes. If the cash in your pocket doesn’t limit you, the sky’s the limit, and there are some genuinely spectacular scary costumes for sale.

Once you’ve decided on your answers to the above, keep reading.

We’ve put together 50 of our favorite scary Halloween costumes for men. This list includes options for all types of scares across classic and contemporary choices. You’ll also find quick outfits for last-minute decisions and other costumes you can add to with fake blood, wigs, and other accessories for a more committed look.

Scroll through our favorites and find the outfit you think will score you the most scares this Halloween.

1. Squid Game Halloween Costume

MOST TOPICAL COSTUME

Get dressed up in these costumes inspired by one of Netflix’s most-watched series of 2021 to give neighbors, family, and friends a creepy and of-the-moment surprise. Nobody is scarier than the red enforcers, and we’ve got a spot-on mask and dark pink getup below to have you looking the part.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Fun World Men’s 3D Zombie Costume

BEST UNDEAD

Go full-on zombie apocalypse with this 3D zombie costume. It features exposed bones and decaying flesh to sell the look. This set comes with pants, a shirt, a pair of gloves, and a mask with a wig.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. Eyeless Jack Morphsuit

BEST CREEPYPASTA

Being served undercooked pasta is awful, but running into one of these on Halloween night in a dark alley might take the cake. This Eyeless Jack morphsuit is terrifying and is the perfect costume if you want to lose your identity for a night and freak people out.

The suit is made with 4-way stretch with reinforced stitches at stress points so you can move how you need to. It’s also designed so you can easily breathe and even drink through it.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Creepy Metallic Halloween Masquerade Mask

CREEPIEST MASK

With its intimidating mechatronic exterior and patched eyeball, this cyborgian mess of veins will turn some heads at your next Halloween party. It’s a handmade piece from Etsy with plenty of intricate detail so that you won’t need many other elaborate costume pieces to pull off a great look. Just a black sweatshirt or jeans will suffice.

Courtesy of Etsy

5. Infected Adult Zombie Mask

BEST ZOMBIE MASK

Nothing is more terrifying than a zombie with an appetite for human flesh, and this ravenous mask is absolutely savage. The bloody full-face mask — complete with lifeless black eyes, bulging veins, and a bloody mouth — looks like a Hollywood effects studio created it. It’ll have everyone running for the hills.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Leather Plague Doctor Mask

TOO SOON

Whether you’re aware of the origins of this costume or not, it’s hard to deny that it gives off a genuinely creepy air. According to legend, this creepy bird-like mask was initially designed and worn by doctors treating the bubonic plague. And considering that we all just survived a plague of our own, this Leather Plague Doctor Mask will give people the creeps on All Hallows’ Eve. Is it in good taste? Maybe not. Is it a terrifying Halloween costume? There’s no doubt about it.

7. Morphsuit Mask

BEST BLANK

We know you know the Morphsuit look at this point. Creep up behind someone wearing this scary Halloween mask, and you’re sure to give them a scare — you don’t even have to say “Boo!” While there aren’t many people sporting them during Halloween anymore, this blank white mask is an excellent and unsettling way to throw together a last-minute Halloween costume. You don’t have to do too much with this one; we suggest maybe thrifting an old-timey suit and briefcase and stay silent the whole night. We promise you’ll freak some people out.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Spirit Halloween Adult Haunting Scarecrow Costume

MOST FESTIVE

“What’s that in the cornfield?” Whatever it is, you will surely not want to find out. This undead scarecrow costume comes with gear covering you from top to bottom. The set includes a two-in-one shirt, belt, gloves, mask, hat, and pants, so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Image courtesy of Spirit Halloween

9. Donald Trump Mask

BEST POLITICAL

The 45th President of the United States is perhaps the most divisive figure in the history of the world. For progressives, the mere sight of his orange countenance and blonde hair is enough to scare you. For conservatives, there’s nothing more satisfying than scaring liberals. So if you’re looking for a scary Halloween costume that’s 100% guaranteed to trigger people, this is it.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Ghoulish Masks Smiley Stitches Monster

CREEPIEST SMILE

Don’t frown! This smiley creeper elevates any traditional mask to the next level. With a daunting, noseless happy face, darkened, bloody eyes an exaggerated, creepy, sinister stitched-up smile, this mask will send shivers down anyone’s spine. Pair it with a dapper suit, and you’ll have a super scary Halloween costume for men this year.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Adult Demon Reaper Costume

BEST DEMON COSTUME

Somebody call a priest because this costume might require an exorcism. The demonic look comes with a hooded reaper robe and a blood-splattered, pointy-eared mask that will have even the darkest creatures of the underworld growling.

