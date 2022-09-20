29 ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Costumes to Turn Your Night Upside Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

WARNING: If you haven’t finished the latest season of Stranger Things, there are spoilers ahead.

Whether you were born in the ’80s, ’90s, aughts or none of the above, it’s hard to deny the cultural phenomenon of Stranger Things. The Netflix show immediately skyrocketed in popularity, and given the positive impact of the most recent season, it looks like the show is set to become one of Netflix’s most popular ever. If you’re already a fan of this sci-fi spectacular, you get why so many people love it. And if you’ve yet to indulge in this funny and caring emotional roller-coaster of a television show, it’s only a matter of time.

As with any good show, there are plenty of choices regarding Stranger Things Halloween costumes. Whether it’s an October party, trick or treating with your kids or even a release party for a new season, dressing up as your favorite character is all part of being a fan. Thankfully, Stranger Things has an impressively high number of memorable moments and characters, so finding a costume is pretty easy, but choosing which character to be is a tough task.

For those arriving at this page utterly uninitiated with the show, here’s a little guide as to who’s who. These characters would be considered the show’s major players, meaning they’re more widely recognized than mega fan niche characters. They include:

Eleven (Jane Hopper)

Jim Hopper

Mike Wheeler

Dustin Henderson

Lucas Sinclair

Jonathan Byers

Will Byers

Steve Harrington

The Demogorgon

Secondary options, which may be preferred for parties or occasions with hardcore fans of the series, include:

Billy Hargrove

Dr. Alexei

Murray Bauman

Eggo Waffles

Dr. Brenner

The Alphabet Wall

Below, you’ll find a list of the top costumes from Stranger Things. With ideas including everyone’s favorite characters, like Eleven and Steve, as well as some fun curveballs like the creepy alphabet wall and Eleven’s beloved Eggos, there’s a costume choice for every level of Stranger Things fan.

1. Men’s Jim Hopper Halloween Costume

BEST OVERALL

If there’s a more popular character in the series than Chief Hopper, we’d like to hear about it. Sacrifice, comedy, and heroism make Jim Hopper a fan favorite, and in this Men’s Stranger Things Jim Hopper Halloween Costume, you can enjoy that popularity for one night. Slip on this comprehensive outfit and act like there’s nothing to worry about. The set includes the shirt, pants, hat, belt and badges for a complete look that fans of the show will love. (Stubble not included.)

2. Lucas – Rothco Large Camo Bandana

BEST BUDGET

As one of the four main characters from the start of Season 1, Lucas Sinclair has been there throughout the highs and the lows. And while initially skeptical of Eleven’s intentions, it wasn’t long before he came around to welcome her into the fold. Slip this Rothco Large Camo Bandana over your head to give yourself that recognizable look Lucas loves to sport.

3. Baby Face – Rubie’s Stranger Things Baby Face Mask

BEST FOR GROUPS

If you’ve seen the episode in Season 2, this Stranger Things Rubie’s Baby Face Mask will speak to you immediately. Worn during Eleven’s search for her home, the reference may be a little niche for the uninitiated, but Stranger Things fans are sure to love it. You can even band together with friends to complete the whole mask-wearing group. This mask is easily paired with a black shirt and jeans for a more complete look.

4. Dr. Brenner – Sovoncare Temporary Hair Color Wax

QUICKEST

Got a work suit, a dark tie, and some hair on your head? Then you’re only a few bucks and a few minutes away from looking like Hawkins’ resident creep who likes experimenting on children. Use this Sovoncare Temporary Hair Color Wax to give yourself the character-identifying gray hair.

5. Mike Wheeler – Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt

BEST WARDROBE ADDITION

If you want a costume that looks great on Halloween and can be added to your personal wardrobe after use, you might want to consider this Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Cotton Pique Polo Shirt. For Mike’s Season 3 look, you’ll want to pair this aqua polo with uncomfortably high gym shorts, ankle-high socks and hair that resembles some kind of dessert bowl. This is also a great option if you’re looking for a couple’s outfit from the series, as Mike and Eleven are a top choice among Stranger Things fans.

