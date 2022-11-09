The Best Clothing Brands for Tall Guys (From Someone Who is 6’3)

Most tall men get categorized by the same few stereotypes at some point in their lives: basketball surely comes easily, partners line up eagerly, and there is an eagerness to discuss significant height held over everyone. Although these points could be valid, and we can imagine being taller than average does come with its fair share of benefits, there is a stereotype that is more true than any other. Finding clothes that fit — and we mean they fit well — can be the hardest thing to find.

Whether you tall folks live in a small town or a big city, retailers have, for some reason, been dragging their feet in acknowledging that, yes, very tall men do exist and that you deserve well-fitting clothes as well. So unless you can afford to shop exclusively bespoke, more realistically, get your wardrobe tailored. The biggest hurdle for our elevated friends is often finding pieces that don’t come up too short on the arms or don’t finish too high on the leg.

Therefore as every man is different and every store is too, it’s essential to keep in mind that you may differ in size depending on the item and season due to different size guides and the amount of stretch in a particular fabric. Alas, in recent years, retailers such as Nordstrom, Patagonia, ASOS, and J. Crew have come leaps and bounds in trying to adapt to the growing demand, from creating clothes with unfinished hems to actively making pieces with extended lengths. So if you shine, thanks to your soaring stature, keep reading.

In this post, we’ll cover:

The best clothing brands for tall guys

Great suit options for tall guys

Basic essentials, like tees and jeans, for tall, thin guys

Performance wear for tall guys

Outdoor clothes for tall guys

The difference between “Tall” and “Big & Tall”

It is often perceived as an afterthought or something you should be grateful for when it comes to fit. Is it too much to ask for a range of clothes that’s not excessively relaxed and shapeless? And while we’re on the subject, let’s address the difference between tall and big and tall to avoid any misunderstandings. The former usually means you require extra inches in length, while the latter requires extra inches in both length and width.

Most department stores (and a ton of online retailers) have a big & tall section, but that’s not what we’re going for here. It’s typical for a big & tall section to carry sizes “large-tall” and up. But what if you’re a tall, thin guy who needs a small or medium size fit around the waist, but in a more extended, tall size? Occasionally you might find a “medium-tall” size, but that’s very rare.

We’re aiming to look at the best clothing brands for tall skinny guys who are over 6 feet tall and need a few extra inches in length but don’t necessarily need wider or bulkier clothing. Finding the right tall and slim clothing pieces can be tricky, but we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best clothing brands to help our tall guys stand proud in any crowd.

Fresh Clean Tees is a unanimous SPY team favorite, so much so that we named it the Best T-shirt of the Year in the 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards. Its Tall Tee is a winner thanks to its superior quality and variety of styles that boast two extra inches on the sleeves and hem. That means these shirts not only fit well when you’re standing at attention but still provide adequate coverage when bending over or raising your hands to, say, grab something off the top shelf. The convenient subscription service lets you keep your drawer stocked with one of the best-fitting T-shirts you’ll ever wear.

Known for their iconic jean collection, such as the classic 501, 511, and tall fan-favorite 541, Levi’s offers a range of timeless pieces that are second to none. Looking for an effortless approach to dressing in either a slim, classic or relaxed fit, then the denim brand is for you. If finding jeans long enough is a problem you run into far too often, you can find an inseam length up to 38 in Levi’s.

Whether you are planning your next vacation, fortunate to live in warm climates, or looking for everyday chino shorts with 4-way stretch fabric, Bonobos offers a healthy range in a variety of solid colors, for tall guys with extra long legs. And if you’re looking for upscale apparel including suit blazers, dress shirts or pique polos, your size is in their inventory as well.

Designed for men over 6′ feet, Carhartt has a range of pieces to help you start your work week and see you through into the weekend. This Loose fit midweight Chambray long-sleeve shirt is garment-washed for a soft finish and reduced shrinkage. Guaranteed to keep you looking good while on the clock.

Hey, tall guys like to do outdoor activities too. And if you’re a tall fella who likes to camp, hike, and adventure outdoors, Patagonia is a great brand for finding the perfect length bottoms. Late summer nights by the campfire are the best, but you don’t want a bunch of mosquitos treating your exposed ankles like an all-you-can-eat buffet, so you’re going to want pants that provide just the right amount of extra coverage. Not to mention, their “long” options are durable and waterproof, which is exactly what you need for great outdoor treks.

Lululemon designs basic apparel for those on the move. The athleisure giant uses special French Terry fabric, which is breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying and stretchy for the tall guys who want to workout or hang out. For my guys with some height on them, you can find some amazing, quality joggers and classic-fit pants in their lineup.

Say goodbye to the days when you feel too embarrassed about the length of your shirt because the guys at J.Crew have got you covered. From waffle henley and fleece hoodies to flannel work shirts and denim jeans, our tall guys are not left out the picture. The What’s My Size tool helps you find which height, length, and width combination is best for your frame.

The ASOS Tall man shop is arguably the best one-stop shop for tall skinny guys. The online retailer carries every clothing essential from tanks, tees and polos, blazers, jackets and jeans. Their designs range from basic to super trendy, and they even offer different cuts for tall guys. Over 6 feet tall and want a more fitted muscle tee? No problem. The options are endless, and they’re a great place to start if you’re a tall guy looking to add a bit of variety into your closet. Plus, if you’re a big and tall dude, they’ve got you covered as well.

This label acknowledges that even though you might be within 1% of the population, you too deserve to have a wardrobe that brings a smile to your face. Catering to men who reach 7 feet 2 inches (and women who skim 6 feet 5 inches), the brand’s mantra is “you grew for us, we’ll grow on you.”

Banana Republic — Gap Factory is one of the best clothing brands for tall guys because you can catch those timeless fashion staples at prices that won’t wipe out your bank account. The prized offering from its tall selects spans across bottoms and tops including dress shirts. You can grab extra-long khakis or any jeans, from skinny to bootcut, that could easily be dressed up with a button-up or dressed down with a casual tee. Either way, they’ve got your wallet and your (extra long) legs covered.

GAP’s Tall Shop has your back for the guys over 6 feet and stand even higher. And sleeves. And cuffs. You can shop all styles, which includes activewear too.

Attention: To all the tall guys who are gym rats, Under Armour has breathable performance wear with wicking fabric made specifically for you. The athleisure brand has everything you need for the outdoors and to get your fitness on. The assortment spans across fleece hoodies, short and long-sleeve tees, shorts, joggers and any other workout gear you need to source.

DUER makes the most gorgeous, modernized performance denim, infused with technical elements like weatherproofing and stretch for comfort. The Vancouver-based apparel brand looks out for tall guys who are taking weekend getaways, leaf peeping and entering an active season.