Image courtesy of Spirit Halloween

12. Hugz The Clown Costume

MOST SINISTER

Although you might see a scary clown costume one or two times in this round-up, none have as sinister an intention as Hugz the Clown. From the horrifying mask to the blood-splattered onesie topped off with a “Free Hugz!” sign dangling around the costume’s front, scare the hell out of local kids and neighbors this year with a look that will have them running for their lives.

Courtesy of Spirit Halloween

13. Kvvdi Blank Face Mask

BEST VALUE

Could you imagine walking down the street and seeing someone wearing this? Even though it’s a straightforward mask, it’s still downright creepy. The plain white mask has an elastic strap and a foam pad on the forehead to keep the emotionless face snug.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. CreepyParty Releastic Baby Mask

BEST BABY

Boohoo. A crying baby. But, this isn’t just any crying baby. Unlike the whines and cries you’d get from a real-life infant, this stuck-crying baby mask is terrifying. It’s oversized to fit your adult head and will surely get laughs and cowers from onlookers.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. California Costumes Men’s Werewolf Costume

BEST WEREWOLF COSTUME

Halloween falls on a full moon this year, so if you’ve ever contemplated dressing as a werewolf, this is the year to do it! Now it’s time for the beast to come out and play. Pair this mask, glove, and shirt combo with some ripped jeans, practice your howls, and you’ll be good to go.

Image courtesy of Amazon

16. Ghoulish Productions Momo Mask

MOST TRENDY

You might remember the eerie Momo meme circulating the internet over the past few years. Well, now there is a mask so you can bring the creepy, bug-eyed face with a sinister grin to life. This is easily one of the scariest masks for men this year.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Annabelle Costume

BEST MEME

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably heard through some hilarious Twitter memes that the haunted doll Annabelle escaped from her encasing at the museum she was on display at the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut last year. Though that was just a rumor, there were loads of knee-slapping memes that came from the thought of her runaway, with photos of her in a bikini in the Bahamas to a TikTok skit imagining Annebelle’s post-escape phone call with the devil. That said, Annabelle will make an excellent costume this Halloween.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

18. Leka Neil Old Man Mask

CREEPIEST OLD PERSON

This highly detailed old man mask will have you screaming “get off my lawn” at the neighborhood kids in no time. The creepy mask uses a soft, non-toxic latex material that pays extra close attention to the details around the cheeks and nose — making it eerily realistic.

Image courtesy of Amazon Leka Neil Old Man Mask $16.99 Buy Now on Amazon

19. CASACLAUSI Jason Mask

BEST YEAR AFTER YEAR

You may not have realized it, but the original mask used in the 1980 Friday the 13th film was modeled from a Detroit Red Wings goalie mask. This visual would become one of the most recognizable Halloween costumes over the years and remains that way, even today. In this CASACLAUSI Jason Mask, you’ll be able to become the face behind the mask and also have the choice of six different colors for your spin.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. XuanYou Upside Down Mask

THE KOOKIEST COSTUME

If you want a quick and creepy answer to your Halloween costume this year, try this XuanYou Upside Down Mask. In your hands, it may appear just like any other weird mask, but it’s only when you put it on that you’ll realize the true beauty of the face cover. The head is mounted upside down, meaning the eyes are down and the mouth is up. It’s a costume that creates severe discomfort in onlookers because they are witnessing something truly unnatural. Add in a few painful screams, and you’re sure to give kids (and adults) some sleepless nights.

Image courtesy of Amazon

21. Moonideal Halloween Light Up Mask

BEST LAST-MINUTE COSTUME

The Moonideal Halloween Light Up Mask is simple yet effective. It’s available in orange, purple, red or green and looks scary enough in the light with its cross-stitched eyes and mouth. However, when the lights go off, the mask comes to life as the wire used for the eyes, mouth and outer lining is Electroluminescent (EL) Wire, delivering a haunting, in-your-face look that’s hard to miss. The mask can easily work by itself or combine with other costumes to boost the impression. This is a great choice for low-light events like discos, raves and evening events.

Image courtesy of Amazon

22. Adult Psycho Straitjacket

BEST JACKET

Make it look like you’ve just escaped the ward to celebrate Halloween this year with this straitjacket suited for all the psycho things you’re going to get yourself into this year. Whether you’re headed to a Halloween party, giving candy to kids or roaming around town, you will need a helping hand at some point. You know, since you won’t be able to use your hands.

