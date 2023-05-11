Striking Good Looks From the WGA Picket Line

Our agents are always roaming the streets, looking for the most interesting looks and best dressed men. Recently though, amid the ongoing WGA Strike, some of the best writers and creators of a generation are out on the picket line. We sent our top operatives to see what they’re wearing while fighting for fair contracts in the latest edition of SPY’s Street Style.

Courtesy of John Hill

Whether he’s looking to get our attention, or works on a show about the Scottish independence movement, the kilt is working. His boots also come from Timberland and Sporran is from USA Kilts.

Courtesy of John Hill

Keeping calm, cool, and collected in the face of a strike means staring people down in a Fonzie-like way. A Schott leather jacket and jeans from Nudie Jeans get the message across perfectly. He’s also pounding the pavement in boots from RM Williams.

Courtesy of John Hill

A simple hoodie from Jerzees and pants from Dickies show that the writers on strike aren’t asking for too much, but still know how to show off some style while fighting for fair wages. (Aidy Bryant’s university striped button-down is also on point here.)

Courtesy of John Hill

Sporting a vintage jacket and pants from J Crew, the spotlight is really on the WGA T-shirt here.

Courtesy of John Hill

To march around all day hoisting a sign in the air, you need to keep to comfortable clothing. This classic Barbour quilted jacket and sneakers from CDG are perfect for the job.

Courtesy of John Hill

We support his cause, and his mnml Teddy jacket, particularly in a colorful option ready for the chilly spring days.

Courtesy of John Hill

Layering a heavy-duty puffer over a slimmer trucker jacket is a great idea for the current situation of days that go from cold to hot in a moment’s notice.

Courtesy of John Hill

There’s a real high-low balance of brands going on here. This picketer is pairing a Dickie’s jacket with Sid Mashburn 5-pocket pants and shoes from Sanders, and we’re here for all of it.

Courtesy of John Hill

Bring back the waist-tie layer. Do it. This EFF hat from the Pacific Greyhounds also is a nice pop of color on a drab day when mixed with Dickies and Carhartt pieces.

Courtesy of John Hill

We’re digging this sherpa coach jacket from Levis. Paired with a slouchy jean, its giving Bad News Bears.

Basketball shoes work just as well on the picket line as they do on the court it looks like. These Jordan 1s are in Pine Green, and pop nicely with the black tee.

Courtesy of John Hill

Plenty of people have been making their way out onto the picket line to support the writers. Among them are even the most fashion-forward, like this man sporting chunky Prada loafers.