6. Dr. Alexei – JM Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses

BEST FOR THEMED PARTIES

He may not have been the most complicated or visually recognizable character, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love the funny and adorable Dr. Alexei. As one of the most memorable characters from last season, it’s a perfectly acceptable costume. Just grab JM Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses, a white shirt, scruff up your hair, and put on a half-convincing accent to become everyone’s favorite Russian scientist. While the average person may not know who you are, your fellow Stranger Things fans are sure to approve.

7. Stranger Things Alphabet Shirt

BEST LAST-MINUTE OPTION

It may not be an exact “costume,” as it’s quite hard to dress as a wall, but the Stranger Things Alphabet Shirt will give other fans plenty of chills. By reminding your friends of one of the creepiest scenes in the series, this T-shirt is sure to go down well. And hey, if it doesn’t, just… R… U… N. Pair with dark jeans or even throw in an extra set of twinkle lights if you can spare them.

8. Stranger Season 3 Cosplay Things Demogorgon Mask

SCARIEST COSTUME

They may look a little bit like the piranha plants from Super Mario, but in comparison, the Demogorgon makes those video-game villains look like puppies. With this Stranger Season 3 Cosplay Things Demogorgon Mask, transform your head into a Demogorgon with its mouth wide open, revealing its muscles and intimidating teeth. The mask is made from latex and is the scariest costume option on our list. Plus, the minimal effort required for this makes it a great last-minute costume choice.

9. Murray Bauman – Yuehong Fluffy Bald Head Wig

BEST UP-AND-COMING

You can’t deny that Murray Bauman is entertaining with his quirky and rather eccentric behavior. It should then come as little surprise that rumors suggest Murray Bauman will play a bigger part in the upcoming season. If that sounds like great news and you fancy yourself a budding private investigator, you might want to don this Yuehong Fluffy Bald Head Wig. Add a pair of glasses, a tell-it-like-it-is attitude, and turn up to your Halloween get-together as Mr. Bauman himself.

10. Steve Harrington – Miss U Hair Short Wavy Brown Hair Wig

MOST VERSATILE

Go back to how you first felt about Steve Harrington at the start of Season 1. It’s hard to imagine how beloved a character he would become. After being dumped in Season 2, Steve found his way into the hearts of fans everywhere, and with this Miss U Hair Short Wavy Brown Hair Wig, you get to know what that feels like for one night. This replica wig should be combined with a gray Member’s Only jacket, a pair of jeans and dishwashing gloves.

11. Billy Hargrove – Rock Star Style Wig

BEST FOR WANNABE REBELS

Love to play the part of the most hated new kid in town? Well then, Billy Hargrove is most definitely the choice for you. If like us, you couldn’t have disliked him much more after his introduction in Season 2, we can only imagine the complicated feelings you experienced during the Season 3 finale. When it comes to pulling off a convincing Billy Hargrove costume, the No. 1 go-to item is his glorious hair. Pair this Yuehong Long Rock Star Style Wig Halloween Cosplay Wig with a denim jacket, and you’re ready. Also, if you want to commit to your costume, you can grow out or draw on a fractional amount of stubble on your top lip.

12. Netflix Stranger Things Camp Know Where 85 Logo T-Shirt

BEST FOR EVERYDAY

Dustin may have cultivated a baby Demogorgon, but he’s only human. After all, you can’t get everything right all of the time. And outside this rather ill-advised activity, Dustin is pretty great. In this Party City Stranger Things Dustin T-Shirt for Adults, you’ll have everything you need to begin your transformation into Hawkins’ favorite little rascal. This officially licensed T-shirt is ideal for combining with a hat and wig for a complete Dustin look.

