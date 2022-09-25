Thursday Boots Released a New Matte Black Combat Boot, The Titan, and It’s Sick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve covered Thursday Boot Company’s wares many times, and it’s no secret why. The brand delivers some of the best boots for men at an insanely economical price. We’ve done extensive testing of men’s footwear, and we’ve yet to find a boot brand that matches the value and style Thursday Boot Company delivers.

The brand just debuted a new boot style for Fall ’22 that proves that less is more. Called The Titan, the black matte lace-up boots have a plain toe and a substantial, combat-inspired lug sole. Think of them as a slightly more grown-up version of Doc Martens’ classic combat boots. Beyond that, the shoes are entirely devoid of additional branding or embellishments, save for a pull tab on the heel, which serves the practical purpose of making the boots easier to put on and take off.

What makes the shoes stand out (by blending in) is the matte black color of the leather and the soles, which adds a modern touch to these classic boots. Find out everything we know about these men’s boots below. Thursday Boot Co. recently started selling its boots on Amazon, but as of now, they’re only available at the Thursday Boots online store.

What We Love About These Boots: Improving on Tradition

We’ve always been fans of Thursday’s black matte collection. We named their legendary black matte Chelsea boots the best shoes of 2020, and their black matte leather jacket is a work of art.

The brand’s black matte Chelsea boots are pictured below, and even though they’ve been out for a few years, we’re still drooling over them.

Now, the company has added black matte combat boots to their collection.

Thursday’s Titan boots may look remarkably simple, but they’re packed with features that are designed to keep you comfortable and keep the boots looking good for years to come. It comes down to construction, and like anything you build, these boots start with a good foundation. The shoes have a rugged rubber lug sole that’s on trend and ideal for conquering both slick city streets and uneven terrain.

The rubber lug soles also feature a storm welt. A welted boot means the sole is stitched to the upper, rather than simply glued on. This has a few important benefits. For one thing, a welted boot is more durable and will likely last longer.

Welted boots are also more weather resistant, and they allow the shoes to last much longer. When the soles eventually wear down, a cobbler will be able to replace the sole, allowing you to continue wearing the boots for years to come. Thursday uses a storm welt for the Titan, and as the name suggests, a storm welted shoe can resist wet weather.

The leather boots also feature cork in the midsoles, which breaks in and molds to your foot over time, and a steel shank. A shank is a solid piece of material under the footbed that provide support and stability to the shoes. Many boots that have shanks go for composite, which is a synthetic material, but Thursday kept it classic with steel.

Another standout feature is the nubuck material. Nubuck has a similar feel to suede. The difference is that nubuck is made with the grain of the leather, rather than the inside of the hide, which is what suede is made from. What that means is that nubuck offers similar durability to traditional leather, but has the stylish napped look of suede. These nubuck shoes are specially treated to resist weather, giving these boots added ruggedness and durability.

Thursday’s Titan boots are available in an impressive range of sizes, from 6 to 16, including half sizes that go up to 13.5. The boots clock in at a $199, and Thursday offers free shipping in the continental U.S.

If you’re looking for a new pair of men’s boots for the winter but are worried your battle-tested Doc Martens aren’t quite office appropriate, then you’ve found the perfect new winter boots.

