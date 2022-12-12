Telfar x Eastpak Release A New Colorway In Their Ongoing Collaboration

In a relatively short time, Telfar has established itself as a status bag brand, drawing comparisons to the Hermes Birkin bag. The difference, of course, is that Telfar’s bags are much more affordable, in line with Telfar Clemens’ vision of accessible luxury. Clemens’ eponymous brand is also known for collaborations, the latest of which is with the classic school bag brand Eastpak. It was released at noon PT today.

Eastpak has been around since the 1950s, but the brand has pivoted toward high-fashion collaborations in recent years, linking up with brands and designers like Maison Margiela and Raf Simons. Telfar and Eastpak first linked up earlier this year, and today, they’ve restocked several bags and added a new color, “Painter’s Tape” to the collection.

While many high fashion Eastpak collaborations focus on the Pak’r schoolbag design, Telfar x Eastpak instead adds backpack-inspired details to Telfar’s famous square shopper bag. There are three ways to carry this bag; there’s a shoulder strap, short handles and backpack straps on the back of the bag. And while Telfar is primarily thought of as a purse brand, the distinctive square bags have been sported by stylish men, and Telfar bills itself as a unisex brand.

This latest drop features three colorways, including the new blue “painter’s tape” color, a vibrant yellow color and black. Four styles were available, including a small shopper, a medium shopper and a large shopper, as well as a small circle bag. As of this writing, the small and medium shoppers in each color are still available, though we certainly don’t expect that to last.