Everyone Is Getting Married This Year, Here’s What Guys Should Wear

2022 is shaping up to be a historic year for weddings. In fact, 2.5 million, a record number, of holy matrimonies are expected to take place, and we’re guessing you’re invited to at least a few of them. After the “save the date,” the hotel logistics and the pining of the registry comes a crucial question: what you should wear.

Wedding outfits for men have a reputation for being simpler, and quite frankly more boring than the variety of outfit choices women get to pick from. For men it’s suit, tie, maybe a vest and that’s about it. Well we’re here to shake things up a bit, and offer a few wedding outfit ideas for men that aren’t boring or simple, and will make attending your next nuptials much more fun.

The options below are still classic menswear looks, but offer a fun twist that’ll help you step out and stand out in the crowd at your next fancy gathering. We’ve curated summer wedding outfits for men for all of the most popular wedding dress codes, and included affordable picks as well with one outfit totaling just $250 for everything.

Keep reading for our editor’s picks for the best wedding outfits for men in 2022.

Look 1: Casual Cocktail

Perfect For: An upscale beach wedding, a summer cocktail wedding, an outdoor wedding on a +100 degree day.

This no-jacket look is a perfect summer wedding outfit for men looking to avoid a heavy suit jacket while still looking polished. It includes a silk suit vest, a pale blue button up, some nice trousers and of course a pocket square. If you’re worried about boiling alive in a suit jacket during a summer outdoor wedding or want a beach-friendly, upscale look, this is a great option.

Many of the pieces in this look come from Banana Republic’s summer wedding collection. For more looks from them, picked by SPY editors, see our full Banana Republic summer wedding collection style guide.

Banana Republic Crosswind Suit Vest

This suit vest from Banana Republic has a tailored, slim, flattering fit that hits right at the hip. It’s made of a blend of cotton and linen for lightness and breathability, and tabs at your back waist help you adjust the fit to you.

Banana Republic Crosswind Suit Pant

You’ll need a strapping pair of trousers to match the vest above, and these definitely fit the bill. They’re also made with a linen cotton blend that’s lightweight enough to be breathable and formal at the same time. They’re also belt optional, with an internal drawstring for a customized fit that’s still sophisticated.

J.Crew Bowery Wrinkle-Free Stretch Cotton Shirt

You’ll need a nice dress shirt to go with the vest and suit pants above, and this one from J.Crew solidly fits the bill. It has a traditional, roomie cut with plenty of space in the body and sleeves for a relaxed fit.

Gap Reace Suede Oxford

Lastly, an oxford shoe will suit this get up perfectly, as this modern rendition of a classic English style is polished without the rigid structure of a dress shoe. The suede hues are complementary to everything from casual to cocktail, and they’ve got lightweight OrthoLite insoles for breathable, moisture-wicking comfort.

J.Crew Italian Silk Pocket Square

Lastly, a pocket square ties together this ensemble, because you’re still attending a wedding after all, and it’s the perfect time to try out new, fun accessories. This one is made with Italian silk, and the blue paisley pattern will perfectly match the pale blue button-down above, or add a pop of color if you opt for a white or cream-colored button-down instead.

Look Two: Budget-Friendly Casual Cocktail

Perfect For: A summer cocktail wedding on a budget, an affordable outfit for a destination wedding, a lightweight, simple summer wedding outfit

Going to a wedding is expensive, from the flights to the hotel, gift, transportation and, of course, your outfit. There are plenty of stylish, sleek suit jackets, vests, pants and shoes with affordable price tags that prove you don’t have to break the bank to look suave at your next event.

We’ve put together an entire outfit below, perfect for a casual cocktail- cocktail wedding dress code, for less than $250.

Macy’s Men’s Modern-Fit Stretch Cotton Solid Suit

This Nautica suit has a modern silhouette and stretchy cotton fabric so you can really move, on the dance floor and off. It has an athletic construction through the shoulders for plenty of room, high armholes and trim sleeves. The jacket is also fully lined and the pants hemmed.

Bonobos The Stretch Everyday Shirt

Bonobos has a casual, everyday stretch shirt that would pair perfectly with the suit above, with a front chest pocket and comfortable, stretchy fabric. This one has a double button cuff, a button-down collar and is available in a variety of colors and patterns.

ASOS DESIGN Loafer

For an affordable, wedding-appropriate shoe we recommend these suede loafers from ASOS, available for less than $50. They have an easy slip-on design, a penny front with an apron toe, and a flat sole that’s available in a wide fit as well.

Look Three: Formal Cocktail

Perfect For: A fancier summer wedding that’s has a formal/cocktail dress code, but you’re looking to stand out

This third look is crafted with a more formal cocktail dress code in mind. It includes an Italian seersucker suit, a summer look guaranteed to help you stand out at your next event, as well as a simple button-up shirt and another dreamy loafer that’s perfect for the season.

