These Are the Best White Jeans for Men To Wear This Summer

It’s the official hot boy summer season, and with the warm weather upon us, that means a load of new fashion trends to check out. And one particular staple that is a timeless trend that we look forward to every year is the best white jeans for men. As you might know, during the spring/summer, people start to brighten up their wardrobe, whether that be by incorporating more colorful t-shirts into their style or something as simple as rocking a pair of the best white jeans for men.

Styling White Jeans

White jeans for men are a great starter for any summertime outfit as they seamlessly pair well with anything found in your wardrobe. For instance, if you want to go for a casual look, white jeans will look great styled along with some sneakers and a graphic tee. Whereas if you want something a little more dressy, take the white jeans and pair them with a polo or oxford shirt and some loafers. As you can tell, the simple color of the jeans allows them to be a versatile piece that’s perfect for any occasion.

Can You Only Wear White Jeans During Summer?

Regardless of how you wear your white jeans, they’re a timeless piece that will always remain in style. Even after the summer ends. Yes, that’s right! White jeans for men are still totally acceptable to wear once the warm weather concludes. The misconception of the pants only being fashionable during a select period is bogus and it’s up to no one but yourself to determine when it’s time to put up the uncolored bottoms.

So whether you’re looking to get your summer style in order or you’re just shopping to add to your capsule wardrobe, here are the best white jeans for men to wear in the summer and anytime after that.

1. Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

BEST OVERALL

One of the best and most reliable denim brands on the market is Levi’s. The American clothing company has been shelling out quality-made apparel for over a century, and still to this day they remain as a top destination for men’s jeans. A particular style that is a best-seller among men and a favorite of SPY is the Levi’s 501. They’re a classic staple that has been around for generations and while most people tend to gravitate towards their standard blue washes, the white colorway is the star of them all. Each pair is made of 100% cotton, making them soft to the touch and durable. They have a regular straight fit, five pocket styling and are non-stretch.

Courtesy of Levi's

2. Everlane The Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean

RUNNER UP

If you aren’t aware of all of the stylish and minimal clothing that Everlane has to offer, then it’s time for you to get acquainted with the brand. Originally launching as a web-only brand in San Francisco, Everlane has now become a recognized retailer with nine locations nationwide. Their clothing is durably made at affordable prices, and this pair of white jeans from the brand is an example of that. These slim-fit jeans are constructed of organic cotton and Roica V550 yarn for the perfect amount of stretch. Style the jeans up with a solid color tee or bold print camp shirt for trendy fit.

Courtesy of Everlane

3. H&M Slim Jeans

EDITOR’S PICK

Summer is the time to brighten up your style, and what better way to do it than with some white jeans. This slim-fitting pair has a five-pocket style and is made of stretch cotton denim. They do run true to size and will pair well with just about anything in your closet.

Courtesy of H&M

4. Ralph Lauren Hampton Relaxed Straight Jean

PREPPY STYLE

You can always count on Ralph Lauren to bring it when it comes to prep style and this pair of white jeans for men is no exception. The Hampton Relaxed jean has a classic fit along the waist with a straight leg. These jeans look dapper on guys falling below the ankles or cuffed, whichever is your preference. They offer the perfect amount of comfort and stretch for all-day wear. For the guys who need assistance with styling, pair the white jeans with a solid color polo or collared shirt and some loafers or your favorite pair of low-top canvas sneakers.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

5. Aeropostale Skinny Jean

BEST VALUE

Skinny jeans may be no longer in style, but some guys still abide by them. And well, so should you if that’s your preferred fit. These white jeans from Aeropostale are made with a blend of cotton and spandex for added comfort and the right amount of stretch to help you move freely. They have a minor distressed design on the lower knee of the pants that gives them a little edge. A quick styling tip: rock the pants with a tank and an oversized flowy shirt.

Courtesy of Aeropostale

6. Topman Contrast Stitched Relaxed Jeans

BEST DESIGN

White jeans can be pretty basic sometimes, but Topman made sure to stand out from the crowd with this pair. The pants are designed with a contrast stitch that gives them a little flair. They have a relaxed fit with a tapered leg, perfect for cool and casual wear.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

7. Todd Snyder Japanese Selvedge Stretch Jean

BEST SPLURGE

Remember quality is always better than quantity. Any guy who doesn’t mind splurging on himself when it comes to opulent style is a winner in our book. This pair of white jeans are part of Todd Snyder’s limited edition craft offering collection. They’re made of imported Japanese denim that is soft and durable. The jeans have a vintage design with chain stitch embroidery and oxidized rivets. As for its fit, the pants are slim fitting and stretchy, thanks to their cotton and lycra construction.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

8. Arizona Advance Flex 360 Straight Fit Jean

ALSO CONSIDER

If you want a pair of white jeans for men with a laid back style and minimal design, then go with this option from Arizona. They’re slim fitting throughout the leg and made of a cotton-elastane blend that provides a comfortable fit. The jeans are great for someone who’s looking to brighten up their while staying on budget.