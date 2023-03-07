Tentree Has Launched A Stunning Collection Of Clothes That Helps Support Seaforestation

Tentree has launched a new collection of clothes today called The Ocean Collection. Sales of these will all support the company’s deforestation initiative to help plant more kelp, coral, and even mangrove trees. Plus, you get the benefit of buying some cool clothes that are made sustainably.

The aim here is to help with carbon sequestration and biodiversity restoration in coastal ecosystems. You might not know this, but kelp can actually deal with up to 20 times more carbon per acre than land forests, so it’s a worthwhile aim for sure.

Between efforts like this and more eco-friendly brands like Stride Rite and Solo, it’s nice to see more companies making it their aim to help the planet. While it’s definitely worth perusing the full collection on the site, we’ve decided to pick out a few of our favorite options for you to check out right now.

