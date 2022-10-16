Review: These Vuori Joggers Blew Our Freaking Minds After Wearing Them for Two Weeks Straight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In this Vuori joggers review, SPY Reviews Editor Anthony Mastracci wore Vuori joggers for two weeks straight. We wanted to answer a simple question: Are Vuori joggers really that good? Keep reading for our full review of Vuori joggers for men and find out.

If you’re like us, you have around 10 suits and blazers hanging up in your closet that you haven’t worn in forever that might not even fit anymore. “What the heck happened,” you might ask yourself. “I used to love wearing that blue blazer,” you might remember.

Here’s what happened — in March 2020, when we were all forced to work from home, many Americans admitted to themselves that tailored clothing kind of sucks to wear all the time. Instead, amidst a horrific time in our history, we found physical and emotional comfort in joggers, sweats, hoodies and sneakers. The already rising athleisure market then exploded with this new revelation of the 9-to-5’er. Since then, we’ve been met with some of the greatest new items in tech-based athleisure.

Where we are right now with athleisure, in a post-lockdown world, with more focus put on design, Vuori is just doing it better, and that’s clear to see in the lineup of Vuori joggers.

After our first encounter with Vuori joggers, we had to include them in a story as one of the best joggers — well deserved. That got us wondering if the whole collection is also, in a word, dope. So we decided to try the rest to develop a comprehensive Vuori joggers review to find out if they’re the kings of the category. And though there may be a small sticker shock at first, understand that these aren’t just pants to fart around in — this is techwear, and it’s lightyears beyond your sweatpants.

After thorough usage and testing, here’s our review and ranking of Vuori joggers for men.

1. Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger

Best Overall

Best For: Those who work from home or come home from work and need to change into their “sigh-of-relief” pants.

Favorite Feature: We loved that these came in a black camo print for extra concealing in a traditionally revealing style

Mid-weight stretch fabric

28-inch inseam

Relaxed-ish thigh

Tapered ankle

Anthony Mastracci | SPY

The Sunday Performance Jogger from Vuori might be the greatest thing to happen to pants since Levi Strauss. Made from 88% recycled polyester with plain side pockets, two back zipper pockets and a slim zipper pocket on the thigh, these Vuori joggers have been our favorite to wear for months. The sizing is spot on with most of the pants you already own and the taper heading toward the ankle is smoother than Michael Jackson on ice.

While these Vuori joggers lack the versatility of their counterparts, they more than make up for it with their ride-or-die utility. They match your every motion with their flexibility, they don’t get in the way or bunch up when lounging and they’re an acceptable option to wear if you’re bopping around town. The fabric isn’t thin enough to outline your nasty bits but also not thick enough to trap heat — it’s an ideal medium weight. We also found the thigh zipper pocket great for keeping a car fob safe when running around outside.

While all pairs of Vuori joggers we tested scored high in shape retention and motion, the Sunday Performance Jogger edged out the rest with desirability. Let’s just say if Drake tried them, he’d love his bed, his mama and these Vuori joggers.

We can’t stress this enough, you will want to wear them all day and all night, fall asleep in them, and repeat; get two pairs. Style with your favorite hoodie and you’re set to binge watch The Office for the eighth time, walk the dog or play pick-up basketball at the park — exercise, lol.

Pros:

Little-to-no sweating

No overstretching or shrinking

Useful utility pockets

Cons:

Addicting

Logo peeled a little but stopped

2. Vuori Meta Jogger

Most Versatile

Best For: Those with a business-casual dress code at the office who also want a great weekend jogger for white sneakers.

Favorite Feature: The Meta collection’s breathable fabric is perfect for warm weather.

Midweight breathable fabric

28-inch inseam

Enough room in the thigh, seat

Tapered ankle

Anthony Mastracci | SPY

While the Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger might be our top-dog, the Meta Jogger is a close second. These Vuori joggers are constructed with the brand’s VersaLife™ fabric, which is a breathable, four-way stretch material that keeps you comfortable even in the warmest conditions. With that said, consider these a fully-fledged three-season pair of pants.

These joggers fit like a dream. At 5-foot-11 and around 190 pounds, a size large with the Meta Jogger’s standard 28-inch inseam is the look we typically go for when cuffing jeans, except it’s already built in. Standing up straight, the bottom cuff lies flat at the ankle. Sitting down, it comes up about two inches; hardly an issue. The elastic waistband is about two inches tall and very comfortable around the hips and doesn’t slide down the booty. Is that because there is a booty? Remains to be determined, but if you’re lacking in the butt department, there’s a drawstring you can use to secure the pants. Of the four pockets, only the back right has a zipper. That’s a nice touch if your wallet or phone goes in the back left, but of course, ours is the opposite.

