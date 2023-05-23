The Best Bookends to Anchor Any Library

When it comes to creating a cohesive and personalized living space, it’s easy to get caught up in the big-ticket items like a stylish sectional or the perfect antique rug. Sure, these are essential, but it’s important not to overlook the smaller details. Seemingly insignificant design choices, like bookends, can make a surprisingly significant difference in pulling together a room’s aesthetic. Whether you’re a bookworm needing to corral an unruly stack, or simply someone who enjoys displaying interesting items in their home, bookends are the perfect opportunity to add some decorative flair to your space.

From classic to novelty designs, this comprehensive guide provides all the best options to elevate your shelves and anchor your prized volumes.

What the Experts Say

Kindall Gant, poet and book publicist, knows the value of a good bookend. To her, bookends are more than just a practical tool for organizing books—they’re an opportunity for self-expression and a way to add some personality and style to your space. “I love statement bookends that make more simple bookshelves pop,” she says. When it comes to finding the perfect bookend, Gant recommends checking out brands like West Elm, Jungalow, Holistic Habitat, or Magnolia, which offer a range of well-designed and eye-catching options.

Stephanie Holstein, Project Editor at Phaidon Press, echoes Gant’s sentiment and suggests that vintage bookends can be an especially rewarding find. Holstein points to sites like Etsy and 1stDibs as a treasure trove for vintage bookends (like these incredible mid-century modern screen printed metal bookends or these 1980s white metal hand bookends).

Courtesy of MoMA BEST FOR A POP OF COLOR $60.00 Bring a touch of fun and color to any shelf with this set of four modern bookends. Made of durable steel, each bookend boasts a unique shape and comes in a different color (red, yellow, green, or blue). The stackable design allows each bookend to be used separately or to be nestled together to create striking, modern compositions. With their functional design and versatile appeal, these are the perfect addition to any room in the house.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus best for architectural design $120.00 For those who appreciate expert fabrication and architectural silhouettes, the Cal Bookend is an obvious pick.



Constructed from two steel rods elegantly and ingeniously locked into place by a single bolt, this bookend’s distinct tripod form adds unique character to any shelf. Weighing just over two pounds each and fitted with rubber feet along the bottom, these bookends ensure a stable hold for even the largest of volumes.

Courtesy of McGee & Co BEST GLASS $120.00 Elevate any shelf or table with the elegant touch of these curved crystal bookends. Featuring a minimal design that seamlessly blends in with any aesthetic, these bookends are perfect for showcasing your favorite reads or adding a touch of sophistication to your decor. Crafted from high-quality glass, these simple bookends are both durable and functional with enough weight to hold up even the heaviest of tomes.

Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop best statement piece $172.00 A stunning addition to any home, Woud’s Booknd bookend set boasts geometric forms crafted from decadent, smooth marble. The set includes two separate decorative objects, one small and one large, that seamlessly complement each other. Whether showcased on a bookshelf or a living room table, these distinctive objects are sure to create a captivating focal point. Imbued with a natural, sculptural elegance, these bookends are a must have in any stylish home.

Courtesy of Bi-Rite Studio best retro $47.00 With a design that blends Scandinavian simplicity and Memphis-style playfulness, these bookends bring a touch of retro grooviness to any shelf or mantel. Featuring curvy, tubular shapes in a range of eye-catching colors—from cotton candy pink and stem green to sunny yellow and a futuristic stainless steel—these bookends are a great way to add a pop of personality to your decor. Whether you opt for a matching pair, or mix and match to create a unique look, these bookends are guaranteed to enhance any space.

Courtesy of Amazon best budget $8.95 $19.99 At only $8 a pair, the price of these sleek bookends can’t be beat, making them the perfect choice for the minimalist or the designer on a budget. Constructed from a single piece of steel, this inconspicuous design features a flat U-shape that rests flush with book covers, blending seamlessly into any decor scheme while keeping books tidy and upright.

Courtesy of West Elm best sculptural $140.00 Crafted from stoneware coils, and coated in a white glaze, the Bacchus Bookend is a simple yet striking design that is the perfect complement to any book lover’s decor, from the minimalist to the eclectic. Handmade with care at Virginia Sin’s Brooklyn-based design studio, these modern works of art showcase beautiful craftsmanship and are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Courtesy of Hermes best splurge $590.00 Nothing connotes elegance and quiet luxury like a piece that comes in the coveted orange box. Hand-sculpted in solid cassia wood with a base in taurillon leather, this bookend is timeless, classic, and sophisticated. Whether you’re an avid reader or simply appreciate the finer things in life, the Hermès Alezan bookend is a piece of enduring beauty that will bring joy and refinement to your home for years to come.

Courtesy of Amazon best novelty $61.99 Adding character and charm to any living space, Danya B.’s Men Pushing metal bookends strike the perfect balance between whimsical and elegant. Expertly handcrafted in cast iron with a tarnish-proof bronze finish with gold patina, their luxurious appearance belies their affordable price point, making them a wise investment for any book-lovers looking for a statement piece for their shelves.