Skip to main content
Subscribe

I SPY: Summer at Montauk’s Surf Lodge

@animotisart in @animotis “Skelly” Hawaiian Shirt
Photo Credit: Courtesy of @animotis/Instagram, Animotis Art, & Midjourney

As summer starts to wind down, people are trying to cram every weekend with as much fun as possible. For New Yorkers, that means making their way out east and partying at Surf Lodge, the Montauk waterfront watering hole featuring booze, bands, and beautiful people. 

The bar has been a favorite of Hamptonites for 15 years, and is always full of stylish people. Before heading out to the bar ahead of Tumbleweed Tuesday, it may help to look at some of the wardrobe choices out there and sort out your look ahead of time. 

Animotis Art Mens Hawaiian Shirt
Courtesy of Animotis Art

Animotis Art Men’s Hawaiian Shirt

$140.14

Buy Now

Artist and Spy Network member Michael Sadowsky is turning some of his art into new fashion wares. This skelly shirt is now available through his site.

Proper Cloth University Stripe Shirt
Courtesy of Proper Cloth

Proper Cloth University Stripe Shirt

$95.00

Buy Now

Trent’s pink pindot button down here works well in the summer. For a similar look, go for this University Stripe shirt from Proper Cloth that can extend longer into back-to-school weather. 

Todd Snyder Terry Button Down Polo
Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Tood Snyder Terry Button-Down Polo

$158.00

Buy Now

Kendall’s shirt from worn here at Surf Lodge has a similar cut and fabric to this terry polo from Todd Snyder

Midnight Rodeo "Out-of-Time" Camp Collar Shirt
Courtesy of Midnight Rodeo

Midnight Rodeo “Out of Time” Camp Collar Shirt

$325.00

Buy Now

The famed Montauk watering hole even did a recent collab with Midnight Rodeo, which is still available.

Club Monaco Short Sleeve Palm Lace Jacquard Button Down
Courtesy of Club Monaco

Club Monaco Short Sleeve Palm Lace Jacquard Button Down

$149.50

Buy Now

The end of summer is the perfect time to try something wild with your look (and blame it on the heat if you get called out). We assume that’s what Joe Jonas is doing with this jacquard button down.

Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses
Courtesy of Jacques Marie Mage

Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses

$795.00

Buy Now

Lean into the big thick frames for the summer sun like James Boha of VHS Collection. This pair from Jacques Marie Mage nails the style. 

Most Popular

Michael Cera Personally Emailed Greta Gerwig to Be Cast in ‘Barbie,’ She Responded: ‘Let’s Get on a Zoom Right Now’

Talking Heads to Appear Together for First Time in 21 Years

This New Camper Truck Is Rugged Off-Roader on the Outside and Luxury Condo Inside

Messi's Run Sends Inter Miami Leagues Cup Ticket Prices Soaring

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad