The Best Throw Pillows to Make a Statement

When it comes to decorating a living space, pillows may be one of the most affordable decor boosts available. For a minimal price (compared to larger pieces) they make a big impact and can even increase the style of other cheaper options like sofas or bedding. For those with neutral walls, throw pillows also make a great way to add color and pattern to an otherwise dull room without having to make more permanent choices like putting up wallpaper or painting the walls.
What the Experts Say
“Throw pillows are the easiest and more affordable way to change out decor without having to overhaul the entire space,” says Lauren Finney Harden, a former fashion editor. “I love that they add texture, color and visual interest; plus, they beef up a sofa to make it more comfortable.” Because she has a toddler and a dog, she looks for pillows clad in performance fabrics and stuffed with hypoallergenic down alternative fill. If you’re ready to use pillows to refresh your space, check out our favorites.
Lark Manor Anthonyson Fringed Pillow Cover
This plush, 22” x 22” pillow cover walks the line between contemporary and transitional, with a geometric chevron pattern. It’s affordable, customizable (the insert is a separate purchase, but this means all preferred firmness options are available) and the zipper closure makes it easy to clean. The soft cream shade in 100% cotton is so versatile that it would look cool on a canvas sofa or a leather sectional.
Oka Dahan Ikat Pillow Cover
Take a trip abroad with this gorgeous 20” x 20” pillow cover. The handwoven fabric is made of 75% silk and 25% cotton for a luxurious feel. The muted colors (available in shades of blue, orange, chocolate and green) are a modern approach to neutrals. No one will know you didn’t pick it up from some far-flung locale.
Sophos Cotton Velvet Pom Pom Throw Pillow
This 18” round velvet throw pillow is just what you need for a granny-chic look. Made in India, it comes in six colors (rose, burnt orange, denim blue, lavender, mustard and sage green) with a button tuft in the center. It’s ringed in pom poms and stuffed with firm polyfill to hold its shape. It’s a perfect accent for a sofa or chair.
Strick & Bolton Lindi Leather Throw People
Add a masculine, rustic vibe to your living room or bed with this cowhide leather throw pillow. The distressed lumbar-style pillow is available in four distressed, 100% leather shades, each with hand-stitched detailing and a feather down insert. A hidden zipper makes cleaning a snap.
Oka Huaca Reversible Pillow Cover
Can’t make up your mind? This reversible pillow means you don’t have to. One side has wide indigo blue and cream stripes with a fun red tassel, and the other has a thin, wavy striped pattern with occasional red embroidery with a jaunty red-and-blue tassel. The 20” x 20” size is perfect for sofas and beds, and the 100% linen fabric feels luxe.
Pillow Pointers: 6 Tips for Choosing and Maintaining Your Cushions
“Pillows are considered the ‘final touch’ because they have the unique ability to pull everything together,” says Diana Hathaway, interior design consultant and founder of GorgeousColor.com. “These little accents have an outsized job in design: This is where you can bring colors and patterns together in a room, with very little effort.” Here are some of her top tips for choosing wisely.
Cover up.
“The best shopping tip for pillows is to choose pillow covers, instead of fully-sewn throw pillows. By choosing pillow covers to fill with a pillow form, you can easily change them out seasonally, and clean them when needed. It’s also much easier to store pillow covers than actual pillows, if you like to change things up,” says Hathaway.
Stuffed.
“If you’re looking at a pre-stuffed pillow, be aware of the density of the stuffing,” she says. “A too-loosely stuffed pillow will deflate easily. While down pillows are considered luxurious, without a dense pillow cover or fabric, the pointy feathers will work their way out.”
Switch seasonally.
“Adding little touches of seasonal decor is an effortless way to dress up a room and allows you to add luxury fabrics and fun motifs,” says Hathaway. “This works best if you still keep your existing colors scheme in play, and coordinate your seasonal accents with it.”
Stay on trend.
“Pillows are a wonderful way to try out new trends without a big investment. If you keep your interior design simple, accent decor can be the only updates you need to stay current,” she says.
Coordinate.
“It’s rare that I would suggest matching pillows in any room. As accents, you have more creative license to choose different colors and patterns,” says the designer. “The key is to make sure that they share a common thread, either with color or pattern. A stylish look is to combine pillows with the same accent colors, but different patterns and styles for that elusive ‘pulled-together’ look.”
Clean up.
“Before you cut off those annoying tags, read the cleaning instructions,” Hathaway says. “It’s also important to note the cleaning instructions before you purchase, to be aware of their maintenance. Choosing covers that work with pillow forms gives you much more control over cleaning.”