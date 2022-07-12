You Have 36 Hours Left To Save 49% on Under Armour Products During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best Prime Day deals are officially in full swing and we’re seeing deals we never thought possible. From kitchen deals to headphone deals to fashion deals, it’s safe to say we’re completely overwhelmed with possibilities of what to purchase.

But one of the craziest deals we’ve seen so far comes from none other than everyone’s go-to fitness gear brand. Yup, we’re talking about Under Armour.

Right now, Prime members can get up to 49% off through Prime Day deals on Under Armour products. We’re talking almost half-off must-have fitness essentials like workout shirts, workout underwear and even shorts made for summer.

This is the time to get in on some serious savings to aid all of your 2022 fitness goals. Because if you’re working out in a ratty old T-shirt from college, you’re not doing it right. Check out some of our favorite Prime Day deals on Under Armour products below.

1. Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Leggings

48% OFF

Right now, you can get almost half off an Under Armour essential to wear when running outdoors this fall and winter. These lightweight moisture-wickers are comfortable, moveable and provide total coverage for all of your workouts.

2. Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

48% OFF

Looking for that made-for-summer-workout tee? Well, you just found it — and it’s currently 48% off for Prime Day. Wick sweat, dry quicker and experience a soft-to-the-touch feel with every workout.

3. Under Armour Men’s Tech Graphic Shorts

49% OFF

Workout shorts are a must for summer runs. Under Armour is making it easier with this 49% off Prime Day deal.

4. Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Compression Shorts

30% OFF

These are essentially the compression pants you see above in short form — a perfect throw-on for summer weather. These fast-drying compression shorts make for a great addition when cycling or under your swim trunks when swimming.

5. Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 ½ Zip Long Sleeve

37% OFF

While we’re not yet in jacket season, it’s never a bad idea to shop ahead. Especially when the Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve is 37% off right now. This moisture-wicking 1/2 zip is an updated version of an Under Armour favorite that’s perfect for layering.