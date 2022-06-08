These Summer Wardrobe Essentials Will Keep You Both Cool and Classy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

And just like that, the season of long beach days, swim trunks and a seemingly endless well of rosé is here. Coats will be stored, boots will collect dust and layers might as well cease to exist for the next few months. But what remains trans-seasonal is the desire to be well-dressed — which is why it might be helpful to take note of some classic summer menswear.

SPY has rounded up some quintessential summer menswear pieces while steering clear of the basics we know you already own. We’re not here to tell you to put away and forget your tank tops and your shorts — but there are plenty more summer menswear options to level up your look for the months ahead.

1. Billowing Shirts

While one can never truly go amiss with a slim-fit shirt, haute (and hot) mode suggests that the season should be filled with shirts that move with the wind. This year, Dries Van Noten, Dior and even Giorgio Armani exhibited shirts that fit loosely and are more voluminous than usual. For the summer, channel this hint of drama by taking your favorite shirt brand and sizing it up.

Nordstrom Solid Linen Button-Down Shirt

Courtesy of Nordstrom

J.Crew Irish Linen Shirt

Courtesy of J.Crew

ASOS Relaxed Fit Linen Shirt

Courtesy of ASOS

2. The Cool Sandal

Shower slides have a time and a place. If your friends are throwing a chic pool party and you’re invited, why not show up looking stylish as hell? Instead of a standard sandal used for beach days, opt for one that boasts a bit of personality. You don’t have to opt-in for the feathered sandals from Lanvin or artsy ones at Dries Van Noten, but consider something outside of what you wear for errands.

Classic Birkenstock

Courtesy of Nordstrom

ASOS Espadrilles

Courtesy of ASOS

Cole Haan Feather-Craft Sandal

Courtesy of DSW

Banana Republic Stitched Flip-Flop

Courtesy of Banana Republic

3. Summer Suiting

A linen suit has always been a necessity of summer menswear. While a classic light tan suit is a staple, this year opt for a more daring option: a light, blush pink linen suit or even a green one for when you’re headed to Ibiza. (For Capri, of course, only a white linen suit will suffice.)

COS Relaxed Blazer

Courtesy of COS

H&M Slim Fit Linen Blazer

Courtesy of H&M

4. Slip-On Loafer

Footwear for the summer can be confusing — there isn’t really a day-to-night summer menswear option. How does one channel both the light spirit and comfort of the warmer months while retaining an air of elegance? A slip-on loafer, of course! An easy, flexible leather loafer boasts the qualities of a great summer shoe: comfort, beauty and ease. Perfect for lunch near the harbor or dinner at the shore.

Walk London Terry Snaffle Loafers

Courtesy of ASOS

Del Toro Milano Slipper

Courtesy of Del Toro Shoe

MULO Neutral Loafers

Courtesy of Mr. Porter

5. Striped Swimsuits

Cape Cod couture is back in style with a renewed demand for striped swimsuits. Are we surprised? The style is timeless, effortless and classy. While the options might seem limited, the secret ingredient is quality.

Ralph Lauren Classic Swim Trunk

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Brave Soul Swim Trunks

Courtesy of ASOS

Daniel W. Fletcher Pink Stripe Swim Trunks

Courtesy of Nordstrom

H&M Boardshorts

Courtesy of H&M

6. Lightweight Jacket

Yeah, no one wants sleeves in summer. Sun’s out, guns out, right? But that breeze that feels so good at your sunset dinner outside can get biting by the time dessert comes. Best to be prepared with a lightweight jacket. You don’t want to cut the night short because you got cold, right?

Banana Republic Luxe Touch Performance Bomber Jacket

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Levi’s Trucker Jacket

Courtesy of Levi's

Orvis Weatherbreaker Jacket

Courtesy of Orvis

