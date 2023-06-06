Stake Out: SPY’s Street Style Report

Forget about the runways and look books. Some of the best minds in contemporary fashion aren’t hoisted up in the high rise offices of fashion houses, but on the street, roaming around with the masses. That’s why SPY’s agents have been documenting their style for an ongoing series, Stake Out, snapping portraits ready to take right to the shopping cart.

$100.00 $150.00 Too often, the ample storage of winter coats lead to feeling strapped for places to put your stuff when the weather gets warmer. Instead of opting for backpacks and messenger bags, pop on a Columbia Fly Fishing Vest and have everything tucked safely away. To really lean into the granola-chic style trend, add a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs.

$998.00 $30.00 – $230.00 Just because a baggy-chic wave has hit mens pants, doesn’t mean everything needs to sag. This suede Todd Snyder jacket creates a streamlined, tailored look that highlights trendy style picks like looser vintage military pants.

$195.00 Some looks start from the ground up. Sky blue penny loafers from Camper are a big visual pop that lead to vintage trousers from Comme des Garcons and a vintage linen jacket.

$20.00 Smoking isn’t cool, but it’s not our fault that vintage cigarette t shirts like the one Maetha’s wearing kind of are. He’s paired it with Acne Jeans and sunglasses from Jacquemus, finding the right balance of fashion kid and punk rock.

$119.69 I suppose you need something extra reflective when you’re on the high seas, like these Pit Viper sunglasses. But hey, keeping a uniform that pristine and white with NYC soot and grime all over the place is no easy task.