The Best Pocket T-Shirts to Get Through the Summer

AI-generated image of a pocket tee in a closet
Photo Credit: Image generated by Tyler Schoeber using Midjourney

Typically found on the left side of the chest, a pocket doesn’t add much utility to a T-shirt by way of utility—it’s small and looks kinda weird when not empty—or adornment, considering that it’s usually the same color as the shirt underneath. It does, however, alter the aesthetics of the garment. The pocket T-shirt is an enduring style because it provides just enough interest to distinguish a shirt without making it feel like any less like a wardrobe staple. 

As with most garments, a key factor to consider when buying a pocket T-shirt is the fabric. The most ubiquitous material, cotton, comes in a dizzying array of varieties, weaves, and weights. Other materials, natural and synthetic, typically blended with the fabric of our lives, have their own effects on the comfort and durability of pocket tees. All of this variation means that there are pocket tees on sale for $5 and $500, between which are many other options.

Purchasing a pocket tee (or tees) suited to one’s own preferences is the kind of small pleasure, like a really good stapler or smooth-grinding pepper mill, that’s always worth spending a bit more money. T-shirts aren’t particularly new or exciting on their own, but the right one can make the wearer look better, a confidence boost that, taken with the physical comfort of a soft, well-fitting shirt, adds up to a garment that elevates whenever it’s worn. Finding the right pocket tee, in other words, is an endeavor worth pursuing.

The Best Pocket T-Shirts: At a Glance

white Buck Mason Slub Classic Pocket t-shirt against greige backround
BEST OVERALL

Buck Mason Slub Classic Pocket Tee

Buy Now $48.00 Jump to Details
camel colored Todd Snyder Made in L.A. pocket t-shirt against white background
BEST IN A TON OF COLORS

Todd Snyder Made in L.A. Homespun Slub Pocket T-Shirt

Buy Now $68.00 Jump to Details
Double Rl blue striped pocket t-shirt against white background
BEST STRIPED

Double RL Striped Pocket T-Shirt

Buy Now $225.00 Jump to Details
blue short-sleeve John Elliot pocket t-shirt against white background
BEST OVERSIZED

John Elliot Reconstructed Pocket T-Shirt

Buy Now $149.00 Jump to Details
blue Isaiah short-sleeved pocket t-shirt against white t-shirt
BEST SILK BLEND

Isaiah Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

Buy Now $425.00 Jump to Details
navy blue Thom Browne Striped-trim pocket t-shirt against white background
BEST SPLURGE

Thom Browne Stripe Trim Pocket T-Shirt

Buy Now $390.00 Jump to Details
gray J.Crew relaxed fit long-sleeve pocket t-shirt against white background
BEST LONG-SLEEVED

J. Crew Relaxed Long-Sleeve Premium Weight Cotton T-Shirt

Buy Now $39.99 Jump to Details
Green vintage wash Alex Mill pocket t-shirt against white background
BEST VINTAGE WASH

Alex Mill Vintage Wash Pocket Tee

Buy Now $75.00 Jump to Details

What the Experts Say

Sources within the textiles industry are quick to celebrate the virtues of cotton. Frej Lewenhaupt of Scandinavian clothing care brand Steamery says that cotton is “a durable material that feels soft and comfortable to wear. Cotton T-shirts are able to handle more machine-washing, tumble-drying, and ironing given the strength of the fibers.” And beyond just looking for cotton, Lewenhaupt recommends choosing a high-quality cotton like Pima or Supima.

Todd Moore, director of development for the textile business at Milliken & Company, agrees that cotton is one of the softest fabrics around, but he also notes that synthetics can have some advantages. They’re potentially recyclable, more durable, and shrink less than cotton shirts, depending on the specific materials used.

white Buck Mason Slub Classic Pocket t-shirt against greige backround
Courtesy of Buck Mason
BEST OVERALL

Buck Mason Slub Classic Pocket Tee

$48.00

Buy Now

Buck Mason’s T-shirts lines are defined by their fabrics. Pima cotton, lightweight slub, indigo-dyed and hemp-cotton blends are among their many options, but their field-spec shirt is the toughest of the bunch. At 310 grams per square meter, it’s twice as heavy as their standard tee, in the same ballpark as materials like denim and heavy linen. Lewenhaupt recommends gauging the quality of a T-shirt by its construction along with the feel of the fabric, and the stitching on this shirt is clearly sturdy enough to match the fabric. 

