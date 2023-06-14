The Best Club Chairs Worth Skipping the Sofa For

Getting out of a club chair is always a struggle. The leather gathers and holds you in a deep embrace, while the downy cushions seem to soak up all of the body’s tension. It’s such a lovely feeling, if the room were on fire, something in your prefrontal cortex would say, “just one more minute.”

An art deco product of late 1920s in France, the club chair, then known as a fauteuil confortable or “comfortable armchair,” quickly became a staple at social clubs in Europe and the United Kingdom, hence the name. Traditionally, their leather seats feature a medium-high back, wide arms and deep padding. Today, the definition has broadened to include all manner of comfortable seats used in more conversational settings.

What the Experts Say

A club chair should be the envy of the room, according to Brooklyn and Montana-based interior design specialist Sarah Reilley. “You want to sit down in it and get all cozy,” she says. “So, comfort obviously needs to be top of mind, unless it’s a piece for the corner of a bedroom that’s just there to look cute or add some kind of design element.”

In choosing upholstery, personal taste should be your guide, but one also needs to consider what works in the room. Leather is a go-to for club chairs. But a contemporary design might benefit from a textile fabric. “Leather is for longevity. It will withstand the test of time,” says Reilley. “It also has a little bit more of this timeless element as well as an heirloom quality.”

Though if you have a room with an onslaught of wood, you might consider colorful fabric for contrast. “Or a piece that incorporates metal,” she says. “Something that stands apart from the rest of the room can add a cool layer.”

Reilley recommends finding a good maker so you can trust the quality over the long term. A good hallmark of longevity for a club chair is a well-constructed, solid frame. “People are gonna be sitting in this and they are not going to be careful.” In real life, things happen and furniture gets bumped by guests or kicked around by children. Reilley says you’ll need to invest a little to buy a piece that will last, “There’s a reason that these things tend to have a decent price tag,” Reilley says.

Courtesy of West Elm BEST OVERALL $1,249 Understated and elegant, you could put the West Elm Delray leather chair in nearly any room in your house and it would blend in nicely. The wraparound back and angled wooden legs gives the chair a modern, coastal feel. The aniline dyed, top-grain leather finished with an oil-wax blend that will gather beauty naturally every time you sit in it.

Courtesy of Kardiel best for brightening a room $1,247.00 $1,627.00 Fans of Scandinavian industrial modern design will dig this Puff chair. It’s wide and soft so it’s easy to get comfy. The frame is built from solid, kiln-dried ash hardwood. So it should stand up to abuse and while white upholstery can be tricky, the textured, boucle fabric is thankfully stain resistant, which should minimize any worry you might have about stains from kids or pets.

Courtesy of Arhaus BEST LOW PROFILE $2,799.00 $3,999.00 Just looking at Arhaus’ Madrone leather chair soaks up a good bit of life stress. Low and plush, the aniline-dyed leather seat is stuffed with thick foam and padded with poly fibers, while the back is supportive thanks to the addition of a flexible elastic webbing. The arms are wide enough to rest your favorite cocktail, though you’ll want to use a coaster to prevent staining the hide.

Courtesy of Design Within Reach BEST FOR DESIGN ENTHUSIASTS $4,995.00 Of course, Herman Miller is a must for folks who enjoy thoughtful, modern design. But beyond the brand name, the ColorForm club chair would make a cool addition to most contemporary living spaces or offices. With clean lines, thick seat padding, and a pair of back supporting cushions. The piece is designed for both work and chilling out after the project is done and dusted.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren BEST SPLURGE $9,275.00 Expensive? Definitely. Ralph Lauren’s Colorado Club chair is hand-upholstered in soft cowhide with nailhead trim and classic single-welt edges. The base is cut from a solid maple wood plinth and padded with plush spring-down cushions. This is an heirloom-worthy chair that you’re buying not just for yourself, but whomever you choose to leave it when you’re gone but not forgotten.

Courtesy of Jonathan Adler The conversation piece $1,600.00 A French name, modern Scandi design influences, and what the brand calls a “dash of Japanese rigor” makes the Jonathan Adler St. Germain club chair both a fine place to sit and a cool piece to talk about. The soft “L-shaped” seat is held and contrasted by a wood frame and arm rests. But rather than wooden legs, this chair rests on two polished brass orbs in the front and smaller steel ones in the back.

Courtesy of Maiden Home THE MID-CENTURY PICK $2,925.00 Classic mid-century design never goes out of style. The Perry Chair from Maiden Home uses thick cushioning at the contact points to keep it soft and luxurious. Clad in rich leather and adorned in simple buttons, the understated aesthetic and modest dimensions fit nearly any space from a home office to a formal living room.

Courtesy of Sabai BEST SUSTAINABLE $745.00 Furniture manufacturing can be environmentally taxing, so Sabai uses cushioning made from 100% recycled fiber fill pillows and doesn’t use toxic chemicals. The wooden legs are constructed from domestically-sourced maple with 100% cork gliders and every upholstery option is woven in either 100% upcycled polyester or recycled velvet.

Courtesy of CB2 BEST SWIVEL $1,099.00 To update her living room, art director and painter Chloe Weiss Galkin chose a pair of Gwyneth swivel chairs in dale blush so anyone sitting in the could face the sofa for conversation or turn toward the fireplace for a quiet tipple. “I liked the color and shape when I saw it online,” she says. “Then I tested it in the store and it was really comfy.”