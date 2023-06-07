The Best Fake Flowers Will Last A Lifetime

Look at any street corner or garden nursery and flowers are being buscheled up and sold to the masses. For some though, this is a time of year where people are surrounded by wolves in sheeps clothing. For some, flowers are a menace, they are pollen bombs meant to be the trojan horse that gets put into a vase by the bedside for aesthetics and then wreaks havoc with incessant sneezing, coughing, throat itching, and more.

Flowers look great, but create much worse living conditions then they’re worth for the visual punch up. They’re basically the home decor equivalent of taking up smoking cigarettes. Luckily, there’s a solution. The faux flower market has come a long way in realistic looking synthetic and fake flowers that recreate the same visual charm without the bodily harm.

What the Experts Say

“Artificial plants and flowers are popular because today’s faux are not your grandma’s faux florals,” says Susan Bonfiglio, CEO of Afloral. “Today’s artificial flowers and plants are botanical recreations of nature, the look and feel are tremendously realistic and beautiful.” She also points out that opting for faux flowers can be a more sustainable option. “Artificial recreations of flowers and plants offer a sustainable option to enjoy nature year after year.”

Sue Jones, co-founder of luxury home goods retailer Oka says that faux flowers that stand out from the pack, like the affordable variety on their website, do so because of the realism and the thought put into each petal. These are the details to keep an eye out for, when you’re shopping. “Our faux flowers are carefully designed to look as realistic as possible,” she says. “Each stem has subtle variations in the coloring of its expertly dyed petals and leaves, while the florals display a mix of open blooms and both closed and unfurling buds. As a result, they look just like the real thing.”

Courtesy of Oka BEST OVERALL $12.00 – $350.00 Oka carries a lot of options at a low price point on its sale items. A dozen of these Delphiniums will set you back less than $50 because they’re on sale right now, and tucked into a simple glass vase in your kitchen they’ll look chic and timeless. Their potted orchids also make a beautiful gift or statement piece in any living room. Oka co-founder Sue Jones also has a pro tip for keeping arrangements looking as realistic and intentional as possible. “You can update it by keeping the foliage the same and swapping in different ‘highlight’ flowers as the seasons change; I like peonies in spring and berry sprays in winter.”

Courtesy of Afloral BEST VALUE $25.00+ Their selection is massive, almost overwhelming, but the truth is you really cannot go wrong. They’re not inexpensive by any means, but they’re worth it because they last forever. The quickest, simplest way to add immediate luxury to any space is a lush arrangement of hydrangeas. Get 7-9 stems and arrange them in a tight cluster in a simple white ceramic vase.

Courtesy of John Derian MOST PAPER OPTION $285.00 – $550.00 If you’re looking to splurge on some floral decor that will make a unique and stunning statement piece for your home, look no further than these paper florals by Livia Cetti, stocked by retailer John Derian. Derian himself says Cetti’s flowers are incredibly special – pure magic, in fact. “Livia’s paper flowers are so well-crafted and full of charm – she makes magic with paper,” Derian told SPY. “I tend to sway toward decorating with dead flowers for their charm and ever-lasting nature, so having paper flowers that will never wilt is just as fun.” They come in a variety of styles and one is more breathtaking than the next. I love that while they certainly don’t scream fake, they’re also not desperately trying to look hyper realistic; they’re equal parts floral and artwork and they should hold pride of place in your home as such.

Courtesy of Etsy MOST REALISTIC $10.00 – $2,300 Cold porcelain fake flowers are hyper realistic and made by hand out of a sort of porcelain clay. They are somewhat malleable to the touch, but still delicate, and even up close, they look genuinely real. They can be pretty pricey, but the cost adequately reflects the labor involved in making them.

Courtesy of Murano Store Quirkiest Option $24.00 – $60.00 If you’re Italian, chances are someone in your house already owns these. Glass flowers are so delicate and perfect that they feel extra special in the home. Leave one out as a standalone, resting on a dresser or credenza. Etsy has probably the most robust variety available.

Courtesy of Lego A DIY APPROACH $59.99 The company makes their own plastic arrangements. The best thing about not needing to keep these flowers in water is that the vessel they’re in needn’t be water-tight. Build something totally DIY and funky from Lego.

Courtesy of Crate and Barrel THE PERFECT VASE $24.95 Just because you’re not using real flowers doesn’t mean you don’t give them the same treatment as the real thing like putting them in a vase. You can’t go wrong with something simple and affordable like the selection they have at places like Crate & Barrel and West Elm etc. My best advice for picking a vase is to think outside the box. For artsier options, you cannot beat the selection at Coming Soon New York. Don’t feel beholden to the idea of buying a standard looking one.