These shirts come pre-washed for a soft texture that makes them feel lived-in from the first wear, and they have a classic fit that’s not too boxy or too tight. The heaviness of the tee might not make it the best option for the height of summer, but on just warm to chilly days it’s a supremely comfortable choice.

camel colored Todd Snyder Made in L.A. pocket t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of Todd Snyder
BEST IN A TON OF COLORS

Todd Snyder Made in L.A. Homespun Slub Pocket T-Shirt

$68.00

Buy Now

There’s a button on the pockets of these tees, available in 14 colors, that takes the impracticality of the pocket T-shirt pocket up a notch. All of the colorways are made of slub cotton yarn (irregular fibers that add subtle depth to the finished product) that’s reactive garment-dyed, a technique that the brand says creates exceptional color fastness through many wash cycles.

Double Rl blue striped pocket t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of Nordstrom
BEST STRIPED

Double RL Striped Pocket T-Shirt

$225.00

Buy Now

This pocket T-shirt is eye-catching thanks to the stripes of varying thickness, purposeful irregularities, and color palette inspired by the American Southwest. The pocket is the same material, but the fact that it doesn’t line up with the rest of the shirt sets it apart and provides a dash of visual interest.

blue short-sleeve John Elliot pocket t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of End Clothing
BEST OVERSIZED

John Elliot Reconstructed Pocket T-Shirt

$149.00 $295.00

Buy Now

This T-shirt d’arte from designer John Elliott is 100 percent cotton, but its patchwork construction from segments made pieces of thermal, heavyweight and knitted jacquard shows how much more nuance there is to this material. The slight color variations, highly visible stitching, and asymmetrical hem make this a 

blue Isaiah short-sleeved pocket t-shirt against white t-shirt
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
BEST SILK BLEND

Isaiah Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

$425.00

Buy Now

A 60/40 silk-cotton blend from a Neapolitan tailoring house that’s been around for more than a century seems like overkill for a garment that’s typically more of a workhorse than a showpiece. That being said, it’s hard not to admire a pocket T-shirt that retains the conservative styling of the form despite the opulence of its construction, in the process making the latter something of a secret between garment and wearer.

navy blue Thom Browne Striped-trim pocket t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of Nordstrom
BEST SPLURGE

Thom Browne Stripe Trim Pocket T-Shirt

$390.00

Buy Now

This grey pocket T-shirt is made with cotton that’s been mercerized, a process that involves stretching it and treating it with a caustic alkali. Mercerization results in a stronger, more lustrous fabric that’s also more accepting of dyes for added colorfastness. The other design details, namely the stripes on the pocket and neck and the buttons on the side vents, add some sportiness to this slim-fitting tee, which looks and feels like the thoughtfully designed garment it is.

gray J.Crew relaxed fit long-sleeve pocket t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of J.Crew
BEST LONG-SLEEVED

J. Crew Relaxed Long-Sleeve Premium Weight Cotton T-Shirt

$39.99 $59.50

Buy Now

For cool but not cold days or as a base layer in the colder months, long sleeves are a must. The 7.4-ounce cotton feels hearty but not heavy, and its ample softness is well-suited to the relaxed, comfortable cut that’s roomier across the chest and shoulders than other J.Crew T-shirts. The marled cotton—two different yarn colors twisted together—results in a look that’s like a more interesting version of standard heathered grey.

Green vintage wash Alex Mill pocket t-shirt against white background
Courtesy of Alex Mill
BEST VINTAGE WASH

Alex Mill Vintage Wash Pocket Tee

$75.00

Buy Now

Vintage wash is just what it sounds like: a new item that’s made to look old, faded and worn in the comforting way a well-loved baseball glove is. This Alex Mill number, available in seven muted colors, is a classic example. The best touch is that 60 percent of its fibers are recycled, so the “soft and drapey” shirt has some real antiqueness in its DNA.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pocket T-Shirts

Will pocket t-shirts ever go out of style?

The T-shirt is the closest thing there is to a universal garment, as it’s popular across national, economic, and cultural lines. The subtle finish of a pocket on a T-shirt, despite its limited utility, feels like the kind of stylistic touch, like rivets on blue jeans or a crisp bow tie worn with a tux, that’s not flashy enough to ever fall out of fashion.

What should be stored in the pocket of a pocket t-shirt?

Traditionally the breast pocket has been a place for pens (with pen protector) and packs of cigarettes, both of which have become less popular for reasons technological and carcinogenic, respectively. The best bet is probably just to leave it empty, avoiding weird chest bulges in favor of a more polished look. But if you must store something there, a pair of (sun)glasses typically fits nicely.

Why is the pocket in a pocket t-shirt always on the wearer’s left?

The origins of that tendency are unclear, but the logical reason would be the simple fact that most people are right-handed and it’s easier to grab something from a chest pocket across the body. Is there a market for pocket T-shirts designed for lefties? Ask Ned Flanders.

