Tyler, The Creator and Converse Just Debuted a Brand-New, Limited-Edition Sneaker

Tyler, the Creator and Converse are back at it again, debuting a new sneaker: the GLF 2.0. This latest release, whose title is likely an abbreviation of GOLF le FLEUR* 2.0, features a simple, low-key design that is actually a brand-new silhouette for Converse.

The new kicks, which Converse will release on June 9, will be sold on Converse’s site for $110 and are being offered in two colorways: Oil Green/Bison and Curry/Copper Tan.

Released as a limited edition, these canvas/suede low-tops were designed by Tyler, The Creator himself, and feature a color-blocked pallet in his brand’s signature GOLF le FLEUR* hues with pops of color on the outsole.

What To Know About Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* GLF 2.0

Casual yet preppy, the GLF 2.0 effortlessly merges old-school and contemporary styles through its colorful streamlined design. A snippet from Converse reads, “Distorted lines, bold color blocking and a mix of canvas and suede continues a trend of finding unexpected possibilities in classic Converse style.”

This latest collab comes less than two months after the release of Tyler, the Creator and Converse’s Chuck 70 sneaker, aka the GOLF WANG by You sneaker, which dropped in late April of this year and sold out in a matter of hours.

“After years of collaborative drops and explorations, the creative visionary has crafted an entirely new shape inspired by the OG sneaker that started it all,” states a blurb from Converse.com.

Tyler, the Creator and his brand GOLF WANG’S relationship with Converse has been quite successful, with the two coming together creating revamps of classic sneakers such as the One Star and the Chuck Taylor All Star since 2017.

The “Igor” artist recently promoted the new silhouette via a trailer on Instagram Tuesday, June 7.

Interested buyers can head to Converse to check out the new GLF 2.0 collection. Set to go on sale at 10 am EST on June 9, each pair will retail for $110.

Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* GLF 2.0

Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* GLF 2.0

Courtesy of Converse