13. Fun Costumes Adult Eggo Waffle Costume

BEST IYKTYK

To the average person, turning up to a party dressed as a waffle would mean little more than perhaps you really like breakfast. However, turn up to a Stranger Things Halloween party, and your waffle attire will say a lot more. Since Eleven showed her penchant for Eggo waffles in the first season, these fluffy breakfast staples have been a running theme. For a great couple costume, don this Fun Costumes Adult Eggo Waffle Costume with your partner dressed as Eleven. Or go as a single waffle to throw a curveball at family and friends who love the show.

14. Eleven – Battle Shirt Costume

BEST UNISEX

If you want to go as a recognizable Stranger Things character this Halloween, Eleven has to be at the top of your list. In Season 3, she rocked several standout outfits that perfectly fit the show’s ’80s feel. Her bright yellow and black battle shirt was perhaps the most recognizable of these outfits. This Dark Paradise Eleven Battle Shirt Costume includes the recognizable shirt, straps and an eye mask to complete the outfit.

15. Jim Hopper – Dark Paradise Vintage Shirt

SEASON 3 PICK

Picking the top moment from the third season is mighty tricky. However, choosing the ultimate outfit worthy of Halloween dress-up is pretty easy. Jim Hopper’s Magnum P.I.-esque Hawaiian shirt surely inspired plenty of purchases, and if you’ve yet to add one to your wardrobe, you’ll never have a better excuse than this. To complete your Hopper Season 3 look, pair this shirt with a pair of light-colored jeans and a false mustache if you aren’t already rocking some under-nose facial hair.

16. Season 4 Hopper

HONORABLE MENTION

Nobody expected Hopper to make a comeback, but against all odds, he did, and the reunion with Eleven was emotional, to say the least. Although this isn’t one of those Hopper police officer Stranger Things Halloween costumes that you’re used to, the new look involves some staples you can also wear during the rest of the year. Season 4 Hopper requires a navy jacket, a fur or faux fur trapper hat and some fake blood applied to the right places.

17. Eleven – Spirit Halloween Costume

MOST OUTRAGEOUS

As Stranger Things’ resident superhero, Eleven had to have a place on our list. And even though it’s a ladies costume, Stranger Things fans will undoubtedly be impressed by your knee-high socks, knee-length dress and long blonde locks. In this Spirit Halloween Eleven Stranger Things Replica Costume, the biggest question you’ll be asking yourself is, “Do I have what it takes to protect my friends from the Upside Down and an impending Demogorgon attack?” We’re betting you do!

18. Demogorgon – Halloween Stranger Things Costume

BEST SPLURGE

The Demogorgon is so scary; we featured it twice. The complete Halloween Stranger Things Demogorgon Deluxe Adult Costume provides everything you need to scare the crap out of your friends. It’s telekinetic, attracted to blood and able to move between realities. In short, don’t mess with this scary-ass creature. Because of the Demogorgon’s scary appearance, this full suit is a great option for Halloween parties and other occasions where people may not know the character but are easily frightened.

19. NGOVINY Adults Steve Harrington Cosplay Costume

MOST POPULAR

Surely some of the most memorable outfits from Season 3 are Robin and Steve’s Scoops Ahoy work uniforms. In this Party City Steve Scoops Ahoy Halloween Costume, you too can work at everyone’s favorite ice cream parlor as this costume includes the shirt, shorts, white apron, “Steve” name tag and an ice cream scoop holder. It’s hard to imagine that this eye-catching Stranger Things costume won’t be one of this year’s most popular.

20. Jonathan Byers – Levi’s Men’s The Trucker Jacket

BEST FOR SENSITIVE TYPES

As the older of the Byers brothers, a lot of responsibility fell on Jonathan’s shoulders when his younger sibling went missing. Unsurprisingly, this traumatic and stressful event led to Jonathan enduring a rather turbulent time. If like Jonathan Byers, you fall into the sensitive and artistic category but are tougher than you look, you’re halfway there already. Just let your hair down, put on this Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket with some plaid and a T-shirt underneath, and you’ve got a pretty convincing Jonathan Byers look.

