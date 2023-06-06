Skip to main content
Stake Out: SPY’s Street Style Report

a well-dressed man wearing a Barbour Jacket. The words Stake Out are across the image.
Photo Credit:

Forget about the runways and look books. Some of the best minds in contemporary fashion aren’t hoisted up in the high rise offices of fashion houses, but on the street, roaming around with the masses. That’s why SPY’s agents have been documenting their style for an ongoing series, Stake Out, snapping portraits ready to take right to the shopping cart. 

man wearing blue button down with light wash pants

"South of France" meets "South of Houston"

The majorette blue French blue chore coat Jeff is wearing is a vintage find, but there are plenty of similar options available—like this one from Wolf & Badger. To schlep around all his stuff, he’s got a Filson tote and wearing New Balance 574 sneakers to get him around town.

man wearing columbia vest with shorts and clogs

Storage Space is Everything

Too often, the ample storage of winter coats lead to feeling strapped for places to put your stuff when the weather gets warmer. Instead of opting for backpacks and messenger bags, pop on a Columbia Fly Fishing Vest and have everything tucked safely away. To really lean into the granola-chic style trend, add a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs

man wearing blue baseball cap, jeans, and navy blue jacket

Uptown Man meets Updike Style

Yun Soo’s classic New England look is working from top to toe: Barbour Bedale jacket, SNS Herning Cardigan, and the Aurora Shoe Co. collaboration for Drake’s. This is the look of someone who’s never far from a boat, and definitely has sweaters with “school colors.”

man wearing dark green military cargo pants with tan jacket and white sneakerr

Tailored Tops and Baggy Bottoms

$998.00

$30.00 – $230.00

Just because a baggy-chic wave has hit mens pants, doesn’t mean everything needs to sag. This suede Todd Snyder jacket creates a streamlined, tailored look that highlights trendy style picks like looser vintage military pants.

man wearing red crewneck and black trousers

Mix-and-Match Formal Looks

Just because things come in a matched set doesn’t mean they can’t live separate lives. For example, Justin’s Uniqlo U pleated trousers look great with with Asics Sneakers by Kiko Kostadinov.

man posing in front of clothing store wearing tan bomber jacket and bright blue loafers

Bold Color Choices Go A Long Way

Some looks start from the ground up. Sky blue penny loafers from Camper are a big visual pop that lead to vintage trousers from Comme des Garcons and a vintage linen jacket.

man posing in front of door wearing vintage tshirt

Dimes Square Regular

Smoking isn’t cool, but it’s not our fault that vintage cigarette t shirts like the one Maetha’s wearing kind of are. He’s paired it with Acne Jeans and sunglasses from Jacquemus, finding the right balance of fashion kid and punk rock.

navy man talking on phone wearing viper sunglasses

80s, Ahoy!

I suppose you need something extra reflective when you’re on the high seas, like these Pit Viper sunglasses. But hey, keeping a uniform that pristine and white with NYC soot and grime all over the place is no easy task.

man on street wearing jean vest and khakis with sneakers

Embrace the Vest

It’s time to get behind the vest. For a relatively low amount of heat added during summertime, the additional layer, like this one from Skunkworks, offers four additional pockets. The J. Press seersucker popover shirt also gives the look some contrasting, pastel colors with more formality than a white t shirt.

man wearing blue short sleeved button up with tan shorts and loafers

Keep it Breezy

$550.00 – $1,895.00

Buy THE SUNGLASSES

For more slender frames—like Dominic—opting for a baggier look can be tricks, so that the clothes aren’t wearing the man. In this case, extra wide shorts from Colbo, and a wider-framed shirt from Hed Mayner are balanced by slimmed down Lemaire shoes and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.