Courtesy of Party City

23. Morphsuits Alien Chest Illusion Costume

BEST COSTUME FOR ACTORS

Picture the scene: everyone’s disappointed you decided not to partake in the costume competition this year. Then, after just enough time passes for people to be genuinely convinced, you run into the middle of the room, scream and rip open your shirt to reveal an alien making its way through your rib cage (*bursting ketchup packets optional). All you need to pull off this costume is this illusion costume, a disposable button-up shirt and a low-level ability to act.

Image courtesy of Amazon

24. Xiao Chou Ri Ji Scary Latex Mask

MOST OBSCURE MOVIE REFERENCE

A pig-headed person is always going to leave a lasting impression. In the case of this Xiao Chou Ri Ji Scary Mask, you have a double whammy on your hands as the mask looks exactly like the one used in the original Saw film (minus the hair). As such, it brings back the fear the mask induced in people who have seen the movie. It’s also hideous enough to scare someone who has no idea about the film reference. This versatile option can be used with any outfit, making it a great last-minute choice.

Image courtesy of Amazon

25. It: Chapter Two Tattered Pennywise Costume

BEST IT COSTUME

No matter what year it is, a Pennywise costume is a standout every Halloween. Like, come on. That dude is way too creepy. There are tons of Pennywise costumes to choose from online, but this one is taking the cake for us right now. Just looking at that face is giving us the shivers. This is a terrifyingly scary Halloween costume for men year after year.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. H&ZY Halloween Hooded Cloak

CREEPIEST COSTUME

There are few scarier things in the world than the unknown. And by putting this H&ZY Unisex Tunic Halloween Hooded Cloak over you, bystanders will have no idea what lies beneath. Such mystique gives the cloak versatility for Halloween and other occasions, like masquerades and costume parties. It can also be worn without additional accessories, making it a great last-minute costume idea. Alternatively, it can be paired with an even scarier mask or face paint for a truly terrifying reveal.

Image courtesy of Amazon

27. Cafele Halloween Michael Myers Mask

MOST POPULAR COSTUME

Whether you see it or not, Michael Myers is scary. Eleven feature films (and counting) suggest that while people remain scared by his seemingly endless love for the murder of everyone he encounters, the public simply can’t get enough of this character. This Cafele Halloween Michael Myers Mask comes straight from the 2018 film and combines well with a set of his favorite overalls to give you an outfit to span the ages. Remember, Michael first appeared in 1978’s Halloween.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Rubie’s Scary The Nun Movie Deluxe Costume

BEST HORROR COSTUME

Did you know the nun from The Conjuring movie was so scary that they gave her her own movie called The Nun? You can channel that same horror with Rubie’s Scary The Nun Movie Deluxe Costume, which is surprisingly affordable for a complete set. It comes with a full habit, a veil and a mask for a terrifying look. And even though nuns are traditionally women, this costume is officially unisex, and a tall or built man will certainly make the outfit look imposing and noticeable.

Image courtesy of Amazon

29. Twisty the Clown Costume

BEST FOR AHS FANS

Are you an American Horror Story buff? Then you’ll know damn well who this creepy clown is. Twisty is a murderous serial killing clown with a traumatic past that lead to his desire to kill. Below his mask is an even more heinous face, so the mask is solely used to cover up his true identity. Though this costume doesn’t come with a mask reveal similar to that scene in the series, you’ll look menacing as can be dressed as Twisty.

Courtesy of Spencer's

30. CreepyParty Deluxe Dog Head Mask

MOST REALISTIC

Sometimes scary doesn’t have to be complicated or clever. You just imagine something creepy and make it. Enter the CreepyParty Deluxe Dog Head Mask. Shockingly realistic, you can pair this mask with regular, human clothes for a confusingly creepy costume. Anatomically, the mask has a poodle’s fur, snout and piercing eyes. While this isn’t the type of mask usual nightmares are made of, it will surely inspire a few after you wear it to the Halloween party. Like we said, sometimes scary is simple.

Image courtesy of Amazon

31. Headless Horseman Costume

BEST HEADLESS

Rocking a look this scary is a no-brainer. Literally. Proving that spooky doesn’t always have to include your face, this headless horseman costume is a shocking costume choice that will confuse at least a couple of people — trying to take the level to the next level? We suggest you DIY a head to carry the whole night.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Crooked Crow Masks Scary Rabbit Mask

BEST FOR EASTER

Yeah, we know, wrong holiday. But, incorporating familiar faces from different holidays can make for one of the scariest Halloween costumes of the year. Just check out this terrifying rabbit mask from Crooked Crow Masks on Etsy. It’s made using traditional paper mache methods and includes burlap to seal the deal. This makes for one of the scariest Halloween masks ever, so much so that kids in the neighborhood will never want to celebrate Easter again.

