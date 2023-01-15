We Found Pedro Pascal’s Jacket From “The Last Of Us”

Every action hero needs a great jacket, whether that’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s leather moto in Terminator 2 or Ryan Gosling’s silk bomber from Drive. Often, these jackets are customs made by the costume department. Still, the latest entrant into the canon of great on-screen outerwear is one you can actually buy for a not-unreasonable sum of money. Pedro Pascal is taking off his Mandalorian helmet for a new role in HBO’s TV adaptation of the acclaimed video game series The Last Of Us, debuting on January 15, and he’s doing so wearing a particularly stylish trucker jacket.

The promotional images and the poster for the show sees Pascal as Joel wearing a rugged, olive-green waxed canvas trucker jacket, which is unmistakably Flint and Tinder’s waxed canvas trucker jacket in what appears to be the brand’s “Forest” colorway. Flint and Tinder is a workwear brand owned by Huckberry, one of our favorite online shops for stylish, rugged gear and clothing.

In an e-mail, the team at Huckberry told us they did not work with The Last of Us producers in featuring this jacket on the show, meaning the costume designers presumably saw the jacket and thought it’d be the right fit for surviving a post-apocalyptic scenario. They’re not far off. It’s built to be durable and wears in beautifully, making it a jacket that gets better with age. This jacket is manufactured in Los Angeles from durable canvas cotton that’s been waxed, which is the old-school way of making fabric water-resistant.

Plus, the jacket is flannel lined, making it warmer than your average denim trucker jacket. The jacket has an oversized interior pocket that’s ideal for stashing your phone or whatever post-apocalyptic survival supplies you need. Given its hardy construction and rugged look, it’s the kind of jacket that’s built to break in beautifully. Forest appears to be the color Pascal’s character wears, but there are seven other colors to choose from on Huckberry.

Of course, the outerwear isn’t the only reason we’ll be tuning into The Last of Us. The show appears to have pulled off a feat once thought to be impossible: making a video game adaptation that’s actually good. The show sits at a decidedly not-rotten Tomatometer score of 97% from critics, though we’ll have to wait and see what fans say (video game fans are always very polite online). But regardless of how the show performs, our official review is that you should get the jacket. It retails for $298 and is available in eight colors and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.