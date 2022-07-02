Too Cool for Prime Day? Shop the Mr Porter Summer Sale and Save Big on Designer Menswear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

A few times a year, we are graced with a truly blessed shopping experience: the Mr Porter sale. For avid Mr P shoppers, you might already have some pieces you’ve had your eye on — but for the average online browser, the sale can feel super overwhelming. Thousands of items are marked down in what seems like an endless scroll of luxury goods at unbeatable prices and it’s hard to know where to direct your focus. That’s where we come in: we’ve scoured the Mr P sale for the best deals, the best finds, and the pieces you might have missed but that you absolutely need to add to your cart right now.

Some criteria: we’ve focused on pieces that are in the 60% off range; like all good sale shoppers know: if it’s not at least half off, it’s not on sale. Plus pieces that are less than fifty or sixty percent off might be more easily tracked down second hand or on other discount sites. We also tried to create some variety in our pics; items for guys of all shapes, sizes, budgets, and lifestyles. Do you need a great winter overcoat? We’ve got you covered. Looking to try your hand at pleated pants this summer? Look no further than our list.

And just a shopping addict’s word of advice: if you see it, and you love it? Buy it. Mr Porter items sell fast and (save for the items marked FINAL SALE) the company also has super easy returns, so think about ordering online like bringing something into the dressing room and decide when you get it in your house, instead of agonizing over it so long that someone else scoops it up.

Blazers

This navy Paul Smith unconstructed blazer with patch pockets is the perfect alternative to the stiffer sportcoats you might see on the rack at places like JCrew or Bonobos. ($358) If you’re looking to take a style risk in something that won’t look trendy or over the top, we love this Etro jacquard blazer. ($536) It absolutely will break the bank but this brown tweet Kiton blazer with patch pockets is so damn chic and classic. ($3880)

Shirts & Knitwear — 50% Off

Every man needs a long sleeve navy knit polo and this cashmere option from Mr. P will last you a lifetime. We named knit polos one of the top trends of the summer, and Mr Porter has a fine selection on sale right now. For something with a little more color, try this pink option — now 50% off and pictured below. This orange option, or this green option (both $307), also from the Mr. P house line.

Designer Shoes — 60% Off

For a casual shoe that won’t look like what every other guy is wearing — these tapestry Clark Wallabee’s are truly so cool and for just $100 they’re practically free. We also love these Common Projects sneakers, which can be yours for just $264, an unheard of price for this brand. Brioni footwear is also included in the Mr Porter sale, and these Brioni Espadrilles are reduced to $474. Brioni shoes for under $500? Yes, please.

Finally, how would you like to save 40% on these Balenciaga sneakers?

Designer Men’s Underwear — 30% Off

What’s underneath your clothing is as important as what the world sees on the outside, and the Mr. P sale is a great time to stock up on some undergarments that aren’t just your run of the mill multi-packs from the department stores. If you’re a classic boxers guy, these Paul Smith are super fun. ($47) If you’re a boxer brief guy, this pack of Schiesser cotton jersey briefs will have all the comfort of a modern sportier boxer brief with a slight vintage aesthetic.

Must-Have Accessory — 50% Off

Last on our list is this plain cashmere navy baseball cap from Borsalino. Plain baseball caps are the staple accessory, (they’re a favorite of the Roy men on Succession) and this cashmere one will look as luxe as it feels.

Designer Trousers — 60% Off

Brunello Cucinello for less than $500? Sign me up — these pleated corduroy pants are a great investment piece. ($418) These Giorgio Armani cotton blend trousers are a literal steal for $330 and speaking of Armani. Finally, these Barena gingham pants would look so chic with a black short sleeve knit polo and some black Birkenstock Arizonas for a hot summer day. ($168)

Mr Porter Outerwear

This leather coat from Nanushka is at an insane price and is very much giving ’70s vibes — snag it now and stash it away for a perfect fall coat. These padded overshirts from NN07 are the perfect transition outerwear piece; not too bulky or heavy but they’ll be great on a brisk day. This Richard James jacket is the perfect mix between a safari coat and a shirt jacket — it’s not so Indiana Jones-y that you’ll look like you’re wearing a costume, but it’s still got that earthy vibe.