Sex Appeal: The Best Sexy Halloween Costume Ideas for Women and Men in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

October 31 is all about stepping out in a scary, fun, or sexy Halloween costume that’s sure to wow onlookers as you pass through the crowd at the next Halloween party or outing.

The best sexy Halloween costume ideas are all about showing a little skin and lots of body. Many of the most popular ones don’t require leaving your home — they’re available online through popular stores like Amazon, Yandy, AMI Clubwear, Halloweencostumes.com, and more.

Unique sexy Halloween costumes usually require some level of creativity if you want to stand out from the crowd, and we’re here to help you get those creative juices flowing. Whether you’re looking for sexy Halloween costumes for women, sexy Halloween costumes for men, or sexy Halloween costumes for couples, this list has something you’ll feel confident in as you step into the party.

So without further ado, check out some of our favorite sexy Halloween costumes for women and men.

1. The Official Playboy Bunny Costume

We could not leave the iconic Playboy bunny costume off this list of sexy Halloween costumes. The outfit, recently released as Playboy’s first official licensed Bunny Halloween costume, perfectly captures the essence of the original uniforms worn in Playboy clubs and casinos. With this set, you will get the bodice, tuxedo collar, cuffs, cufflinks with rabbit head logo, rosette with logo, bunny ears, and a fluffy cottontail. This outfit comes in solid black, red, pink, yellow, and blue. There’s even a printed version that features a collage of Playboy magazine covers.

Courtesy of Playboy

2. Rubie’s Selina Kyle: The Batman Movie Costume

With the success of this year’s The Batman movie, fans are sure to see plenty of costumes channeling Zoe Kravitz’s version of Selina Kyle / Catwoman. This officially licensed DC Comics get-up brings major sex appeal while keeping you covered, just in case it’s cold outside. It comes with a jumpsuit with padded elbows and knees, a belt and a mysteriously sexy cat-eared mask to cover your head and half of your face.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Rubie’s Adult Deluxe Top Gun Costume

While it may be a bit more covered up than some of the more revealing costumes on this list, there’s something about the sex appeal of a man in uniform. This officially licensed Top Gun uniform will be on trend this year thanks to the recent box office success of Top Gun: Maverick. With this purchase, you’ll receive a long sleeve zip-front jumpsuit with patches and working zippered pockets and a black cap with a “Top Gun” patch.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Cherry Seltzer Costume

With the oversaturation of hard seltzers in every liquor store and bar across the country, it’s no surprise that they’ve made their way into Halloween costumes. This Cherry Seltzer Costume will be the life of any event you attend this year. Sexy, fun, and hilarious all in one, this hard seltzer-themed bodysuit comes with a can tab headpiece, which means it arrives party-ready straight to your doorstep.

Courtesy of Tipsy Elves

5. Yandy Super Hottie Costume

This sexy superhero costume will have you ready to save the world — day or night — this Halloween. It has a red and gold metallic bra top, blue high-cut bottoms, a gold belt, and a matching gold headpiece. All you need are knee boots and a lasso to perfect the look.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Yandy Men’s Frisky Fallen Angel Costume

You’ll be the talk of the Halloween soiree while rocking this Fallen Angel Halloween costume. This short with harness buckle detail. It’s simple to slip on before you take on the night, turning heads everywhere you go. The gloves, wings, and shoes are not included in this order.

Courtesy of Yandy

7. Forplay Bunny Squad Movie Character Costume

Channel your inner Lola Bunny with this sporty baller costume. It comes ready to play with a “Bunny Squad” crop top, shorts, and fuzzy bunny ears. All you have to do is add a basketball to find yourself in a league all your own at the next Halloween gathering.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. QinMi Lover Men Sexy Sailor Costume Outfit

Ahoy! Set sail in this sexy sailor costume for your next Halloween event. This set comes with soft cotton shorts, a tie with shoulder epaulets and collar, two matching cuffs, and a nautical captain’s hat.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Mansion Bachelor Costume

Complement your bunny (or bunnies) with this sexy bachelor’s robe. Iconically worn throughout Playboy mansion parties and beyond by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and others, this red satin robe with black trim comes with a pipe accessory to sell the look.

Courtesy of Playboy

10. Forplay Crush on You Sexy Iconic Superstar Costume

Recreate the iconic moment when Lil’ Kim stepped onto the red carpet at the VMAs, bearing it all with this set. This lavender costume comes with the one-piece jumpsuit, heart-shaped pastie, and lavender wig, all inspired by the rap legend herself. This ‘fit is sure to be the talk of any party.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. BDSM Catsuit

This one-piece costume from Lovehoney is so sexy you won’t want to take it off come November 1. A skintight black catsuit can be the basis of many different sexy Halloween costumes for women, from the classic Catwoman to a BDSM dominatrix. If you’re taking Mean Girls as your basis for sexy Halloween costume ideas, then simply add cat ears, bunny ears, or a touch of makeup on the nose. In addition to this zippered catsuit, Lovehoney also has fun accessories like masks and whips to finish off your outfit.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

12. Forplay Sexy Medusa Costume

Sexily slither into the next Halloween gathering wearing this sexy Medusa costume. It includes a deep-cut metallic snake-print bodysuit and arm cape (you can purchase the snake headband separately). Everyone will turn to stone while staring you down as you enter the party.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Forplay Sexy Movie Villain Costume

Do the queen of mean some major justice in this Cruella de Vil-inspired Halloween costume. This sexy number comes with a bodysuit, long red gloves, choker, garter and cigarette holder. Grab this two-toned bob wig to complete the look.

