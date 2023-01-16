Stealin’ it From TikTok: How to Wear Vegan Leather

Fashion trends are derived from the most surprising places: a movie – think of Chis Evans’ sweater in Knives Out or Jacquemus sending out Fashion Week invites in a tiny bag. The next thing you know, everybody’s carrying a tiny bag. For years women have been wearing vegan leather with everything. When it came to vegan leather for men, guys had one option: jackets. Guys started borrowing their gals’ oversized faux leather shirts, and the next thing you know, vegan leather clothing for men is trending.

If you wander through Instagram or TikTok, you’ll see male style influencers like PhillipRobert7, Mr_Preestige, Noahbds_, and more rocking out vegan leather blazers, pants, tops, and shorts. And yes, there is a slew of male style influencers throwing a vegan leather jacket over everything. For Spring 2023, upscale designers like Prada, Nanushka, Rick Owens, and others are showing vegan leather everything for guys. You’ll also find vegan leather shorts, button-down shirts, and vegan leather pants in stores ranging from BooHooMen to Zara. Vegan leather from guys comes in all price points and a ton of colors and styles.

What is vegan leather made of?

Vegan leather, sometimes called faux leather, is a synthetic leather that’s most commonly made of polymers. Most brands and designers use either polyurethane or polyvinyl chloride. Anything made with these materials can be washed in the machine. Use cold water and hang to dry. There are vegan leathers that are made from mushrooms, cork, pineapple, apple peels, and the like. Right now, only a handful of brands and designers use that type of vegan leather. All items in this vegan leather fashion roundup are made from synthetic materials.

How to wear vegan leather for men

The trick to successfully integrate vegan clothing into your wardrobe is to not think of them as a “special” item. Rather treat vegan leather pants as you would a pair of jeans. Which means they can be paired with a graphic tee and sneakers. They could also be dressed up with a sweater or a button-up shirt and loafers. When it comes to vegan leather shirts, long or short sleeves, go ahead and layer them over a tee or long-sleeve shirt. And yes, they can be worn buttoned and paired with vegan leather joggers, trousers, or jeans. As for vegan leather shorts, the most popular style is the loose, slightly oversized b-ball short. Wear them with sneakers or slides and a tee or oversized short sleeve shirt.



Vegan Leather Pants

Vegan leather pants for men, as mentioned earlier, come in a variety of styles. There are the classic skinny jean, the new “dad cut,” AKA loose-fitting jeans, as well as joggers and faux leather sweatpants. Try them with a sweater and Chelsea boots during colder months. As the seasons change, pair them with sneakers or slides and lighter weight shirts.

Courtesy of AG Jeans $348.00 These athleisure trend sweatpants were made with sustainable vegan leather. Made with a slim fit and tapered legs, this slightly cropped jogger has an elastic waistband and pockets.

Courtesy of Zara $29.99 $59.90 50% off These faux leather pants are all over Tiktok. It comes in three colors: light brown, dark brown, and green. It has an elastic waistband and four pockets.

Courtesy of Nordstrom $60.00 Add a little rock n’ roll in your life with these green and black snake print vegan leather jeans. They sit on the natural waist and have a slightly loose cut.

Courtesy of SHEIN $23.00 $25.00 This is the office-friendly vegan leather pant. They have two side pockets and a center seam. Dress them up with a blazer, button-up shirt, and a vest.

Vegan Leather Shirts

Vegan leather shirts for men generally have a loose, boxy cut. Doubling as a shacket, they can be worn all year long. Some guys pair faux leather shirts with faux leather pants for a day-to-night outfit. Other guys are wearing them with jeans, cords, or chinos.

Courtesy of ASOS Design $96.00 This brown faux leather shirt is nicely oversized. Wear it as a shirt jacket over a sweater, or layer it over a tee. It can also be worn as a baggy button-up. It closes with snaps and has two flap pockets.

