The Best Bookends to Anchor Any Library

collage featuring various bookends
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tyler Schoeber

When it comes to creating a cohesive and personalized living space, it’s easy to get caught up in the big-ticket items like a stylish sectional or the perfect antique rug. Sure, these are essential, but it’s important not to overlook the smaller details. Seemingly insignificant design choices, like bookends, can make a surprisingly significant difference in pulling together a room’s aesthetic. Whether you’re a bookworm needing to corral an unruly stack, or simply someone who enjoys displaying interesting items in their home, bookends are the perfect opportunity to add some decorative flair to your space. 

From classic to novelty designs, this comprehensive guide provides all the best options to elevate your shelves and anchor your prized volumes.

rainbow colored MoMA Fenestra bookends against white background
BEST FOR A POP OF COLOR

Fenestra Bookends

Craighil Cal bookends holding up 3 books against white background
best for architectural design

Craighill Cal Bookends

glass bookends by McGee & Go against white background
BEST GLASS

McGee & Co Glass Bookends

dark green would booknd bookends against white background
best statement piece

Woud Booknd Bookend

yellow Bi-Rite Tubo bookends against white background
best retro

Bi-Rite Tubo Bookend

Spectrum Elements bookends against white background
best budget

Spectrum Elements Bookends

SIN Bacchus bookends against tan background
best sculptural

SIN Bacchus Bookends Set

Hermes Alezan dark wood bookend against beige background
best splurge

Hermes Alezan Bookend

Danya B. Men pushing books bookend against white background
best novelty

Danya B. Men Pushing Dark Brown Cast Iron Bookends

What the Experts Say

Kindall Gant, poet and book publicist, knows the value of a good bookend. To her, bookends are more than just a practical tool for organizing books—they’re an opportunity for self-expression and a way to add some personality and style to your space. “I love statement bookends that make more simple bookshelves pop,” she says. When it comes to finding the perfect bookend, Gant recommends checking out brands like West Elm, Jungalow, Holistic Habitat, or Magnolia, which offer a range of well-designed and eye-catching options. 

Stephanie Holstein, Project Editor at Phaidon Press, echoes Gant’s sentiment and suggests that vintage bookends can be an especially rewarding find. Holstein points to sites like Etsy and 1stDibs as a treasure trove for vintage bookends (like these incredible mid-century modern screen printed metal bookends or these 1980s white metal hand bookends). 

rainbow colored MoMA Fenestra bookends against white background
Courtesy of MoMA
BEST FOR A POP OF COLOR

Fenestra Bookends

$60.00

Buy Now

Bring a touch of fun and color to any shelf with this set of four modern bookends. Made of durable steel, each bookend boasts a unique shape and comes in a different color (red, yellow, green, or blue). The stackable design allows each bookend to be used separately or to be nestled together to create striking, modern compositions. With their functional design and versatile appeal, these are the perfect addition to any room in the house. 

Craighil Cal bookends holding up 3 books against white background
Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
best for architectural design

Craighill Cal Bookends

$120.00

Buy Now

For those who appreciate expert fabrication and architectural silhouettes, the Cal Bookend is an obvious pick. 

Constructed from two steel rods elegantly and ingeniously locked into place by a single bolt, this bookend’s distinct tripod form adds unique character to any shelf. Weighing just over two pounds each and fitted with rubber feet along the bottom, these bookends ensure a stable hold for even the largest of volumes.

glass bookends by McGee & Go against white background
Courtesy of McGee & Co
BEST GLASS

McGee & Co Glass Bookends

$120.00

Buy Now

Elevate any shelf or table with the elegant touch of these curved crystal bookends. Featuring a minimal design that seamlessly blends in with any aesthetic, these bookends are perfect for showcasing your favorite reads or adding a touch of sophistication to your decor. Crafted from high-quality glass, these simple bookends are both durable and functional with enough weight to hold up even the heaviest of tomes. 

dark green would booknd bookends against white background
Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop
best statement piece

Woud Booknd Bookend

$172.00

Buy Now

A stunning addition to any home, Woud’s Booknd bookend set boasts geometric forms crafted from decadent, smooth marble. The set includes two separate decorative objects, one small and one large, that seamlessly complement each other. Whether showcased on a bookshelf or a living room table, these distinctive objects are sure to create a captivating focal point. Imbued with a natural, sculptural elegance, these bookends are a must have in any stylish home. 

yellow Bi-Rite Tubo bookends against white background
Courtesy of Bi-Rite Studio
best retro

Bi-Rite Tubo Bookend

$47.00

Buy Now

With a design that blends Scandinavian simplicity and Memphis-style playfulness, these bookends bring a touch of retro grooviness to any shelf or mantel. Featuring curvy, tubular shapes in a range of eye-catching colors—from cotton candy pink and stem green to sunny yellow and a futuristic stainless steel—these bookends are a great way to add a pop of personality to your decor. Whether you opt for a matching pair, or mix and match to create a unique look, these bookends are guaranteed to enhance any space. 

Spectrum Elements bookends against white background
Courtesy of Amazon
best budget

Spectrum Elements Bookends

$8.95 $19.99

Buy Now On Amazon

At only $8 a pair, the price of these sleek bookends can’t be beat, making them the perfect choice for the minimalist or the designer on a budget. Constructed from a single piece of steel, this inconspicuous design features a flat U-shape that rests flush with book covers, blending seamlessly into any decor scheme while keeping books tidy and upright. 

SIN Bacchus bookends against tan background
Courtesy of West Elm
best sculptural

SIN Bacchus Bookends Set

$140.00

Buy Now

Crafted from stoneware coils, and coated in a white glaze, the Bacchus Bookend is a simple yet striking design that is the perfect complement to any book lover’s decor, from the minimalist to the eclectic. Handmade with care at Virginia Sin’s Brooklyn-based design studio, these modern works of art showcase beautiful craftsmanship and are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Hermes Alezan dark wood bookend against beige background
Courtesy of Hermes
best splurge

Hermes Alezan Bookend

$590.00

Buy Now

Nothing connotes elegance and quiet luxury like a piece that comes in the coveted orange box. Hand-sculpted in solid cassia wood with a base in taurillon leather, this bookend is timeless, classic, and sophisticated. Whether you’re an avid reader or simply appreciate the finer things in life, the Hermès Alezan bookend is a piece of enduring beauty that will bring joy and refinement to your home for years to come.

Danya B. Men pushing books bookend against white background
Courtesy of Amazon
best novelty

Danya B. Men Pushing Dark Brown Cast Iron Bookends

$61.99

Buy Now

Adding character and charm to any living space, Danya B.’s Men Pushing metal bookends strike the perfect balance between whimsical and elegant. Expertly handcrafted in cast iron with a tarnish-proof bronze finish with gold patina, their luxurious appearance belies their affordable price point, making them a wise investment for any book-lovers looking for a statement piece for their shelves.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bookends

What should I consider in selecting bookends?

When choosing bookends, consider the size and weight of the books you want to support, as well as the style and design of the bookends. Look for bookends that complement your existing decor or add a pop of color or texture to your space.  

How much should my bookends weigh?

The weight of bookends depends on the size and number of books they are intended to hold. A good range for bookends is around 1-3 pounds each, but ultimately it depends on the specific use. 

