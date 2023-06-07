The Best Armchairs Are the Ones You Never Want to Leave

If the sofa is the anchor of any common living room, the armchair is surely the motor. Because it isn’t the largest seating option, it’s expected to define the style of the room, be it in a funky color or pattern or with a more regal material like a rich leather or plush velvet. The right armchair goes a long way in bringing the homeowner’s personal taste to life. Is it kept clean and tidy as a readily-available seating option, or is it piled high with clothes as the catch all surface in a studio apartment? Finding the right armchair for any personality type is the key to making that home come to life. Luckily, there are plenty of options available on the market.

What the Experts Say

A chair can make or break a room. The right one not only offers an added visual layer to a space but is also an invitation for you and your guests to take a load off. Brooklyn and Montana-based interior design specialist Sarah Reilley tells us there are three key considerations when picking a seat: functionality, comfort, and design.

Reilley wants you to ask yourself, “Where does it live and what purpose does it serve?” For someone who needs something a bit cozy to read or watch a screen, choose an armchair that’s a bit reclined and somewhat lounge-y. More formal or conversational spaces require pieces that are “a little bit more upright and supported, so you can really sit up and have conversation, not to mention reach the coffee table.” If you have an open floor plan with a kitchen adjacent to the living room, she suggests selecting a chair that can swivel, so it can address both sides of the space.

“Comfort needs to be top of mind,” says Reilley. “It goes beyond just selecting a soft fabric. You need to think about the fill and the bounce.” Some might prefer a chair that you sort of sink into while others could choose a firmer cushion. “Comfort is the one that requires a test drive. You can look at a picture and say, ‘oh, that looks like a really comfortable chair,’ and get it home and it’s hard or it’s scratchy.”

Finally, she considers design. “Visual interest is going to help make this chair sing and bring the room to life,” she says. Look for an attractive silhouette, an interesting texture, or patterned fabric, all of which play into the overall look of the piece. It’s also easier to go bold with chairs than sofas. “Chairs are a great and less expensive way to turn up the volume in a room,” she says. Adding layers with textures or patterns helps build a new visual dynamic. “They can be a creative way of bringing in a new element of design and pull in a different style to what feels like a one-note room.”

Courtesy of Article BEST OVERALL $1,199.00 Everyone loves a classic, boxy, leather armchair. They are simultaneously classic and contemporary. This version from Article should work in nearly every living room, making it basically the blue jeans of furniture. A corner-blocked wooden frame supports a plush seat and fluffy back cushions covered in full-aniline leather, which will build character with age, just like your favorite pair of selvedge denim.

Courtesy of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Best swivel option $3,428.00 A simple yet elegant interpretation of a 1970s Italian-style, the Flynn Luxe swivel chair will elevate most contemporary living rooms. The rounded edges and low profile soften and contrast the hard angles of bookcases and fireplaces. Made by hand in North Carolina, the brand offers the chair in seven fabrics and three cushion options to totally dial in the style and comfort.

Courtesy of Walmart BEST BUDGET PICK $147.99 You don’t have to spend four figures (or more) to sit somewhere nice. The Lohoms accent chair is a comfortable seat with a clean, crisp aesthetic. Bright color options, including red, plum or yellow, will give any living room in need a little visual lift. Plus, at 29 inches wide and well under two benjamins, it won’t eat up too much of the room—or budget.

Courtesy of Rove Concepts BEST FOR FULL ON RELAXING $1,313.00 This one is aptly named since sitting in one is almost like floating in utero. Rove’s version is an earnest recreation of Eero Saarinen’s mid-century design. Beneath the warm wool fabric, the structure is constructed from fiberglass and foam, all of which rests on a solid core #304 stainless steel base. The organic shape ensconces you and supports the body, whether sitting upright, in repose or fully embracing the fetal position.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma BEST FOR OUTDOOR SPACES $1,836.00 Not all living spaces are indoors. For those who enjoy spending time in the sun, the Larnaca Outdoor Teak Swivel Chair is sleek, comfortable and weather resistant. The wide planks of lightly-finished teak wood give both a natural water repellency as well as beach vibes. The swivel feature also helps you track the rays, or duck them if you forgot to apply SPF.

Courtesy of West Elm BEST MINIMALIST PICK $719.25 – $1,873.50 $959.00 – $2,498.00 For those who prefer a reductive vibe, this seat from West Elm mixes sustainably-sourced wood and leather to create a classic look that will never go out of style. At under 30 lbs, it’s light enough to move around easily. With six shades of leather to choose from, you should be able to craft the perfect version for your space.

Courtesy of Design Within Reach THE CONVERSATION PIECE $3,255.00 Originally designed in 1929 for a villa in the Ville d’ Avray, France, the Le Corbusier LC1 Chair contrasts cold steel with rawhide leather to create a seat you can find in the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art. Also known as the “sling” chair, the leather backrest shifts as you move, so you’re supported as your posture changes. it’s a sophisticated piece worthy of not only a conversation but your weight as well.

Courtesy of Anthropologie BEST FOR STUDIOS $1,498.00 When your bedroom is your living room, versatility is key. This deep-seated armchair uses genuine leather and curved oak to create a comfortable seat whether you’re having a chat, reading a book or chilling with Netflix solo. It will also do a great job keeping the laundry off the floor in case you don’t feel quite up to it after the show. Fold it when you get around to it.

Courtesy of Albany Park BEST DOUBLE WIDE $720.00 $849.00 Co-founder of Boss Molly Bourbon and literary agent Brandi Bowles recently moved into a new house and upgraded her formal living room with a pair of tan, distressed vegan leather Park armchairs. The look she was going for was a throwback to her mother’s living room in the 1990s. “They’re great because you can sort of lay in them and if you’re having a party and need some extra seats, two people fit.”