6 Picks We’re Loving From Target’s Pride Collection Right Now

I have a confession to make. As a gay man, I’m not the biggest fan of Pride clothing.

Okay, that’s a lie, let me rephrase: I’m not the biggest fan of Pride clothing from larger corporations like Amazon, Walmart, ASOS and Target. Crash-era Charli XCX merch from the merch shop on her website? Into it. Oddly specific Rupaul’s Drag Race-wear from a random queer artist on Etsy? Totally. Knitted Pride crop top handmade by your friend Jess from art school? Absolutely. But, corporation-based Pride clothing? I almost always hate it. It feels tacky, straight-made and cookie cutter.

But, here’s the tea — I genuinely don’t hate some of Target’s Pride collection this year. I know. It’s something I’d never thought I’d say, but I mean it, some of Target’s Pride collection is actually… *reads notes*… cute? It’s cute!

While some, yes, some of their Pride collection is still heinous as always (who in their right mind would want to wear a rainbow fedora to Pride? Help!) others in the collection are downright adorable. Some of their Pride collection is genuinely worth checking out and that is coming from a past hater. We can grow and Target is proving that.

Plus, something I’m really loving right now is how gender-neutral Target’s Pride collection is this year. There are no male or female sizes. Instead, Target is listing adult sizes as simply “adult”, which is a really neat step in the right direction.

Without further ado, peep the coolest items from Target’s Pride collection below that are actually worth a wear to Pride this year.

1. Pride Adult Trans Rights PHLUID Project Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Alright, this is the tee. Get it? Like, the tea, but it’s also the tee. Anyways, this is exactly what Target needed to add to its Pride collection. It’s straightforward, it’s nowhere near tacky and it uses the trans pride flag colors in a tie-dye format effortlessly well. Consider me obsessed.

2. Pride Adult Biker Shorts

Biker shorts have become popularized amongst women over the past few years, but Target is here to say that’s over. Biker shorts are for everyone. Especially when they’re made for pride. These all-black biker shorts have a cool, calm and collected approach to them with rainbow seams for a bit of a pop on the exterior leg. That said, these match with just about everything. And, best part of all? They’re nowhere near corny in the slightest — which isn’t the easiest thing for Target to do with their Pride collection.

3. Pair of Thieves Adult Pride Super Fit Rainbow Brush Strokes Boxer Briefs

If you’re ditching a jock or thong at Pride this year, we’ve got the perfect Pride-centric alternative. Pair of Thieves Pride collection is for sale right now at Target and to me, it’s making waves. All prints are super eclectic but in no way tacky. That said, they’re perfect for keeping hidden under your pants until it’s time to take them off. Because, it’s Pride — you’re probably going to take your pants off at some point.

4. Pride Adult Black and Proud Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This is how you do it. Loud, proud and in no way tacky. It’s upfront, displays a more than ideal message and is multi-celebrational. A+, Target. A+.

5. Pride Adult Humankind Colorblock Swim Trunks

You can’t hate on colorblock. It simply isn’t allowed. Especially when one of the legs says, “Cheers Queers.” They feel very muted in terms of today’s fashion since everybody is wearing colorblock nowadays. That said, you won’t stick out like a sore thumb as the “Target Gay” at the Pride parade. Match this with a white, toned-down Pride tee so folks can stare mainly at your legs. And, of course, add a fanny pack to the mix.

6. Pride Adult Proud PHLUID Project Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Are you proud? Because you should be! You’re part of the LGBTQ+, baby! Throw this adorable tie-dye “Proud” shirt on this Pride and get to the parade.