Stake Out: SPY’s Street Style Report

Forget about the runways and look books. Some of the best minds in contemporary fashion aren’t hoisted up in the high rise offices of fashion houses, but on the street, roaming around with the masses. That’s why SPY’s agents have been documenting their style for an ongoing series, Stake Out, snapping portraits ready to take right to the shopping cart.
"South of France" meets "South of Houston"
The majorette blue French blue chore coat Jeff is wearing is a vintage find, but there are plenty of similar options available—like this one from Wolf & Badger. To schlep around all his stuff, he’s got a Filson tote and wearing New Balance 574 sneakers to get him around town.
Storage Space is Everything
Too often, the ample storage of winter coats lead to feeling strapped for places to put your stuff when the weather gets warmer. Instead of opting for backpacks and messenger bags, pop on a Columbia Fly Fishing Vest and have everything tucked safely away. To really lean into the granola-chic style trend, add a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs.
Uptown Man meets Updike Style
Yun Soo’s classic New England look is working from top to toe: Barbour Bedale jacket, SNS Herning Cardigan, and the Aurora Shoe Co. collaboration for Drake’s. This is the look of someone who’s never far from a boat, and definitely has sweaters with “school colors.”
Tailored Tops and Baggy Bottoms
Just because a baggy-chic wave has hit mens pants, doesn’t mean everything needs to sag. This suede Todd Snyder jacket creates a streamlined, tailored look that highlights trendy style picks like looser vintage military pants.
Mix-and-Match Formal Looks
Just because things come in a matched set doesn’t mean they can’t live separate lives. For example, Justin’s Uniqlo U pleated trousers look great with with Asics Sneakers by Kiko Kostadinov.
Bold Color Choices Go A Long Way
Some looks start from the ground up. Sky blue penny loafers from Camper are a big visual pop that lead to vintage trousers from Comme des Garcons and a vintage linen jacket.
Dimes Square Regular
Smoking isn’t cool, but it’s not our fault that vintage cigarette t shirts like the one Maetha’s wearing kind of are. He’s paired it with Acne Jeans and sunglasses from Jacquemus, finding the right balance of fashion kid and punk rock.
80s, Ahoy!
I suppose you need something extra reflective when you’re on the high seas, like these Pit Viper sunglasses. But hey, keeping a uniform that pristine and white with NYC soot and grime all over the place is no easy task.
Embrace the Vest
It’s time to get behind the vest. For a relatively low amount of heat added during summertime, the additional layer, like this one from Skunkworks, offers four additional pockets. The J. Press seersucker popover shirt also gives the look some contrasting, pastel colors with more formality than a white t shirt.
Keep it Breezy
For more slender frames—like Dominic—opting for a baggier look can be tricks, so that the clothes aren’t wearing the man. In this case, extra wide shorts from Colbo, and a wider-framed shirt from Hed Mayner are balanced by slimmed down Lemaire shoes and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.