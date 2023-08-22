I SPY: Summer at Montauk’s Surf Lodge

As summer starts to wind down, people are trying to cram every weekend with as much fun as possible. For New Yorkers, that means making their way out east and partying at Surf Lodge, the Montauk waterfront watering hole featuring booze, bands, and beautiful people.

The bar has been a favorite of Hamptonites for 15 years, and is always full of stylish people. Before heading out to the bar ahead of Tumbleweed Tuesday, it may help to look at some of the wardrobe choices out there and sort out your look ahead of time.

Courtesy of Animotis Art $140.14 Artist and Spy Network member Michael Sadowsky is turning some of his art into new fashion wares. This skelly shirt is now available through his site.

Courtesy of Proper Cloth $95.00 Trent’s pink pindot button down here works well in the summer. For a similar look, go for this University Stripe shirt from Proper Cloth that can extend longer into back-to-school weather.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder $158.00 Kendall’s shirt from worn here at Surf Lodge has a similar cut and fabric to this terry polo from Todd Snyder.

Courtesy of Midnight Rodeo $325.00 The famed Montauk watering hole even did a recent collab with Midnight Rodeo, which is still available.

Courtesy of Club Monaco $149.50 The end of summer is the perfect time to try something wild with your look (and blame it on the heat if you get called out). We assume that’s what Joe Jonas is doing with this jacquard button down.