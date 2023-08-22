I SPY: Summer at Montauk’s Surf Lodge

As summer starts to wind down, people are trying to cram every weekend with as much fun as possible. For New Yorkers, that means making their way out east and partying at Surf Lodge, the Montauk waterfront watering hole featuring booze, bands, and beautiful people.
The bar has been a favorite of Hamptonites for 15 years, and is always full of stylish people. Before heading out to the bar ahead of Tumbleweed Tuesday, it may help to look at some of the wardrobe choices out there and sort out your look ahead of time.
Animotis Art Men’s Hawaiian Shirt
Artist and Spy Network member Michael Sadowsky is turning some of his art into new fashion wares. This skelly shirt is now available through his site.
Proper Cloth University Stripe Shirt
Trent’s pink pindot button down here works well in the summer. For a similar look, go for this University Stripe shirt from Proper Cloth that can extend longer into back-to-school weather.
Tood Snyder Terry Button-Down Polo
Kendall’s shirt from worn here at Surf Lodge has a similar cut and fabric to this terry polo from Todd Snyder.
Midnight Rodeo “Out of Time” Camp Collar Shirt
The famed Montauk watering hole even did a recent collab with Midnight Rodeo, which is still available.
Club Monaco Short Sleeve Palm Lace Jacquard Button Down
The end of summer is the perfect time to try something wild with your look (and blame it on the heat if you get called out). We assume that’s what Joe Jonas is doing with this jacquard button down.
Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses
Lean into the big thick frames for the summer sun like James Boha of VHS Collection. This pair from Jacques Marie Mage nails the style.