The Best Throw Pillows to Make a Statement

When it comes to decorating a living space, pillows may be one of the most affordable decor boosts available. For a minimal price (compared to larger pieces) they make a big impact and can even increase the style of other cheaper options like sofas or bedding. For those with neutral walls, throw pillows also make a great way to add color and pattern to an otherwise dull room without having to make more permanent choices like putting up wallpaper or painting the walls.

What the Experts Say

“Throw pillows are the easiest and more affordable way to change out decor without having to overhaul the entire space,” says Lauren Finney Harden, a former fashion editor. “I love that they add texture, color and visual interest; plus, they beef up a sofa to make it more comfortable.” Because she has a toddler and a dog, she looks for pillows clad in performance fabrics and stuffed with hypoallergenic down alternative fill. If you’re ready to use pillows to refresh your space, check out our favorites.

Courtesy of Wayfair BEST FOR YOUR FIRST APARTMENT $15.99 $75.00 This plush, 22” x 22” pillow cover walks the line between contemporary and transitional, with a geometric chevron pattern. It’s affordable, customizable (the insert is a separate purchase, but this means all preferred firmness options are available) and the zipper closure makes it easy to clean. The soft cream shade in 100% cotton is so versatile that it would look cool on a canvas sofa or a leather sectional.

Courtesy of Oka BEST FOR GLOBAL VIBES $23.00 $90.00 Take a trip abroad with this gorgeous 20” x 20” pillow cover. The handwoven fabric is made of 75% silk and 25% cotton for a luxurious feel. The muted colors (available in shades of blue, orange, chocolate and green) are a modern approach to neutrals. No one will know you didn’t pick it up from some far-flung locale.

Courtesy of Overstock BEST FOR GRAND-MILLENNIALS $34.34 $105.00 This 18” round velvet throw pillow is just what you need for a granny-chic look. Made in India, it comes in six colors (rose, burnt orange, denim blue, lavender, mustard and sage green) with a button tuft in the center. It’s ringed in pom poms and stuffed with firm polyfill to hold its shape. It’s a perfect accent for a sofa or chair.

Courtesy of Overstock BEST LEATHER OPTION $107.94 Add a masculine, rustic vibe to your living room or bed with this cowhide leather throw pillow. The distressed lumbar-style pillow is available in four distressed, 100% leather shades, each with hand-stitched detailing and a feather down insert. A hidden zipper makes cleaning a snap.

best for indecisive decorators $19.00 $95.00 Can’t make up your mind? This reversible pillow means you don’t have to. One side has wide indigo blue and cream stripes with a fun red tassel, and the other has a thin, wavy striped pattern with occasional red embroidery with a jaunty red-and-blue tassel. The 20” x 20” size is perfect for sofas and beds, and the 100% linen fabric feels luxe.