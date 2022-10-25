First Look: Supreme X Dickies Cozy up to Corduroy in Their Latest Fall 2022 Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Supreme and Dickies are back at it with a new collection for Fall 2022. Designed exclusively for Supreme, the collaboration merges Supreme’s ever-cool luxury sportswear aesthetic with classic Dickies workwear silhouettes in corduroy.

Much like the first collection between the two popular labels, which debuted in Fall 2021, the upcoming Supreme X Dickies collaboration features takes on several of Dickies classic styles.

With the Fall 2022 Supreme x Dickies collection, fans can expect updated versions of corduroy Eisenhower jackets, double knee work pants, bib overalls, knit sweaters, beanies, 5-panel caps, and thermals with monogrammed Dickies patterns.

Each piece in the collection is offered in black, blue, brown, and white colorways and features Dickies signature relaxed fit highlighted with embroidery of Dickies classic Ox Collar logo, “Supreme,” and other motifs.

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

The upcoming drop, due to be released on October 27, arrives on the heels of the Supreme Duck Down Records collection reveal, which celebrates the legendary ’90s hip-hop label of the same name. Supreme also announced its new Swarovski Vans collection for Fall 2022 earlier this month.

Again, the Supreme x Dickies Fall 2022 collaboration is set to release on Supreme’s website on October 27, 11 am ET. Check out the full collection here, and stay tuned as it’s sure to sell out quickly.

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

Courtesy of Supreme