Courtesy of Etsy

33. FunWorld Killer Clown Costume

SCARIEST COSTUME

People tend to either love them or hate them, but surely everyone can see how clowns are at least a little creepy. In the case of this FunWorld Killer Clown Complete Costume, clowns are incredibly creepy. FunWorld has created a clown costume to put fear into everyone by adding evil and murderous elements. It’s made of a polyester jumpsuit with a ruffled collar and a 100% latex mask. You can also add your choice of weapon for a more complete and terrifying outfit.

Image courtesy of Amazon

34. Disney Men’s Oogie Boogie Vinyl Mask

MOST NOSTALGIC

We’re willing to bet that if you’ve seen the Nightmare Before Christmas, you’ve always been a little scared of the Oogie Boogie Man. After all, anything that could be so cruel to Santa deserves a little fear. Bring that feeling to your Halloween party this year with this Oogie Boogie Vinyl Mask. If your friends aren’t too scared, they’ll be nostalgic about their favorite animated Halloween movie.

Image courtesy of Amazon

35. Red Suit Devil Costume

BEST FOR POSH HALLOWEEN PARTIES

No party is complete without the world’s number one hated guy. He’s always up to no good, and with this Red Suit Devil Costume, you’ll be able to play that part, too. The costume includes a headpiece with horns and pants and a jacket to create a formal incarnation of the red-bodied personification of evil from Hell. Add a pitchfork, red face paint and a pointed tail to complete this instantly recognizable outfit.

Image courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

36. Inflatable Killer Surgeon Costume

BEST INFLATABLE

We’ve shown you a few inflatable costumes in other roundups, so we couldn’t resist adding one here. What’s scarier than a killer surgeon? Well, a killer surgeon after you’ve signed away your rights to sue for medical malpractice or negligence, but that’s a scary conversation for another time.

Courtesy of Amazon

37. Adult Chucky Costume

BEST FOR SCREAMS OF SURPRISE

You might think dressing up is child’s play, and once you’ve put on this Adult Chucky Costume, you’d be correct. The kit includes a mask and jumpsuit to transform you into everyone’s favorite creepy little doll with a passion for killing. Add your choice of weapon to complete the look, and to get into character, why not try occasionally appearing out of nowhere to give your friends a sudden fright?

Image courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

38. Crooked Crow Masks Scary Weird Mask

BEST HANDMADE

Some of the scariest Halloween masks for men are handmade from Etsy. Like, just check out this wild-looking mask covered in raffia. With a spooky mask like this as part of your ensemble, scary Halloween costume ideas are endless. Will you be a scarecrow? Someone participating in The Purge? A burn victim covering his wounds? It’s all up to your imagination.

Courtesy of Etsy

39. LEKA NEIL Zombie Mask

MOST GORY

Complete any old zombie look with this realistic-looking, gory as hell mask that looks like it’s falling apart in front of your eyes. The flesh on this thing looks like it is disintegrating from the face and sliding right off. Add the right, ripped-up, bloodied pair of Salvation Army jeans and a tee to pull this look together and make it look like you crawled right from the dead.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. Zagone Studios Supersoft Doa Mask

MOST WRINKLY

Is that grandpa or a super wrinkly mask for Halloween? The world may never know. This extra-saggy mask for Halloween is realistic enough to fool (and spook) tons of people in your neighborhood. Wear it with everyday clothing, or make it even creepier by adding blood and a cloak to make it a super scary Halloween costume for men.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. Goosebumps Slappy Adult Costume

BEST LITERARY

Who didn’t love reading Goosebumps growing up? Now, the young adult books have become a series of feature films, introducing a new generation to the RL Stine classics. And, of course, everyone’s favorite character, Slappy the Dummy, plays a significant role. Take on that role yourself with the officially licensed Goosebumps Slappy Adult Costume. It includes a jacket with a flower, a pair of pants and a bow tie. Just add face paint. And, if you really want to freak your friends out, keep muttering, “Karru marri odonna lorna molanu karrano!” to see if you can bring other dummies to life, too. Plus, all your favorite episodes from the series are now on Netflix!

Image courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

42. Rubie’s Costume Screaming Corpse Overhead Mask

BEST MELTING

I’m melting; I’m melting! Although no part of this mask resembles The Wizard of Oz in the slightest, this skin-melting mask is an excellent response to that line. Look like every aspect of your face’s skin is melting with this terrifyingly gory mask. Maybe add some fake blood and get the ball rolling with this one!