The Vuori Meta Jogger outperformed other Vuori joggers in our versatility category. While the Transit Jogger is versatile, as you’ll find out in a moment, the Meta Jogger far is cleaner of a silhouette and will work well anywhere on the scale between weekend casual and business casual. Think of it this way — they’ll look fantastic with either your favorite t-shirt and sneakers or your favorite button-down shirt and a comfortable dress shoe. Although it’s available in six different colors, we insist you start with the black or the dark oregano color.

After passing these Vuori joggers through the laundry and tumble-drying on low as recommended, we think they may have shrunk the slightest bit. Next time, we’re air drying for sure just in case.

Pros:

Breathable but sturdy fabric

Dress-up dress-down versatility

Trendy inseam length



Cons:

May be too short for guys over 6-foot-2

Might have shrunk slightly (tumble-dried)

3. Vuori Transit Jogger

Best For Travel

Best For: Taller dudes as well as those seeking the ideal balance between lax and casual

Favorite Feature: Aside from the added length, zipper pockets on this type of jogger were a great addition.

Designed for movement

30.5-inch inseam

Slim fit with stretch

Anthony Mastracci | SPY

Whereas the Sunday Performance Jogger is loungewear and the Meta Jogger leans toward business appropriate, the Vuori Transit Jogger falls between these on the “when to wear” scale.

These are slightly different than other Vuori joggers because they’re designed with a much longer inseam, 2.5 inches to be exact, and, in our opinion, more closely resemble an elevated version of the pants your middle school gym teacher used to wear. Don’t get it wrong — that’s a compliment. True to size, they fit like a slim trouser that doesn’t restrict motion in any way and barely feels like it’s on your lower half.

The Vuori Transit Jogger boasts all of the brand’s core fabric features: moisture wicking, quick-drying, multi-directional stretch, UPF-30 rating and more. These joggers, however are incredibly lightweight. These Vuori joggers were designed for those on the go. It’s evident in the pocket design, with its side and right rear pockets, all with zippers for safe holding while in transit. The fabric used is anti-abrasion, which helps prevent accidental rips.

After wearing these through three different airports with over 10 hours of flight time, as well as on multiple daily errand trips, we’re recommending these for dude who dedicate their lives to gettin’ shit done. Style these casual-first joggers with SPY’s favorite Madewell sneakers and a cool, do-it-all bomber jacket to make them shine.

Pros:

Lightweight, barely feel ‘em

Each pocket has zipper

Longer length, tall-friendly

Cons:

Light grey color “shows wet spots”

Bunches at ankle at 5-foot-11

How We Reviewed Vuori Joggers

Vuori joggers may be our new favorite style category after weeks of what turned out to be the most comfortable tests we’ve ever conducted. Although we liked aspects of each pair of joggers, we did want to rank them according to what you should prioritize if you’re thinking about copping a pair. Here’s what we looked at:

Sizing — not all Vuori joggers are cut to the same inseam, so we wanted to see how much of a difference that made in real life and if there might be a “best choice” in terms of a guy’s height.

Material — are they stretchy, breathable and moisture-wicking? A jogger pant prioritizes comfort, which was one of our first deciding factors.

Cleaning Process — after wearing, sweating and dirtying each pair of joggers, we tested how easy each pair is to clean and also…

Shape — after wearing them numerous times and putting them through a laundry cycle, do they maintain their shape and not stretch out or shrink?

Motion — during the numerous activities performed, was motion restricted in any way? We looked into the mobility of each type of fabric.

PEN15 — because of the construction of a jogger pant, you can expect a little bit of “eclipsing,” but just how revealing are each model of Vuori joggers and are some colors better at concealing a bulge?

About the Author

Anthony Mastracci’s fifth goal in life is to find the best fitting pair of pants. He’s already told the world about the prAna Stretch Zion Slim Pant 2.0 as well as his favorite chinos for men.

Additionally, he’s helped the world dress better by creating content for SPY as well as his blog, The Next Gentleman, focusing on proper dress shoes, denim jackets and more dressed-up options like shirts and ties.

Get Cozy and Stylish With the 18 Best Sweatpants for Men