Todd Snyder and Timex Just Collaborated on a New Watch — It May Be the Watch of the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Not to put a fine point on it, but men’s fashion designer Todd Snyder single-handedly revved up Timex watches. Once he put his mark on them, they went from being known as solid, dependable watches, to pieces people go bananas over.

The two have come together and just released the Todd Snyder x Timex Utility Ranger. “I wanted to create a watch that was reminiscent of vintage field and diving watches. A watch that looked like it had been on its share of expeditions in the woods and along the coast,” stated Snyder in a press release.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

What We Love About the Todd Snyder x Timex Utility Ranger Watch

This is a new iteration of Timex’s classic Navi watches, the brand’s original dive watches. Using an earthy palette, this limited edition beauty evokes the forest and the deep still waters. The orange bezel is eye-catching and does a gorgeous job of framing the military olive dial. The indices and numbers pop against the contrasting color. Speaking of indices and numbers, the dial has indices for both 24-hour and 12-hour time. It’s got a decent-sized 41mm case with a skeleton caseback. The ballistic fabric strap will withstand any number of things and still look handsome AF.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

What’s under the hood? This baby is powered by movement. The more you walk the more you power it. The 21-jewel movement can store up to 40 hours of energy. If you’re rotating your watches, wind the watch, slap it on your wrist and go. It’ll re-start the movement. Water-resistant to 100 meters/10 bars/328 feet means you can keep it on your wrist if you’re doing some light snorkeling, swimming or paddling about on the boat. It’s definitely a candidate for the best men’s watches of the year.

Courtesyof Todd Snyder

With all those features, you might think that this Todd Snyder x Timex watch would be pricey, right? Nope. It’s going for under $300. That’s a sweet deal for a watch that does all those things and looks that good.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

You can find the Utility Ranger exclusively at Todd Snyder stores nationwide, and of course at Todd Snyder online.

Timex x Todd Snyder The Utility Ranger