Trend Alert: The Tan Shearling Jacket Is Trending Hard (and Even Harder To Find) This Winter

This December, we’ve been seeing fashionable men and women donning a specific type of tan shearling jacket all around New York City. This style of shearling jacket has a few notable characteristics: tan or brown suede (or a synthetic alternative), distinctive shearling trim along the collar and hems, and an overall vintage aesthetic. In the digital world, we’ve been seeing vintage shearling jackets in this style selling for ridiculous prices on sites like eBay and Etsy.

New or old, these jackets are bringing the heat. Literally. Not only does the outerwear staple deliver in both comfort and style, but the best shearling jackets are durable and weather-resistant, keeping you warm during cold spells. With half of the country still digging out from under a Christmas freeze, what better time to grab yourself a new coat to fight off the unbearable cold?

You can test your luck at vintage stores and Goodwill, because even though this jacket style is increasingly popular this season, it’s quite difficult to find for sale in-stores and online (unless you have $3,000 to spend on designer fashion). Arriving in multiple silhouettes, this style comes in bomber, rancher, and trucker jackets as well as long-line trench coats. But no matter the silhouette, this style of jacket has distinctive 70s and 80s Marlboro Man, Kris Kristofferson vibes.

We’re not surprised to see these western-style jackets trending. SPY has written repeatedly about the western wear trend in recent years, whether it’s clothing inspired by shows like Yellowstone or the Yeehaw trend in Black culture. Country cowboy clothing is in, as is nostalgic throwback fashion in general.

Leave it to SPY to track down the exact styles that are currently trending. While tan shearling jackets like this are sold out (or almost so) at many retailers, you can still find this style in stock if you know where to look. Western wear brand Overland (as well as some small businesses that specialize in made-to-order shearling jackets) have these winter coats in stock, and you can find high-fashion shearling coats if you have money to burn.

To help you embrace this rugged winter season, we rounded up some stylish tan shearling jackets for men.

Best overall $995.00 This tan shearling rancher coat comes from the classic western wear brand Overland. These leather jackets are true heritage quality (if you care for them properly) and with a price to match the craftsmanship. This coat is the Platonic ideal of shearling coats.

best shearling aviator $99.99 $149.99 33% off Aviator jackets are always coincide with the winter season and this short design style from Mango is one to bring you instant warmth and comfort. Its faux shearling collar and finish has presence and commands a room, while the durable zip closure and hand-warming side pockets make for great additional features.

best shearling bomber $895.00 Made from plush sheepskin, which lines the entire interior including the detachable hood, this special edition B-3 bomber jacket from Overland will help you thrive in below-freezing temperatures. Inspired by the original shearling jackets that first gained popularity during WWII, the timeless design delivers function and unbeatable style. With the adaptability and versatility of sheep’s wool, you’ll be cozy from autumn through spring.

best RANCHER shearling $895.00 Whether you’re going horseback riding or taking a stroll along a country trail, this rancher style jacket from Overland embraces western tailoring and the man who the great outdoors. The sheepskin jacket takes a contrasting design approach with lambskin leather details on the front and back yoke, as two outer shearling-lined snap pockets offer a unique touch. This Overland coat also has major Yellowstone vibes.

best faux shearling $109.99 If you need a stylish garment to help you layer or assist through the transition between seasons, this handsome Calvin Klein jacket features a warm, thick faux shearling lining and a soft faux suede shell. Packed for the coldest weather ahead, the cognac-colored piece has a three-button closure, wide spread shearling collar and roomy hand-warmer pockets.

best wool-blend $515.00 Mr P. is the Mr Porter house line, and it’s full of classics pieces that can stand the test of time in your wardrobe — one being this camel wool-blend blouson jacket. It’s super chic trimmed with a soft shearling collar and mixes with a touch of cashmere to give you that added warmth necessary to trap heat in those frigid conditions.

BEST MID-LENGTH $142.99 This mid-length shearling lined coat from Dockers should be a staple in every guy’s winter wardrobe. Keeping you warm against the inclement weather, the double-breasted piece makes for a great fashion moment, especially for those dressy occasions. In addition, the cuffs, collar and center closure are all completed with shearling, adding a nice finishing touch.

best customized $799.99-$999.99 If you’re looking to have a shearling jacket made just for you, Sickafus Sheepskins has you covered. Upon providing your measurements, the Pennsylvania-based small business will have their craftsman hand make outerwear tailored to your fit. And their exceptional workmanship doesn’t stop at designing coats — you can also have a pair of shearling slippers created to keep your feet toasty.