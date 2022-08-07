The Best HBCU Apparel For Back To School 2022: FAMU, Morehouse, Howard, Spelman and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you attended an HBCU, visited one, or have ever been to a Black college homecoming, you know it’s an experience that simply cannot be put into words. And with the arrival of back-to-school season, we figured that there’s no better time to stock up on the best HBCU apparel to show support and pride for some of the greatest academic institutions in the country.

When you set foot on an HBCU campus, the air of pride, love, community, and happiness can immediately be felt through and through. From the roaring step shows to hanging on “the yard” and swag surfing with your classmates and friends, being amidst an HBCU celebration is hands-down one of the best feelings in the world. That said, we wouldn’t want you to be without the best HBCU apparel to boast your favorite school’s pride.

Many companies and philanthropists have recently begun sharing support for HBCUs which has, in turn, prompted brands to begin creating apparel, gear, and novelties sporting many of the schools’ athletic teams, mascots, insignias, and names. Last year, Nike dropped its Yardrunners collection dedicated to HBCUs and teams while many other retailers such as Fanatics, Belk, HillFlint and Amazon have dedicated inventory to the same, providing more HBCU clothing to choose from than ever before.

If you’re looking for the best places to buy college apparel such as the best HBCU sweatshirts, best HBCU hoodies, or best HBCU hats to help you get into the homecoming or back-to-school groove, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a current student, alumni, family, friend, fan or supporter of any of these educational powerhouses, there’s a piece of HBCU apparel here that works for you.

Check out some of our favorite pieces of HBCU apparel from various retailers below.

Nike College Club Fleece Hoodie(Morehouse)

Support Morehouse’s Maroon Tigers with this fleece hoodie sweatshirt. Made of cotton and polyester, this hoodie features smooth brushed-back fleece that feels good against the skin. It offers ribbed cuffs and hem and has a drawstring to keep you comfortable and warm in inclement weather. Nike has a large selection of HBCU gear for several higher learning institutions on its website. Choose your favorite school and head to tailgate in style.

Courtesy of Nike

Tones of Melanin HBCU NC A&T Aggies Half Zip Windbreaker

Get ready for game day with this simple and comfy windbreaker jacket highlighted with your favorite HBCU team’s logo and mascot. Made of polyester, it offers a half-zip closure, drawstring hood, and bottom, long sleeves with elasticized cuffs.

Courtesy of Belk

Howard University Crewneck Sweatshirt

Made of high-quality materials, this sweatshirt pays homage to “the Mecca” better known as Howard University. This officially licensed design features a crew neckline and comes screen printed with the college’s name and founding year on the front.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hampton “Carlton” Crew Purchase a sweatshirt representing your favorite historically Black college or university from this Balck-owned company. They offer a selection of shirts, jackets, hoodies, and sweatshirts like this Hampton “Carton” crew. Made with high-quality materials, you’ll be able to rock your school colors with pride on any day of the week when you slip this on. Courtesy of Legacy History Pride BUY NOW: $65.00 Buy Now

Handmade Spelman 1881 Alumna Off-Shoulder Sweatshirt

This handmade Spelman College sweatshirt will help you stand out from the pack. Soft and comfy against the skin, it features subtle tie-dye print in the college’s signature colors, hemline distressing, off-the-shoulder neckline, and the school’s name and founding year on the front.

Courtesy of Etsy

Delaware State University Official Crewneck Sweatshirt Looking for a cozy way to rep Delaware State? This officially licensed crew neck looks stylish on both men and women, which makes it great for easy, everyday wear. Made of the highest quality fabrics, it is comfortable and easy to launder in the washing machine and dryer. Courtesy of Amazon Delaware State University Official Crewneck Sweatshirt $34.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Tones of Melanin NCAA HBCU Morehouse Maroon Tigers Shorts Made of polyester, these shorts are perfect for summer days. They feature front pockets, an elastic waistband, and come highlighted with the school’s logo on the front. Courtesy of Belk Tones of Melanin NCAA HBCU Morehouse Maroon Tigers Shorts $45.00 Buy Now

Nike College Club Fleece Hoodie (Tuskegee)

This cotton-polyester fleece sweatshirt offers a relaxed fit and feel. The fleece is fuzzy on the inside while the soft and smooth outer bears Tuskegee’s mascot and logo with a Nike check. Offered in dark gray heather, this sweatshirt is available with many other historically Black college names.

Courtesy of Nike

Florida A&M Rattlers Champion 2-Hit Powerblend Pullover Sweatshirt

Rep the Rattlers to the fullest in this midweight sweatshirt with Florida A&M University printed on the front. Made of cotton and polyester, this pullover is soft and cozy and comes with orange and white logos on the sleeve.

Courtesy of Fanatics

Grambling State Vintage Mascot Sweatshirt

HillFlint offers high-quality collegiate gear that college sports fans are sure to love. This Grambling State sweatshirt from the brand comes emblazoned with a 3D chenille patch, repping the school’s mascot in its signature black and gold colors.

Courtesy of Hillflint

Nike College Dad Hat (Norfolk State)

Get in the school spirit with this Norfolk State dad hat. Made of 100% cotton, this hat features a six-panel construction and an adjustable strap for a classic look and personalized fit. Purchase this hat in various school names, if you wish.

Courtesy of Nike

Morehouse Vintage Triple Stripe Hoodie

HillFlint also offers this high-quality Morehouse hoodie in the school’s signature maroon color. It comes with the college’s tiger mascot on the front along with three stripes in white and black. The pullover cotton-polyester blend sweatshirt has a front kangaroo pocket to warm hands and hold belongings.

Courtesy of Hillflint

Norfolk State “PRIMETIME” Crew

Behold the green and gold! Another amazing offering from LHP, this Norfolk State University sweatshirt is soft and comfy and comes designed in cream highlighted by NSU’s bold colors and lettering.

Courtesy of LHP

“Support Black College” Hoodie

Looking to remain neutral while showing support for HBCUs? Grab this Support Black College hoodie and you’ll be on your way. Offered in an array of colors, these sweatshirts support all Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As a Black-owned and operated company, “Support Black Colleges has been able to provide scholarships for HBCU students in need, as well as donate 7% of any sales made from clothing that contains an HBCU school logo to that specific school,” according to CBS News.

Courtesy of Amazon

