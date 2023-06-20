The Best Graphic T-Shirts to Show Your Artistic Flare

The T-shirt is the closest thing there is to a universal garment, and one of the reasons they are so popular with so many different people (and peoples) is its utility as a canvas. It’s remarkably easy to slap a message on a T-shirt and transform the wearer of that shirt into a messenger for an idea. This ease has pushed T-shirt design a long way, and graphic tees are as creative and varied today as they’ve ever been.

The message could be as simple as “I’m a fan of this sports team” or “I went to this school,” but it can also be complex, buried under irony, inside jokes, or other connotations. The best graphic T-shirts are expressions of genuine creativity, striking design, or cultural cachet. (Sometimes, they’re all three.) The simplicity and comfort of a T-shirt means they can be worn anywhere, but graphic T-shirts are best worn when the wearer wants to make the specific statement about themselves that the shirt can help articulate.

What the Experts Say

A graphic T-shirt is still a T-shirt, which means that considering the materials, design, and construction of the shirt is just as important as if the shirt was unadorned. Frej Lewenhaupt, textile expert, co-founder and CEO of Steamery, says that cotton is a great material because it can “handle more machine-washing, tumble-drying, and ironing given the strength of the fibers.”

“You can determine the quality of a cotton T-shirt by how well-constructed it seems. Give it a gentle tug to ensure that the stitching is up to par, and check for loose threads or other irregularities,” he continues.

Todd Moore, director of development for the textile business at Milliken & Company, agrees that it’s hard to go wrong with a cotton T-shirt, though he also points out that synthetics can have their advantages, namely that they’re potentially recyclable, more durable, and incur less shrinkage over time.

Courtesy of End Clothing BEST OVERALL The vintage script of the Velva Sheen logo is printed on the pocket of one of the Cincinnati company’s high-quality T-shirts for a subtle statement about American manufacturing, respect for the past, and minimalism. It’s pretty great.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter BEST FULL-BLEED PRINT Like the best screensavers, this T-shirt bathes you in an aquatic scene that feels more vivid than real life. It’s certainly a maximalist statement, but it’s hard to imagine a vacation near water that wouldn’t be improved by donning this made-in-Italy garment and becoming one with nature even before your feet touch the sand.

Courtesy of Mr. Porter BEST CLASSIC LOOK Ralph Lauren’s bear was born a cute preppy mascot, became an icon of hip-hop fashion in mid-life, and, on this nearly neon shirt, seems to have relaxed and returned to its preppy roots.

Courtesy of J.Crew BEST NAUTICAL LOOK This shirt is the site of a collaboration between the late artist Willard Bond and J.Crew, going back to its nautical roots. The design, an expressionist yachting scene, looks like a painting that’s been in your uncle’s beach house since the ‘60s in the very best way. The shirt itself is a supersoft, made-in-the-USA garment made of American cotton from environmentally conscious farms.

Courtesy of Nordstrom BEST LOGO This slim-fit cotton shirt from Off-White looks is a step closer to being a literal canvas. On the front you’ll find paint “smudges” partially hiding the name of the brand. On the back, those same smudge-like designs form the brand’s signature logo. In one garment, the same treatment acts as both obscurer and revealer, which is quite the double life.

Courtesy of Nordstrom BEST STRIPED The chaos of discordant colors and jagged lines of seemingly random thicknesses is balanced out by the order of how those jagged edges fit neatly into each other and the softer straight lines on the sleeves. It’s certainly a maximalist statement of a cotton jersey T-shirt, but one that speaks loudly without screaming.

Courtesy of Saturdays NYC BEST NEW YORK COOL This shirt is wall to wall whimsy: the arc of the girls’ arms imitating those of ballerinas, the photocopier quality of the image, and the two different fonts for the phrase Amongst Friends (mirrored in the embroidered slash logo on the front and screen printing on the back) make for a delightful pastiche of a midweight (190 gsm) cotton T-shirt.

Courtesy of Nordstrom BEST STREET ART The brisk, fluid lines and semi-abstract forms of Keith Haring’s art mean it’s always looked at home on a T-shirt. Eschewing that obvious move in favor of a quartet of Polaroids of the artist himself feels like a novel way to celebrate him that ironically attracts more attention than his work would.

Courtesy of Ssense BEST STIFF UPPER LIP Everything good about Britain can be found on this shirt: a self-deprecating joke, a Barbour raincoat and boots, and a fantastic drawing of a duck. What more could you ask for, guv’nor?

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters BEST TIE-DYE There’s an interesting, somewhat bizarre story about how the Grateful Dead came to sponsor the Lithuanian basketball team at the 1992 Olympics and how the latter’s apparel subsequently mirrored the tie-dyed fanbase of the former. Even if you don’t know it, this is a tie-dye tee featuring a skeleton dunking a basketball, which is all anyone needs to know about it to enjoy it.

Courtesy of Nike BEST OUTDOORS Just because this cotton-polyester blend shirt has a real function (in this case, moisture-wicking) doesn’t mean it can’t have striking form. This Nike number features a scenic vista, thoughtful typefaces, and the unmistakable energy of exploration matched by the synthetic fibers, which Moore says can help with longevity and Nike says can help keep the wearer cool during even the sweatiest hikes.