Courtesy of Amazon

43. California Costumes Sadistic Scarecrow Costume

BEST GROUP COSTUME

“Dorothy, where’s Toto?” It turns out Scarecrow might have eaten him, especially if this California Costumes Sadistic Scarecrow Costume is anything to go by. Of course, there’s no evidence to suggest the two are related, but this high-quality costume could easily become part of a mutated Wizard of Oz group costume. The outfit comes with a plaid shirt, burlap collar, a hat and a waist tie. For further gruesomeness, you could add fake blood and a pitchfork.

Image courtesy of Amazon

44. Realistic Gorilla Costume

SCARIEST ANIMAL

For whatever reason, there is truly nothing scarier than a humungous gorilla charging at you in the middle of the night. It’s probably because it seems the most realistic in a way. Did it escape from a nearby zoo? Did you accidentally cross into another dimension that accidentally brought you to an African rainforest? This costume is so realistic; nobody will ever know.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

45. The Goonies Sloth Mask

MOST LOVABLE

You can’t hate on Sloth, even if he is, well, terrifying-looking, which makes him a great scary Halloween costume for men. The Goonies portrays Sloth as the classic bad guy that’s actually good, but we can’t lie; we were still absolutely spooked when first introduced to his character. If you’re trying to get some scared looks from those who don’t know and a couple of “awwwws” from those who do, throw this mask on and call it a night.

Courtesy of Amazon

46. Inflatable Reaper Costume

MOST COMICAL

We know you’re still young and (relatively) innocent, but we’re afraid it’s your time to go. In this Inflatable Reaper Costume, you’ll find that the Reaper has you in his deathly clutches, and your outlook is pretty bleak. Luckily, we’re pretty sure he’s a reasonable guy and willing to let you have the whole Halloween night for fun before you have to head off to the other side. Add the Reaper’s famous death sickle for a more recognizable look.

Image courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

47. WWE Undertaker Men’s Costume

BEST BASED ON A REAL PERSON

Usually, real people don’t make for the scariest Halloween costumes, but we’ll make an exception for the WWE Undertaker. He is the harbinger of death, after all. This costume includes everything you need to become a WWE wrestler (temporarily). It features a pair of pants, a tank top, an overcoat, a hat and gloves. You’ll have to bring the attitude and perhaps practice your Tombstone Piledriver before October 31, so you can pull off the part.

Image courtesy of Halloween Costumes

48. Scary Animal Bloody Pig Latex Mask

BEST ANIMAL MASK

You’ll surely scare a few vegans away with this mask and probably a few others with this bloody swine exterior. With droopy, bloody eyes and slightly open mouth, you’ll win the prize at the state fair for “creepiest” or get blood splashed on you by PETA. Either way, it’s sure to be an eventful evening.

Courtesy of Amazon

49. Dark Harvest Ani-Motion Mask

BEST ANIMATED

This creepy, gnarled gourd mask evokes a jack-o-lantern that nobody will want to carve, and it’s made with Ani-Motion technology that gives it lifelike features for extra movements and extra terror. The lips can open and close and snarl as you freak out the other guests at the party and make them swear off pumpkin spice lattes for life! When it comes to scary Halloween costumes, this one perfects the balance between festive and scary.

Courtesy of halloweencostumes.com

50. PartyHop Frog Mask

BEST AMPHIBIAN

Ribbet . . . Ribbet . . . Go full-on amphibian for a night with this slimy-looking frog costume that takes the game to another level. You’ve probably heard of that conspiracy theory, the one that explains alien reptilians have taken over the world? The most ridiculous conspiracy theory on the planet? Reimagine the conspiracy as if it were frogs instead and hop around your neighborhood. Start practicing your croaking now.

Courtesy of Amazon

51. Rubie’s Deluxe Frankenstein Adult Costume

MOST TRADITIONAL

Frankenstein’s monster is an infamous scary Halloween costume for men for a reason: He’s creepy and super recognizable. If you’re looking for a convincing Frankenstein costume this Halloween, this isn’t it. He was, in fact, the creator, not the monster. This costume is, however, a great way to look like Frankenstein’s famous creature creation. The Rubie’s Deluxe Frankenstein Adult Costume comes with everything you need to look the part, including a headpiece, a padded jacket and pants.

Courtesy of Amazon

52. Donnie Darko Frank the Bunny Costume

BEST SPLURGE

Finding anything else scary enough to stand alongside these creepy creatures in a list filled with clowns, the reaper and Michael Myers would seem challenging. That is until you look at this scary rabbit costume inspired by the cult classic Donnie Darko. This full-body suit looks like a zombified science project seeking revenge and is an easy way to scare everyone (including yourself, should you look in the mirror while wearing it). This costume includes a faux-fur jumpsuit, a mask, and attached mitts, and it would pair well with a knife, ax, or possibly a pointy carrot for a complete and intimidating look.

Image courtesy of Halloween Costumes

