The SPY Network: How We Know What’s Good

According to everything from Marathon Man to All the President’s Men, “Nobody knows anything.” It’s an adage that gets bandied around in creative industries, an admission on the behalf of journalists, designers, and curators that it’s impossible to stay on top of all the trends, all the ideas, all the things for sale.

To accomplish that, you need a network. You need informants. You need to know people who know people.

In service of offering our readers the best recommendations on everything from suits to seats to cars to carryalls, SPY has built out a network of people who know people, plugged-in individuals from across the country who can and do report back from the front lines of culture. These are our trusted and expert sources. They provide the information we need. Nobody knows anything, but groups of people can collectively know almost everything (especially groups of obsessively observant people).

You can meet the illustrious group here.



How do we use The SPY Network? Via tip hotlines and whispers about coming trends. But also by asking the right people the right questions. When we need to find the best sofa covers, we reach out to interior designer Lanier Hicks. When we need tips on buying art, we call gallerist Alex Berns. When we get nervous about whether or not that record player is the right record player, we turned to musician Charlie Mischer. A human network is exactly what’s needed at a time when the marketing department of business on the internet is making loud pronouncements on all available social platforms.

When we want answers, we don’t turn to the internet. We turn to our people. And our people are exceptional. We could not be prouder to have them in The SPY Network or to make The SPY Network central to how our publication provides readers with the best intelligence available.