Are You the Fashion Boyfriend? Some of Todd Snyder’s Best Menswear Is on Sale This Weekend

We’re big fans of Todd Snyder’s menswear, simply because he has something for every guy. From sweats to suits, Snyder’s covered most of the must-have categories. Already this year we’ve featured Snyder pieces in our guides to the best men’s watches, the best men’s swim trunks, and the best Hawaiian shirts, just to name a few.

Right now, Todd Snyder is hosting a summer sale, and tons of pieces are discounted by as much as 50%. The sale doesn’t just cover out-of-season winter wares; there are plenty of summer-ready styles that you can buy today and wear tomorrow. Discounts also cover popular Todd Snyder collaborations like Champion and L.L.Bean, and many of our favorite styles are available in a full run of sizes (though that’s almost certainly not going to last).

What We Love About Todd Snyder

Snyder’s designs very much live in the world Ralph Lauren built: distinctly American and luxurious yet approachable. That’s no accident, of course. Todd Snyder cut his teeth at Polo, before working at brands like Gap and J. Crew. That means that Snyder has a great understanding of what the average guy wants to wear, but he’s not afraid to push comfort zones a little bit, either.

Todd Snyder is also impressively adept at perfecting every category he tries, whether that’s perfectly slubby tees, crisp tailoring or soft cashmere. Part of the equation is that if Snyder can’t make it best himself, he’ll partner with brands that can. Collaborations may be everywhere right now, but Todd Snyder has been partnered with Champion for close to a decade, and his eponymous label has also collaborated with classic American brands like Converse, New Balance and Timex.

While Todd Snyder’s clothes don’t approach the price point of luxury brands like Gucci, they’re certainly more expensive than the average mall brand, which boils down to the brand’s focus on quality construction. But that means that any time we spot savings on Snyder’s stylish wares, we take advantage. And with hundreds of discounted items, including many in-season items, this is a sale you shouldn’t miss. Check out some of the pieces we’re adding to our carts, or check out the full sale here.

1. LL Bean Climbing Short

These stylish shorts, made in collaboration with LL Bean, will see you through all of your summer adventures in style. They have a slightly longer inseam.

2. Striped Leisure Shirt

A camp collar shirt is a summer must-have, but this shirt has a little extra. There are two pockets at the hip, which are a perfect spot for snacks.

3. Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt

Sweatshirts are a competitive category, but this might be one of the best. It’s 100% cotton terry, made in collaboration with Champion and perhaps most importantly, it has a pocket. Faded brick and blue jean are on sale now. Pull this on on cooler summer nights, then wear it well into fall.

4. Riviera Polo

We’re big fans of the Mediterranean summer style that’s happening in menswear right now, and this full-placket polo is the perfect piece for it. It’s made from a blend of cotton and silk, though sizing is limited.

5. Madison Trouser

These sharp dress pants are summer-ready because they’re cut from linen and cotton, rather than wool. They’re 25% off and available in a wide range of sizes.

6. Todd Snyder x Tracy Morgan Denim Jacket

No, not that Tracy Morgan. For this uber-stylish denim jacket, Snyder collaborated with Brooklyn-based artist Tracy Morgan on this stylish jacket. Morgan hand-painted the jackets, meaning no two are alike, and this unique piece is 50% off while supplies last.

7. LL Bean Baxter Parka

We’re surprised, but many of the pieces from Snyder’s LL Bean collaboration are still in stock. That includes this stylish parka, which may be too warm to wear right now, but will come in handy in a few months.

8. Italian Suede Snap-Front Jacket

This suede jacket is the perfect lightweight layer to upgrade the average denim jacket look. It has two large chest pockets and a snap-front closure, giving it a western feel.