21. Chrissy Cheerleader Costume

BEST PREPPY PICK

Women and men alike can dress up like Chrissy from Stranger Things with this Hawkins High cheerleader costume. Get a bunch of your friends to dress up for a very memorable group costume. Bonus points if you can get your hands on some pom poms. Go Tigers!

22. Barb – Rubie’s Adult Stranger Things Season 1 Barb Costume Top and Wig

JUSTICE FOR BARB

If you don’t think Barb was the breakout character of Season 1, we don’t know what show you were watching. Though her tenure was brief, her limited role caught on with fans who identified with her comparatively normal appearance and her untimely disappearance. Though we all like to think we would be Steve, Jonathan, Mike or Eleven, in reality, we are all Barb. You have to buy the wig and shirt separately, but they can both be seen in the photo below.

23. Dustin – Party City Stranger Things Dustin Roast Beef Costume

BEST ROAST BEEF

By Season 3, you get the sense that everyone has grown up and come into their own. Nobody encapsulates that better than Dustin. With new girlfriend Suzie in hand, this man has all the confidence, and then some, to pull off this hilarious roast beef T-shirt costume. If you have half of Dustin’s newfound confidence, or you love roast beef or the idea of a cow tanning on a beach, this will be the best Stranger Things Halloween costume for you.

24. Eddie Munson Hellfire Club Costume

BEST EDDIE COSTUME

A major player in Season 4, Eddie only wears one outfit, which makes it pretty easy to recreate. You might even have some of these items at home. Make sure the foundation of your outfit is the classic Hellfire Club tee paired with a leather jacket and a denim vest. Grab a pair of your most beat-up jeans and throw on this ’80s rocker wig for a foolproof bad boy look that’s immediately recognizable.

25. DIY Dustin Costume

MOST DUSTIN ACCESSORY

Arguably one of the best characters in the franchise, Dustin has several looks that represent him onscreen, but this trucker hat truly captures his essence. The punny hat encapsulates his sense of humor and features a light blue bill against a white front. With breathable mesh baking, it’s perfect for pairing with a curly Dustin wig.

26. Video Stop Steve

MOST UNDERRATED

Steve often plays the role of parent and babysitter in Stranger Things, so it’s only fitting that he’s represented by dad jeans and a polo shirt underneath his Video Stop vest. Complete with a name tag, this versatile men’s costume is instantly recognizable and low-maintenance. However, it only includes the top half, so you’ll need to supply your own dad jeans and a belt to keep them appropriately hiked up.

27. Argyle Costume

BEST FOR STONERS

There’s no doubt that the extremely chill and deep Argyle was a Season 4 favorite for many Stranger Things fans, making this one of the essential Stranger Things Halloween costumes for 2022. If you have some bright, trippy and comfy gear at home (hence why we suggested this costume for stoners), feel free to attempt this at home, but this vibrant pre-made ensemble takes the guesswork out of the process. Includes an attached top and patterned pants with an elastic waistband.

28. Lucas Season 4 Costume

MOST COMFORTABLE

Although some costumes, like the Demogorgon, are a little more involved, this Lucas costume is as easy-breezy as possible. Score some winning points for your favorite team (and favorite character) in this Hawkins tracksuit, one of the most popular Stranger Things Halloween costumes for men. It includes pants and a jacket with an attached shirt, although if you’re able to do some DIY signage on an existing green and white tracksuit at home, you may be able to get away with it.

29. Mike On Spring Break Costume

BEST DAD VIBES

Mike’s spring break trip adventure was epic, and so was his outfit. To recreate this iconic look, grab a perfectly throwback sunglasses strap for you to hang your sunnies on, Mike’s signature yellow overshirt and a purple tee. All you need to add from your own wardrobe is a pair of cargo shorts and oversized white shades with a cool-as-can-be attitude. A dad cap in a ridiculous tropical print is optional but highly recommended.