Courtesy of Maniere de Voire $95.00 This pale green vegan leather shirt can be worn now and through spring. It has a loose fit, two pockets, and snap front. Wear it snapped close with jeans or layered over a tank.

Courtesy of Nanushka $290.00 $575.00 Nanushka has been designing vegan leather clothing for men and women for quite a while. This long sleeve shirt is made with OKOBOR alternative leather that was created exclusively for them. The shirt comes in three colors: pine green, black and dark brown. Wear it buttoned up over chinos or jeans.

Courtesy of Nova Men $19.98 $39.99 Cut loosely like a Hawaiian shirt; this button-up shirt has short sleeves and one pocket. Designed for every body type, the shirt sizes range from S to XXXL.

Vegan Leather Shorts

Vegan leather shorts for guys can be styled with sweaters and loafers for a fashion-forward outfit. They can also go with a more casual vibe when paired with a plain tee and sneakers. The most common length for faux leather shorts is knee length.

Courtesy of Hyper Denim $80.00 The infamous cargo jeans and cargo shorts are back. Why not rock this old-new style in faux stretch leather? These shorts have lots of pockets; front, back, and cargo pockets that have zips and flaps. Sizes run from 28 to 40 waist.

Courtesy of FarFetch $319.00 $635.00 Love the comfort and ease of classic basketball short? Then these unisex knee-length shorts are a great way to ease into vegan leather. They have an elastic waistband, side, and back pockets. The perforated design has a contrasting color lining.

Courtesy of Zara $35.99 $49.90 Say hello to another TikTok famous item. Zara’s faux leather shorts have four pockets and are knee-length. Wear them with mules or sneakers.

Courtesy of Garmentory $230.00 $675.00 These five-pocket vegan leather jeans use OKOBOR alternative leather that was created exclusively for the brand. These longer length shorts could be worn with a blazer and loafers.

Vegan Leather Accessories

Feel like trying out the vegan leather trend for men? Your best bet is incorporating a vegan leather accessory into your wardrobe. Pop on a hat, carry a tote bag or throw on a pair of vegan leather shoes to up your outfit game.

Courtesy of Gap $34.95 Gap’s everyone’s go-to store for classic and trendy items. Their unisex faux leather bucket hat looks cool all year round. It has a multi-stitched brim and is one-size-fits-most.

Courtesy of Nixon $25.00 Nixon makes watches, backpacks, and accessories for the modern guy. Their vegan leather belt comes in black or brown. It neatly ties together any weekend wear outfit.

Courtesy of Amazon $155.00 Matt & Nat is one of the very first companies that created vegan leather clothing and accessories. Their roomy backpack can fit a 13-inch laptop. It has adjustable straps, and inside there’s a zippered pocket and a spot to stash your phone. The lining is made from 100% recycled nylon.

Courtesy of REEF $75.00 You’re probably familiar with Reef’s comfy flip-flops. Like their flip-flops, this slide has arch support and a cushy footbed. These slides have a cork liner that absorbs shock and a strap that can be worn on the back or over the shoe.

Vegan Leather Jackets

Round out your outerwear collection with a newly styled vegan leather jacket.

Courtesy of Noize $110.00 $220.00 his vegan button-up jacket has the best details of a field jacket and a trucker jacket. Cut roomy like a trucker; you can layer it over a sweatshirt. Like a field jacket, it has lots of pockets to hold your stuff. It also comes in black and tan.

Courtesy of Baja Llama $149.00 The sherpa jacket gets dressed up with leather patch pockets, trim, and sleeves. This unisex jacket has a stand collar, brass zipper pulls, and buttons. It looks good at the coffee shop and the pub.

Courtesy of W Concept $136.00 $182.00 These 1980s-influenced oversized jackets are trending right now. CargoBros makes theirs with moisture-resistant vegan leather. It has a wide-spread collar, ribbed cuffs and waistband, and very roomy side pockets.