Bonobos Italian Stretch Seersucker Suit

This Italian Seersucker from Bonobos has a classic striped pattern, a notched lapel and a well-fitted construction for a flattering, formal look. The buttoned waistband adds polish, and the brown buttons contrast nicely against the blue for a little flair. You can purchase the suit or pants as individual pieces, or the bundle together for just over $500.

Suitsupply White Royal Oxford Slim Fit Shirt

You’re going to need a suave button-up to pair with the suit above, and this one from Suitsupply is one of our go-to basics for any formal outfit. It’s made to be all-occasion, crease-resistant and made with Two-ply cotton tailored for a slimmer fit.

Banana Republic Hadley Italian Leather Brogue Oxford

A nicer, more formal oxford shoe would pair very well with this outfit, and we love the rich brown color of this pair. The brogue detailing adds timeless flair and the luxe, Italian leather will add style and sophistication to the entire getup.

Look Four: Summer Formal

Perfect For: A summer formal dress code if you’re looking to stand out

This is summer formal, with a large and very obvious twist. We’re loving the bright yet sophisticated look of this suit, and think it’s perfect for a summer formal wedding where you’re looking to stand out.

If you know the couple well, and they’re looking for louder, more expressive guests, we don’t see why you can’t crush the dance floor and add memorable spice to the photo booth photos in this getup. It’s top to bottom Banana Republic, because their summer collection is tough to beat this year.

Banana Republic Jacobean Suit

This suit is sold as a separate suit jacket and pants, in case you want to mix and match them with quieter, more neutral basics. The vibrant floral pattern exudes stylish luxury, and the tailored fit is modern and slim. The jacket as a 2-button front with a notch lapel, and the pants have a relaxed fit and a tapered leg.

Banana Republic Premium Poplin Dress Shirt With Cutaway Collar

A nice neutral dress shirt is most necessary a loud, flamboyant suit like the one above. This shirt from Banana Republic has a cutaway collar that pays homage to the era of the Windsor tie knot. It’s made of 100% poplin cotton for a smooth, soft feel and has a slim, flattering fit through the arms and shoulders.

Banana Republic Reace Suede Oxford

These tan suede oxfords, also from Banana Republic, are the perfect neutral shoe to support the above outfit. They’re modeled after traditional English styles for a more modern look, and have Advanced Comfort Technology inside for better shock absorption in the heel.

Eton Solid Silk Classic Tie

A tie isn’t necessary with the above look, but for a more formal gathering it might be necessary. In that instance, we recommend going with a solid color like this pale blue one from Bloomingdale’s. It’s a standard 3.15″ width and is 100% silk.

Look Five: Black Tie Summer

Perfect For: A black tie or black tie optional wedding where you want to look the part, a classic look with some summer flair thrown in

Our fifth and final look is an upscale, black tie or black tie optional look that’s a spin on the classic tuxedo, for summer. A black tie wedding doesn’t have to mean you can’t wear something unique, flashy or fun that reflects your personality. This statement piece tuxedo will certainly have you standing out in the crowd, in the exact way you want.

Bonobos Italian Linen Tuxedo Jacket

Why opt for a boring, black tuxedo jacket when you could wear something like this? This James Bond-worthy suit jacket is made of a linen blend that’s perfectly breathable for a summer wedding. It has a shawl collar, a slim fit and a contrast satin lapel that’s the icing on the cake.

Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants

The jacket above demands black pants, so these all-season wool pants are a perfect investment if you’re aiming for look five. They have a curved waistband, a secure hook and bar closure on the front and can technically be worn with other suit jackets or without a jacket on a formal dinner out after the wedding is over.

Suitsupply White Slim Fit Tuxedo Shirt

This crisp, white tuxedo shirt is made of Egyptian cotton and has a pleated bib for peaking through the jacket above with style. It’s tailored for a slim, flattering fit and has all the fixins of a typical tuxedo shirt: a double cuff, classic cut collar and removable black enamel studs.

Suitsupply Black Self-tied Bow Tie

Here at SPY, there’s no shame in our self-tied-bow-tie game. We get it, it’s a complicated artform and one you don’t need to master in order to look suave in a tux. Grab this self-tied bow tie from Suitsupply and give yourself one less thing to do while getting ready.

Cole Haan Modern Classic Cap Toe Oxford

A fancy tux outfit demands fancy shoes, and these Cole Haan oxfords fit the bill. Their uppers are full-grain oiled leather and they’re lined with leather on the inside as well. They have an EVA footbed for support and welt detailing for extra detail.