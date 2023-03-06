Skip to main content
This Stunning Seiko Solar-Powered Watch Is Over 50% Off Today

This image shows the Seiko Men's SSC139 Excelsior Gunmetal and Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Solar Watch
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

This beautiful Seiko watch is currently 53% off, which means it’s down from $495.00 to $234.98, and it’s an excellent gift for yourself or someone you love if they’re looking for a great watch. Not only does it look good, and is the kind of timepiece that helps draw attention and conversation, but it’s got a lot of great features too.

There are lots of options out there when choosing a new watch. You could go for something new like the Timex Marlin Sub Dial option, or go with something more familiar like the best Casio watches. One of the most important things though, is picking one that speaks to you both in terms of how it looks, and what it does.

The mix of metals on this Seiko watch make for a unique pattern that really catches the eye. It also has plenty of function to go along with that form, and has an alarm, a date window, luminous hands and markers, and is powered by solar movement to make sure you never have to worry about the battery. It’s a massive saving, so if you fancy it, make sure to grab it while it’s this cheap.

Seiko Men’s Excelsior Gunmetal and Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Solar Watch

$234.98 $495.00 53% off

This solar-powered watch will never need a battery change as it powers itself using light. It has alarm settings, a comfortable fit, and Japanese quartz movement for accuracy. Not only that, but it’s replete with useful features like being water resistant up to 100 meters.

