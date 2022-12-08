Snoop Dogg’s Latest Collab With Stevenson Ranch Speaks To The Cowboy in All of Us

Stevenson Ranch, the Nashville-based lifestyle brand is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with a slew of collaborations with the likes of JBL Audio, Johnny Manziel and now Snoop Dogg and his recently-acquired label Death Row Records.

The limited-edition capsule collection pays homage to the brand’s cowboy roots with a social media campaign featuring the LA-based equestrian group The Compton Cowboys wearing the t-shirt, hat and crewneck. All pieces will be available starting Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 am Pacific Time on the Stevenson Ranch website and their app available on both Apple and Android devices.

Snoop Dogg x Stevenson Ranch

The collection will feature co-branded products from both brands including a trucker hat, t-shirt, crewneck and lighter. The designs bring a contemporary, modern sentiment to the cowboy aesthetic with tributes to football as well — a game beloved by both creative halves.

You won’t be able to purchase the collection until December 18th, but you can get a sneak peek of what the collection looks like here, modeled by the men of The Compton Cowboys.

A Compton Cowboy wearing a t-shirt and hat from the Stevenson Ranch x Snoop Dogg collaboration. Courtesy of Stevenson Ranch x Snoop Dogg/Death Row Records

A Compton Cowboy wearing the t-shirt and hat from the collaboration. Courtesy of Stevenson Ranch x Snoop Dogg/Death Row Records

The Stevenson Ranch x Snoop Dogg crewneck. Courtesy of Stevenson Ranch x Snoop Dogg/ Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by numerous hip hop legends including Dr. Dre and has since released multiple multi-platinum hip hop albums by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. Snoop Dogg has run the label for nearly three decades and himself released 20 studio albums, sold over 40 million albums and received 20 Grammy nominations.

The Compton Cowboys are a collective of friends and equestrian enthusiasts working to uplift their community through horseback and highlight the rich history of African Americans in western heritage. Their motto, “the streets raised us, and the horses saved us” has propelled them to screens and stages worldwide.