Courtesy of Halloweencostumes.com

14. Sexy Angel Costume

Naughty or nice? No one will be able to tell the difference when they see you in this sexy angel costume. Dipped in gold, this set comes with a revealing one-shoulder tunic, spandex briefs, wings, rope belt, arm and wrist cuffs, and halo.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Sexy Wizard Halloween Costume

Cast a spell on everyone at the next Halloween soirée in this Harry Potter-inspired sexy wizard costume. This set comes with a long-sleeve robe, necktie, and eyeglasses. Throw the cape over a bodysuit or other apparel for a quick and easy look.

Courtesy of AMI Clubwear

16. Flaming Devil Costume

You’ll certainly be coming in hot when wearing this flaming devil costume. This multi-piece set offers shorts with an attached tail, cape, suspenders, and a pair of horns to make the look complete. Go deep evil by adding a pitchfork to the ensemble.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

17. Leg Avenue Women’s Oasis Arabian Princess Costume

You and your price will be fully prepared to jet set on a magic carpet ride with this Arabian Princess Costume. It comes with an off-the-shoulder wrap crop top, split leg harem pants, and accessories, including shimmery leg garters and a matching jewel headpiece.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. BlueSpace Men’s Sexy Cosplay Costume

Get ready to take flight! This pilot costume is a great sexy one to remember this Halloween. The one-piece outfit zips up the front and comes with a hat, tie, and faux leather belt to top the look off.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Deluxe IT Pennywise Women’s Dress Costume

This Pennywise costume with tutu skirt is so good. It comes with the top, skirt, ruffled collar and boot tops for a look that’s equal parts crazy, sexy and cool.

Courtesy of Halloweencostumes.com

20. Lovehoney Sexy Firefighter Costume for Men

Lovehoney is the best place to buy sex toys online, and they have a large lingerie collection that includes some great Halloween costume ideas. For guys that want to use Halloween as an excuse to show off their bods, we’ve got the perfect inspiration. Things are about to get hot in this men’s firefighter costume.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

21. Leg Avenue Head Nurse Costume

Hello, nurse! You’re sure to turn heads while sending everyone searching for the nearest hospital in this head nurse costume. It has three pieces: the dress, toy stethoscope, and matching headband.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Naughty Ninja Costume

Stealthily reign over this year’s Halloween party with this naughty ninja costume that features a hooded tabard with pointed shoulder details and strappy red trim. There are also black trunks, a belted waist sash, mask face covering, boot covers, and fingerless gloves for full effect.

Courtesy of Yandy

23. Sexy Astronaut Costume

Prepare to lift off to another dimension in this astronaut costume. This set has a jumpsuit with an attached belt, suspenders, and boot tops covering your shoes. Top the look with a cowboy hat to channel your inner Jeff Bezos.

Courtesy of HalloweenCostumes.com

24. Scottish Kilt Costume

Get into gear with this Scottish kilt costume. The five-piece set comes with a pleated kilt, matching hat, belt with bag, and two garters with matching plaid ties.

Courtesy of Yandy

25. Forplay Sexy Cowgirl Costume

You’ll have lots of yee-haws in this sexy cowgirl costume. It features a tie-front crop top with fringe trim and a paisley print brief bottom with a western-style front buckle. Purchase the sexy cowgirl hat separately.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Maqroz Tiger Costume

You’ll undoubtedly be the cat’s meow as you enter this year’s Halloween parties in this spandex tiger suit. It’s made of stretchy spandex that fits close and comfortably to the body. Gather friends to create a jungle theme or pair up with Tarzan for a night of wild fun.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Leg Avenue Deadly Ninja Costume

Go deep-cover badass in this ninja costume. Stretchy and breathable this bodysuit is packaged with a waist sash, arm warmers, and ninja face mask, perfect for added protection in current times.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Firefighter Hero Costume

Looking for a sexy firefighter costume for men that’s a little more PG-13 than the previous option? This sexy Halloween costume doesn’t show off as much skin, and the set comes with pants with reflective trim and suspenders, a t-shirt and a firefighter hat to top things off. Of course, you can still head out sans shirt to up the sex appeal of this outfit.

Courtesy of Yandy

29. Dreamgirl Men’s King of Egypt King Tut Costume

Arrive as the king of the party in this King Tut costume. It comes with a removable skirt, royal headpiece, and an eye of Horus necklace for a complete look that will be a party favorite.

Courtesy of Amazon

